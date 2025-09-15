Google Meet Launches Real-Time Speech Translation, Revolutionizing Communication

In a groundbreaking development for businesses navigating a multicultural workforce, Google Workspace has introduced real-time speech translation for Google Meet. This innovation promises to break down language barriers, empowering small business owners to communicate seamlessly across diverse teams and client bases.

The technology, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, transforms how meetings can be conducted by allowing instantaneous translation of spoken words. “When we started, we thought, ‘Maybe this will take five years,’” says Fredric, who leads the audio engineering team in Meet. Instead, the collaboration between the Meet team and Google DeepMind has pushed the envelope in just two years. The result is a system that rivals human interpreters, capable of translating up to three seconds after speech is uttered.

Key benefits include enhanced communication in multi-language environments. This means a small business owner in the U.S. can hold a meeting with clients or partners in Spain, Brazil, or Japan, all without the need for extensive language training or hiring interpreters. Real-time translation can facilitate smoother discussions, reduce misunderstandings, and ultimately foster better relationships between businesses and their international stakeholders.

Previously, translation in audio calls faced critical delays: a multi-step process that involved transcribing speech, translating it into another language, and then converting it back to speech resulted in a latency of 10 to 20 seconds. This lag made natural conversation practically impossible. New technology has slashed that down to a speed that mimics human conversation, an essential feature for effective meetings. Huib, who leads product management for audio quality, explains, “You send audio in and almost immediately, the model starts outputting audio.”

However, while this innovation presents enormous potential, small business owners should remain aware of some challenges. Ensuring high-quality translation can still be influenced by factors such as speaker accent, background noise, and network conditions. Businesses may need to invest in good microphones and soundproof spaces to optimize the quality of their communications.

Furthermore, while Google’s technology excels in translating languages with similar structures, linguists have identified that certain languages, particularly those with distinct grammatical rules and idiomatic expressions, may still present challenges. For example, the technology currently trades accuracy for speed, often rendering translations literally, which can lead to misunderstandings or even humorously inaccurate interpretations. Huib and Fredric note that updates using advanced language models are expected to improve this issue over time, capturing more nuances, tones, and context.

In addition to localization, businesses might need to consider additional factors when implementing this technology. Training employees on how to use the AI effectively and inappropriately setting expectations for its capabilities can ensure a smoother transition and better outcomes during calls.

As organizations continue to adapt to the increasing globalization of their customer bases, the arrival of real-time translation capabilities in conferencing software represents a significant leap forward. This development promises to facilitate not just communication but collaboration, positioning small businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Embracing such technology could open doors to new markets and partnerships that may have once seemed inaccessible.

Google’s ongoing commitment to refining this technology demonstrates its potential in shaping the future of business communication. For small business owners interested in actively engaging global audiences, leveraging tools like this in Google Meet could be a game changer, fostering connections that lead to growth and innovation.

For more details on this innovative feature and its implications, you can read the original press release here.

Image via Google