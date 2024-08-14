T-Mobile Unveils Exclusive Deals on New Google Pixel 9 Series and Pixel Watch 3

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that Google’s latest Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 3, will soon be available through its service. T-Mobile is offering exclusive deals for new and existing customers, making it easier than ever to access these new mobile devices on the T-Mobile 5G network.
These deals, the company said, are available to regular consumers as well as businesses, in some cases.
Here’s a breakdown of what T-Mobile is offering with regard to the new Google Pixel 9:
- $100 Off Pixel 9 Pro and $200 Off Pixel 9 Pro XL: Available exclusively at T-Mobile without requiring a new line or trade-in.
- Up to $1,000 Off Pixel 9 Series: Customers can get a free Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL when they trade in an eligible device or add a line on Go5G Plus/Next or Go5G Business Plus/Next plans, through 24 monthly bill credits.
- Double Storage Upgrade: Pre-order the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL and receive double the storage at no additional cost.
Device Launch Schedule:
- Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pre-orders began Tuesday, with availability in stores and online starting Thursday, August 22.
- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Available in stores and online starting Wednesday, September 4.
- Pixel Watch 3: Available in stores and online starting Tuesday, September 10.
Why It Matters
T-Mobile’s offerings ensure customers can maximize the capabilities of Google’s latest Pixel devices. The new Pixel series features T-Mobile’s advanced network capabilities, including four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation, which deliver faster upload speeds compared to previous Pixel models.
Highlighted Features:
- Enhanced Travel and Streaming: With T-Mobile’s industry-leading travel benefits, including free in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad, combined with the new Pixel’s Live Translate feature, customers can travel seamlessly and stay connected globally. The upgraded battery and chipset in the Pixel 9 series ensure all-day performance for streaming services like Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix, all included with Go5G Next plans.
- VIP Features for Business and Personal Use: The new Pixel devices come equipped with Google AI tools, such as the Pixel Recorder app, which transcribes meetings and generates action item recaps. T-Mobile’s business plans enhance productivity with unlimited mobile hotspot data and Microsoft 365 at no additional cost.
Additional Promotions
- Free Pixel Devices: Customers can get a free Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL, or up to $1,000 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when adding a line or trading an eligible device on select plans.
- Discounted Pixel Watch 3: Up to $200 off the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm or 45mm) when adding a qualifying watch line.
Pricing:
- Pixel 9: Available in Obsidian and Wintergreen for $33.34/month ($0 down; full retail price: $799.99).
- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Available in Porcelain, Obsidian, and Hazel for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99).
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Available in Obsidian for $75/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1799.99).
- Pixel Watch 3: Available in Obsidian and Porcelain (41mm) for $19.17/month ($0 down; full retail price: $459.99) and in Obsidian and Hazel (45mm) for $20.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $499.99).
Image: T-Mobile