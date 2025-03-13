Google Expands Availability of Deep Research and Gems in Gemini App

Google has announced an expansion of Deep Research and Gems within the Gemini app, making the features available to additional Google Workspace customers. As of March 13, 2025, these AI-powered tools are now accessible to users in Business Starter, Enterprise Starter, Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus, as well as Frontline Starter and Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Nonprofits.

Enhanced AI Capabilities for More Users

Deep Research and Gems are designed to streamline workflows and enhance productivity by leveraging AI-driven capabilities. According to Google, Gems function as customizable AI assistants that help users achieve specific goals and tasks. Users can personalize Gems across various topics and workflows, reducing the need for repetitive prompting. Additionally, Gems can be linked to Google Docs and Google Sheets via Google Drive, allowing for more relevant responses.

Pre-made Gems are also available for quick deployment, including options like “Sales pitch ideator” for creating compelling pitch materials, “Copy creator” for drafting marketing copy, “Learning coach” for guided study sessions, and “Sentiment analyzer” for analyzing customer feedback and identifying trends.

Deep Research enables users to generate comprehensive research reports in real-time by browsing the web and analyzing information efficiently. The tool is particularly useful for businesses looking to understand industry trends and competitors, as well as for educators and students 18 and older who require assistance with grant writing, lesson planning, and class projects.

Access and Limitations

While Deep Research and Gems are now available to a broader range of Google Workspace customers, certain limitations apply. Deep Research usage is capped at five reports per user per 30-day period for the newly added Google Workspace editions. Google recommends upgrading to a plan with access to Gemini Advanced for unlimited use.

Currently, some Gems features are only available in a limited set of languages. Additionally, Deep Research and Gems are currently restricted to the Gemini web app (gemini.google.com) for business and education users aged 18 and older, with plans to support the Gemini mobile app at a later date.

Deployment and Availability

Deep Research and Gems are available by default in the Gemini app, with no admin controls required. However, file uploads from Google Drive in Gems require Workspace extensions to be enabled by administrators.

Google has begun the full rollout of these features for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, with visibility expected within one to three days from March 13, 2025.

The expansion makes Deep Research and Gems available across various Google Workspace plans, including Business Starter, Enterprise Starter, Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus, Frontline Starter and Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Nonprofits.