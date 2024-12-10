Google VP Shows the Transformative Power of Art in Business

Can we improve our business brain by participating in art? My next guest did the research to confirm this

On The Small Business Radio Show, I discussed this with Ivy Ross who is the Vice President, Design for Hardware at Google.

She was trained at Harvard Business School for general management with outstanding record of achievement with Fortune 500 companies in retail, direct mail, and manufacturing environments. One of nine executives selected by Fast Co. Magazine to represent the new face of leadership . Selected by Business Week magazine as one of the 25 most innovative global business leaders working within a corporation. Business Insider recently named her one of the 15 Most Powerful Women at Google.

She is the coauthor of “Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us”.

Here is what we discussed:

The Science of Neuroaesthetics

Neuroaesthetics is a field that emerged in the 1980s, focusing on how art and aesthetic experiences can measurably change our brains and bodies. Ivy Ross explains that engaging with art, whether through creation or observation, can lead to significant changes in brain function. This is primarily due to the concept of neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.

Enhancing Creativity and Innovation

When individuals immerse themselves in new artistic experiences, their brains form new synapses and pathways. This process is crucial for fostering creativity, as it allows for fresh ideas and perspectives to emerge. By breaking free from repetitive thought patterns, individuals can broaden their frame of reference and enhance their ability to make novel connections.

Actionable Tips:

Incorporate Art into Daily Routines: Encourage employees to engage with art regularly, whether through office art installations, creative workshops, or art-based team-building activities.

Promote Diverse Artistic Experiences: Expose your team to various forms of art, including visual arts, music, dance, and literature, to stimulate different areas of the brain.

Art as a Tool for Well-Being

Physiological Benefits of Art

Research findings shared by Ivy Ross demonstrate that participating in artistic activities can lower cortisol levels—a hormone associated with stress—by as much as 25% after just 45 minutes of engagement. This highlights the importance of incorporating art into our daily lives, especially in a world that often prioritizes productivity over creativity and well-being.

Connection to Nature and Sensory Experiences

Ivy emphasizes that our modern environments, dominated by industrial design, have distanced us from the sensory experiences that art and nature provide. Humans have spent the vast majority of their existence in natural settings, and our brains are wired to thrive in such environments. This connection to nature and art is essential for maintaining our health and enhancing our cognitive functions.

Actionable Tips:

Create Art-Friendly Workspaces: Design office spaces that incorporate natural elements and art to create a stimulating and stress-reducing environment.

Encourage Outdoor Activities: Promote outdoor meetings, nature walks, and other activities that connect employees with nature and art.

The Role of Art in Business

Fostering a Culture of Creativity

Many organizations undervalue the role of art and creativity, viewing them as non-essential. However, Ivy Ross argues that fostering a culture of creativity is imperative for innovation and success in any business. At Google, she integrates play and creativity into her team’s design process through a “sandbox stage,” where team members explore ideas without constraints before narrowing their focus to meet specific business objectives.

Actionable Tips:

Implement a “Sandbox Stage”: Allow employees to experiment and explore ideas without the pressure of immediate outcomes. This can lead to more innovative and effective solutions.

Celebrate Creativity: Recognize and reward creative efforts and innovative ideas within your organization to encourage a culture that values creativity.

Overcoming Creative Blocks

Reconnecting with Innate Creativity

A common concern among business professionals is the belief that they are not creative. Ivy Ross addresses this by encouraging individuals to reconnect with their innate creativity. She suggests that everyone can benefit from engaging in artistic activities, regardless of their perceived skill level. The act of creating—whether through drawing, writing, or other forms of expression—can stimulate the brain and foster a sense of playfulness.

Removing Judgment from the Creative Process

Ivy emphasizes that the key to unlocking creativity lies in removing judgment from the creative process. Play is not the opposite of work; rather, it is a vital component of a healthy and productive work environment. By allowing employees to experiment and explore without the pressure of outcomes, organizations can cultivate a culture that values creativity and innovation.

Actionable Tips:

Encourage Artistic Expression: Provide opportunities for employees to engage in artistic activities, such as art classes, writing workshops, or creative brainstorming sessions.

Foster a Non-Judgmental Environment: Create a safe space where employees feel comfortable sharing their creative ideas without fear of criticism.

