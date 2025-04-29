Google Workspace Introduces New AI Features Across Gemini, Chat, Gmail, and Slides

Google Workspace has announced a series of new AI-powered updates designed to enhance productivity across its suite of tools, including Gemini, Gmail, Google Slides, and Google Chat. The updates, part of its April Workspace feature drop, focus on offering practical assistance through advanced AI integrations rather than hype, according to the company.

Gemini App Enhancements

In the Gemini app, Google introduced “Canvas,” an interactive space where users can create drafts of documents and collaborate with Gemini to refine them. Users can request feedback, update sections, or adjust tone and formatting with quick tools. Additionally, Canvas supports code generation and previewing, benefiting both novice and experienced developers. Work created within Canvas can be easily exported and shared via Google Docs.

Another significant addition is “Audio Overviews,” a feature allowing users to generate podcast-style audio summaries of documents or Deep Research reports created with Gemini. Users can listen to these summaries on the go, making it easier to absorb information without reading lengthy reports. Google also noted that users can now access Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) and upload files directly from mobile devices for enhanced productivity.

New Features in Gmail

Gmail users will now benefit from “Contextual Smart Replies,” powered by Gemini. This feature generates detailed and relevant replies based on the context of email threads, streamlining the response process. Users can hover over suggested replies, preview them, and select or edit responses as needed. This feature is available for Workspace Business and Enterprise users.

Additionally, Gmail has introduced a new “Add to Calendar” button that appears when Gemini detects event details in an email. With a simple tap, users can instantly create a Google Calendar event from their inbox.

Updates to Google Slides

Google Slides has introduced a consolidated design sidebar to simplify the process of creating visually compelling presentations. This sidebar offers quick access to new templates, pre-formatted building blocks such as agendas and quotes, an expanded stock photo and GIF library, and AI-generated images. By centralizing these tools, Google aims to boost creativity and save users time without leaving the Slides interface.

New Features in Google Chat

In Google Chat, the new “board tab” serves as a central hub for teams to organize critical information. Users can pin messages, files, and links for easy access, ensuring that important resources are readily available and not buried within chat threads. Intelligent file suggestions further streamline the organization of team assets.

Furthermore, the new HubSpot app for Google Chat enables real-time lead, deal, and ticket updates from HubSpot’s Smart CRM platform directly into Chat spaces. This integration allows sales, support, and marketing teams to collaborate more efficiently and stay updated on customer interactions without leaving Google Chat.

Looking Ahead

Google states that these updates are aimed at empowering users to perform their best work by leveraging practical AI innovations. The company encourages users to stay tuned for additional features in future Workspace Drops, further enhancing collaboration and productivity with AI-driven tools.