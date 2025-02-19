GoPro Updates 360 Experience with Refreshed MAX Camera and AI-Powered Editing Tools

GoPro, Inc. has unveiled a series of updates to its 360 video ecosystem, including the reintroduction of the refreshed MAX 360 camera, an upgraded mobile editing experience in the GoPro Quik App, and a new GoPro Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. These updates enhance both mobile and desktop editing workflows, providing AI-powered tracking, advanced keyframing, and cinematic effects.

GoPro’s MAX 360 camera now features a 5.6K spherical video capability, a longer-lasting MAX Enduro Battery, and a new mounting system compatible with standard ¼-20 tripod mounts. The camera is available for purchase at $349.99 MSRP.

Quik App Introduces AI-Powered 360 Editing

GoPro has overhauled the Quik App’s 360 editing capabilities, making it easier for users to edit MAX footage with new features such as:

AI-Powered Object Tracking: Automatically keeps a selected subject in focus for the duration of the clip.

Keyframing with Digital Lens Options: Users can precisely adjust framing and change digital lenses for customized edits.

CameraFX: Pre-set cinematic movements, such as barrel rolls and backflips, can be applied with a tap.

Automatic Transitions: Smoothly combines multiple ReFrame modes throughout an edit.

Single Clip Edits: Enables filters, volume adjustments, and color corrections on individual 360 clips.

New Frame Grab Tool: Allows users to extract high-quality still images from 360 videos.

“MAX never misses—and that’s why it’s the go-to 360 camera for the world’s most creative athletes, adventurers and content creators. Getting ‘the shot’ has never been this easy,” said Nicholas Woodman, Founder and CEO of GoPro. “And with the Quik App’s new 360 editing experience, featuring AI-powered Object Tracking and simplified but powerful editing tools, it’s never been this easy or fun to edit your 360 content into amazing sharable moments.”

For professional video editors, GoPro has introduced the GoPro Reframe plugin, bringing 360 editing capabilities to Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. The plugin enables users to adjust angle, position, lens curvature, horizon level, motion blur, and other settings for both 360 and 2D media.

GoPro Premium and Premium+ subscribers now have the added benefit of editing 360 footage directly from the cloud, along with unlimited cloud storage.

The GoPro MAX 360 camera is available for purchase at GoPro.com and select retailers for $349.99. The Quik App with new 360 editing features is available on iOS and Android, while the GoPro Reframe plugin can be downloaded for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.