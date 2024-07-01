Grants Available to Help Businesses Affected by Civil Unrest, Other Issues

Small business grants can help business owners through a variety of challenges, from civil unrest to increased expenses. There are a variety of programs currently running that address a wide range of issues. Read below about some options that are accepting applications.

Minnesota Providing Resources and Opportunity and Maximizing Investments in Striving Entrepreneurs Act Grants

Minnesota is offering grants to small businesses that have been affected by civil unrest, discrimination, and an aging population. This program is part of the Providing Resources and Opportunity and Maximizing Investments in Striving Entrepreneurs (PROMISE) Act and includes more than $86 million in total funding. The program is open to businesses with a gross annual revenue of $750,000 or less based on their 2021 tax returns. Businesses can apply for grants of $10,000, $25,000, or $50,000. The state expects to host four application rounds, with the first one ending in June.

Fisherman’s Wharf BIPOC Small Business Grants

San Francisco is offering $50,000 grants to help BIPOC entrepreneurs open venues on San Francisco Port property. The Office of Economic and Workforce Development’s small business support program is administering the program as a way to give BIPOC small businesses more representation, since the application process can be costly. There is a total of about $1 million in funding available.

Franklin Small Business Capacity-Building Grant Program

The Greater Franklin Chamber of Commerce in Franklin, Indiana, is currently running a second round of its Small Business Capacity-Building Grant Program. The program will award $2,500 grants to 12 local small businesses, using funds that were collected from the city’s economic development fees. The program is open to Franklin-area businesses with ten or fewer full-time employees, which can use funds for various purposes like expanding commercial space, building an online presence, or completing marketing initiatives. The application period is open now through August 2.

Raleigh Facade Rehabilitation Grant and Building Upfit Grant

Raleigh, North Carolina, is currently offering two grant programs to benefit small businesses: The Facade Rehabilitation Grant and the Building Upfit Grant. The Building Up-fit Grant is a matching grant of up to $25,000 that can be used by building owners or business tenants to update commercial building interiors in a way that will enhance economic activity and/or create new jobs. The Facade Rehabilitation Grant program is a matching reimbursement grant program for small businesses or property owners, offering up to $10,000 for exterior upgrades or refurbishment projects.

Pawtucket Small Business Relief Grant Program

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is currently accepting applications for its Small Business Relief Grant program. The program is open to businesses with 25 employees or fewer, with priority given to those that experienced a decrease in revenue from 2019 to 2022. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $20,000 and must submit various documentation, including tax returns, a W-9 form, current payroll records, a valid photo ID, a storefront picture, and a state registration or certificate of good standing with Pawtucket. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Bucks County Build Business in Bucks Grant

The Bucks County Department of Workforce and Economic Development in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is providing grants and educational resources to entrepreneurs interested in opening or growing businesses in the area. The Build Business in Bucks Grant will provide grants of up to $3,000 to 65 businesses in Bucks County. That funding will go toward services and training to help business owners develop entrepreneurial skills, and the program will also pair participants with established business owners throughout the county to provide mentorship and support. To qualify, businesses must be located in Bucks County and provide a narrative about how their business was negatively impacted by the pandemic. Priority will also be given to Veteran-owned, Minority-owned, and Woman-owned businesses. The application period is set to open on July 1.