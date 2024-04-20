Grants Available to Help Businesses Struggling with Port of Baltimore Closures

Major disasters like the recent collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore can have major implications for nearby businesses. This leaves communities to find ways to help businesses through difficult periods so they’re still in operation once conditions return to normal. Two such programs recently launched in Baltimore. Read about them and other current small business grants below.

Port of Baltimore Worker Retention Program and Emergency Business Assistance Program

Businesses that are struggling to retain employees due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore may soon be able to access relief thanks to the Port of Baltimore Worker Retention Program. The program includes $12.5 million in funding and aims to help businesses avoid layoffs until the port fully reopens. Eligible businesses can use funds for employee training, payroll expenses, and support services. Additionally, the Port of Baltimore Emergency Business Assistance Program is offering grants of up to $100,000 to help businesses facing challenges due to the port’s closure. Businesses must be able to prove financial hardship related to the bridge collapse to qualify. The application period opens on April 22.

Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express are teaming up to support Maui businesses that were affected by last year’s wildfires. The Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program will offer $5,000 grants to 100 businesses on the island. To qualify, businesses must have between 3 and 20 employees and a physical location on Maui since at least August 1, 2023. Businesses must also be able to demonstrate financial need and loss due to the wildfires. May 1 is the deadline to apply.

Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island Small Business Grants

Optimum Business and the LIA Foundation are partnering on a new grant program to support small businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 each, with a total of $300,000 available. The LOCAL “Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island” Small Business Grants program also offers a six-month membership to the Long Island Association for all applicants. And grant recipients will get a one-year complimentary membership. Eligible businesses must apply by May 1.

Greater Washington D.C. Purple Line Construction Grants

The Greater Washington Community Foundation is facilitating a grant program to support local businesses that have been negatively impacted by delayed Purple Line construction through the Washington D.C. area. The program is funded by a $500,000 donation from PNC Bank. Businesses that have been negatively impacted by the project can apply for up to $20,000 to help cover various expenses, from capital improvements to operational costs. To qualify, businesses must have at least three years in business, ten or fewer employees, and $5 million or less in annual revenue. The deadline to apply for funding is May 13.

Quincy Small Business Assistance Grant Program

Quincy, Florida, is offering grants to both businesses and individuals looking to positively improve their neighborhoods. The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is facilitating both the Small Business Assistance Grant and the Home Repair Grant. Both programs offer up to $10,000 to property owners looking to upgrade their spaces. Business owners must be located in the Quincy CRA District, have a business license, and be a Quincy utility customer to qualify.

Newport Technical Assistance Grants

Newport, Vermont, is offering grants to small businesses in the Designated Newport City Downtown district to help them access various technical assistance services. Funding comes from an award that Newport Downtown Development received from the USDA-RD Rural Business Development Grant Program. Grants can cover costs related to various services, including website design, electronic payment processing, and marketing. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross profit. The Northern Community Investment Capital is facilitating the program, so they will help businesses through the application process and assist in creating proposals for various services.