10 Green Franchises to Start

When you think about going green, the first thing that comes to mind is probably recycling. You may not realize it, but there are many other ways to go green, including starting your own eco-friendly business.

If you’re looking for a greener future, consider one of the ten green franchises on our list. Let’s dive in!

What is a Green Franchise?

A green franchise is a company that emphasizes the use of sustainable or eco-friendly business practices. Green franchising opportunities may include using organic or recycled materials, reducing energy consumption, or promoting renewable resources.

Green franchises may also offer products and services that are environmentally friendly, such as organic lawn care products or recycling services.

The Green and Sustainability Market in 2022

The green and sustainability market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, with revenues reaching $13.76 billion in 2022. It’s expected to reach about $51.09 billion by 2029. This growth is largely due to increased consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Key areas of growth are expected to be in green home solutions, safer alternatives to harsh chemicals, and other environmentally friendly products and services.

Why You Should Consider an Eco-friendly Franchise Opportunity

Let’s take a look at five reasons you should consider starting one of the many green franchising opportunities available:

Green technology. The world is moving towards more sustainable practices, and eco-friendly businesses are at the forefront of this change.

Growing market. As we mentioned, the green and sustainability market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. This growth provides a great opportunity for eco-friendly businesses to expand their reach and increase their profits.

Reduce your carbon footprint. One of the main goals of going green is to reduce your carbon footprint. By starting an eco-friendly business, you can do your part to help the environment and positively impact the world.

Help others go green. Many people want to lead a more sustainable lifestyle but don’t know where to start. As an eco-friendly business owner, you can help others by providing products and services that make it easy for them to go green.

Feel good about your business. When you start an eco-friendly business, you can feel good knowing that your business is helping to make a difference in the world.

Criteria for Selecting the Best Green Franchises: Our Methodology

To make an informed choice, it’s crucial to evaluate various factors. Here’s a breakdown of the criteria, each rated on a scale of importance from 1 (least important) to 5 (most important):

Environmental Impact (Rating: 5): Assess the franchise’s commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Consider the franchise’s initiatives for reducing carbon footprint and waste.

Evaluate the impact of the franchise’s products or services on the environment. Franchise Reputation and Track Record (Rating: 5): Research the franchise’s history of environmental responsibility.

Gather feedback from existing franchisees regarding their sustainability efforts.

Evaluate the level of support provided by the franchisor in implementing green practices. Costs and Return on Investment (ROI) (Rating: 4): Calculate the total upfront investment required, including franchise fees and equipment costs.

Consider the potential for profitability and ROI in the green market.

Explore financing options and support from the franchisor for eco-friendly initiatives. Product or Service Quality (Rating: 4): Examine the quality and effectiveness of the green products or services offered.

Ensure that the franchise maintains high standards for sustainable practices.

Check for certifications or awards related to product/service quality. Marketing and Branding Support (Rating: 3): Review the franchisor’s marketing strategies and materials, emphasizing sustainability.

Assess national and local advertising efforts aimed at promoting green initiatives.

Gauge the level of brand recognition and customer loyalty in the green market. Training and Ongoing Support (Rating: 3): Investigate the comprehensiveness of training programs for eco-friendly practices.

Understand the level of ongoing support from the franchisor for green initiatives.

Connect with a network of fellow franchisees for knowledge sharing on sustainability. Community Engagement and Partnerships (Rating: 3): Evaluate the franchisor’s involvement in local green initiatives and community projects.

Determine opportunities for partnerships with environmental organizations.

Gauge the potential for building a loyal customer base through community engagement. Regulatory Compliance (Rating: 2): Ensure the franchise adheres to all environmental regulations and standards.

Review the transparency of the franchise’s eco-friendly processes and certifications.

Check for any history of environmental violations or disputes.

Top Green Franchises Serving Residential and Commercial Customers

Green franchises are becoming more popular as consumers increasingly seek out eco-friendly products and services. Let’s dive into our list of the top green franchise opportunities.

1. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is a green franchise with a franchise fee of $41,900 and a total investment under $50,000. The flat royalty fee is $395 per month and the national advertising and technology fee is 3% of sales per month. The job fee is $15 per completed job.

2. JunkAway

The JunkAway franchise opportunity offers a low-cost, low-risk way to start your own business. With a franchise fee of only $30,000, you can get started with little upfront investment. The royalty fee is 6% or $800.00 per month, whichever is greater.

3. SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions is a franchise opportunity that offers sustainable solutions and energy audits for businesses and homeowners. The franchise fee is $29,500 and the total investment ranges from $49,496 to $75,596. The minimum net worth required is $200,000 and the minimum liquidity is $75,000. The royalty fee is 5%.

4. Ecomaids

To get involved with the Ecomaids cleaning services franchise opportunity you’ll need to invest between $110,990 and $136,379. They offer a $10,000 discount for military Veterans, first responders, and ethnic minorities.

5. Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered has a franchise fee of $59,500 with the total investment ranging between $64,000 and $89,000. Franchisees must have a net worth of at least $100,000 and liquidity of at least $50,000.

More Franchises Specializing in Eco-friendly Products and Services

Let’s continue our list of eco-friendly franchise opportunities that offer environmentally friendly products and services.

6. Clean Air Lawn Care

Clean Air Lawn Care is a franchise opportunity that uses zero-emission lawn care equipment. The total investment required is about $60,000, which includes a $35,000 franchise fee. There’s also a royalty fee of 8.5%.

7. The UPS Store

The UPS Store is a great franchise to consider since they use green technology in many aspects of the business. You’ll need minimum liquidity of $75,000 plus between $80,357 and $508,472 to invest in this opportunity. There’s a royalty fee of 5% and an ad fee of 3.5%.

8. Green Home Solutions

The Green Home Solutions franchise is a great choice business opportunity. The franchise fee is $20,000, and the total investment ranges from $50,475 to $132,000. Franchisees must have a minimum liquidity of $115,000. The royalty fee is 7-10%, and the ad fee is 0.5-1%.

9. Filta

The Filta franchise provides eco-friendly kitchen solutions to help businesses use less energy for food prep and refrigeration. The total investment necessary to open a Filta franchise ranges from $123,300 to $137,050. The franchise fee is $39,950.

10. USA Insulation

USA Insulation is a franchise opportunity that offers potential business owners the chance to own a business that specializes in energy efficiency. The total investment necessary to get started ranges from $271,000 to $399,500, and the royalty fee is 5%.

Franchise Name Description Investment Range Franchise Fee Royalty Fee Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Green carpet cleaning franchise with a low franchise fee and flat royalty fee. Under $50,000 $41,900 $395/month JunkAway Low-cost junk removal franchise opportunity with a reasonable franchise fee and royalty fee. Varies $30,000 6% or $800/mo, whichever is greater SuperGreen Solutions Franchise offering sustainable solutions and energy audits with a moderate franchise fee. $49,496 - $75,596 $29,500 5% Ecomaids Cleaning services franchise with discounts for military Veterans, first responders, and minorities. $110,990 - $136,379 Varies Varies Gotcha Covered Franchise specializing in window coverings with a moderate franchise fee and net worth requirement. $64,000 - $89,000 $59,500 Varies Clean Air Lawn Care Zero-emission lawn care franchise with an investment of around $60,000 and a royalty fee of 8.5%. $60,000 $35,000 8.5% The UPS Store A well-known franchise using green technology with an investment range and royalty fee. $80,357 - $508,472 Varies 5%, 3.5% Green Home Solutions Franchise offering eco-friendly products with a reasonable franchise fee and royalty fee. $50,475 - $132,000 $20,000 7-10%, 0.5-1% Filta Eco-friendly kitchen solutions franchise with an investment range and a franchise fee. $123,300 - $137,050 $39,950 Varies USA Insulation Franchise specializing in energy efficiency with an investment range and a 5% royalty fee. $271,000 - $399,500 Varies 5%

The Road to Green Franchise Success

Starting a green franchise is an exciting journey toward creating a positive impact on the environment while building a successful business. Here’s a roadmap to help you navigate your path to green franchise success:

Research and Selection: Begin by researching various green franchise opportunities. Consider the type of eco-friendly products or services you’re passionate about. Evaluate each franchise’s environmental commitment, reputation, and financial requirements. Select a franchise that aligns with your values and budget. Business Plan: Develop a comprehensive business plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and financial projections. A well-structured plan will serve as your roadmap for growth and sustainability. Franchise Training: Take full advantage of the training and support provided by your chosen franchise. Learn about eco-friendly practices, product knowledge, and customer service strategies. Leverage the franchise’s resources to enhance your expertise. Green Certification: Explore opportunities to obtain green certifications for your business. Certification can enhance your credibility and attract environmentally conscious customers. Marketing and Branding: Craft a marketing strategy that highlights your eco-friendly initiatives. Promote your green franchise through digital and local channels, emphasizing sustainability, and community engagement. Customer Education: Educate your customers about the environmental benefits of your products or services. Transparency and communication can build trust and loyalty. Community Engagement: Get involved in local green initiatives and partner with environmental organizations. Active participation in your community can help you connect with like-minded individuals and expand your customer base. Continuous Improvement: Stay updated on the latest eco-friendly trends and technologies. Continuously seek ways to reduce your carbon footprint and improve sustainability practices within your franchise. Customer Feedback: Listen to customer feedback and adapt to their evolving needs and preferences. Consider their suggestions for enhancing your eco-friendly offerings. Monitor Financials: Keep a close eye on your financial performance and sustainability efforts. Regularly assess your return on investment (ROI) and make adjustments as needed.

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Green Franchise Business?

The cost of starting a green franchise business can vary depending on many factors. Some franchises may require you to make a large initial investment, while others may have a lower initial investment. On average, you can expect to pay anywhere between about $50,000 and $800,000 for a green franchise business.

Are Sustainable Franchises Profitable?

Yes, sustainable franchises are profitable. In fact, the sustainability market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. This growth provides a great opportunity for eco-friendly businesses to expand their reach and increase their profits.