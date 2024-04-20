Grow Your Small Business on a Budget with These Expert Tips

Growing a small business doesn’t need to involve expensive marketing tools or major initiatives. There are many affordable ways to grow a business. Get budget-friendly tips and tricks from members of the online small business community below.

Use These Budget-Friendly Tips to Run Effective PPC Advertising Campaigns

PPC advertising is one of the most effective ways to grow a business online quickly. Though it does come with some extra costs, it doesn’t have to be expensive. Harry and Sally Vaishnav of Small Biz Viewpoints share budget-friendly tips here.

Get Better Content Results on a Limited Budget

Content marketing is another affordable way to promote a business. But some strategies tend to be even more cost effective than others. Check out this Content Marketing Institute post by Penny Gralewski for ideas.

Harness AI for a Data Driven Small Business

Data is essential for running a small business efficiently, thus making the best possible use of your resources. And AI can play a major part in this. Learn how in this CBR Digital post by Ivan Widjaya.

Fill Up Webinar Registration with These Strategies

Webinars can provide tons of marketing value for businesses. But they’re worth even more if you can fill up registration and bring even more people into each event. In this mvpGrow post, Eyal Katz goes over strategies you can use to get more value from each webinar.

Determine Whether to Build or Buy Software

If your business needs software to grow or improve your operations, you can choose to either build or buy a new program. This choice doesn’t just impact your budget, but can also have major implications on your operations. Praveen Kumar elaborates in this Ishir post.

Start Affiliate Marketing with No Money

Affiliate marketing can be an easy and effective way to bring in more revenue. And it doesn’t have to come with any extra expenses. Read this Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu for more on how to accomplish this. Then head over to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying about the post.

Find the Best Affiliate Programs for Bloggers and Marketers

If you do want to utilize affiliate marketing for your business, affiliate programs can help. Luckily, there are tons of options to choose from. In this 99signals post, Sandeep Mallya lists 33 programs for marketers and bloggers.

Consider Paying a Franchise Attorney

If you’re opening a franchise business, working with an attorney can be an extra expense. But often, it’s worthwhile to cover these fees. Joel Libava discusses many of the benefits in this post on The Franchise King blog.

Create a Great Outdoor Office

An office space can be a major expense for a new business. But it’s not always necessary. In fact, something as simple as working outdoors can provide tons of benefits for your business. Lisa Sicard of Small Biz Tipster talks about the possibilities in this post.

Cultivate the Ultimate Elevator Sales Pitch

Not all businesses need fancy or expensive marketing plans. Sometimes, a quick pitch can be all you need to make a major impact. Ross Kimbarovsky dives into how to create an effective elevator sales pitch here.

