Handyman Tools – Everything You Need to Start a Business

Fixing small or big issues is something every homeowner understands too well. No matter how old the house is, repairs and improvements are a constant challenge. Some homeowners prepare a complete list of things they need to fix and even buy handyman tools to do the job themselves. Yet, the demand for expert handymen is only growing because the building tools required have to be handled with precision.

What to Consider When Choosing Handyman Tools

To start your own business, you need to first choose the right tools for the trade. Of course, your choice of handyman tools depends largely on the type of projects you get. Before getting started, let’s look at some of the things you should consider when choosing the tools.

Used tools versus new ones : It may sound tempting to order new tools, but you will end up paying extra. This is especially important to consider when you’re just starting your business, and you want to save money. You can find great tools that can do the job just fine.

: It may sound tempting to order new tools, but you will end up paying extra. This is especially important to consider when you’re just starting your business, and you want to save money. You can find great tools that can do the job just fine. Figure out where to buy : The next thing you must keep in mind is where to order all your tools. You can check out local stores or find more options online.

: The next thing you must keep in mind is where to order all your tools. You can check out local stores or find more options online. Ease of use : When you buy tools, focusing on too many great features is not always a great idea. The tool needs to be easy enough to operate.

: When you buy tools, focusing on too many great features is not always a great idea. The tool needs to be easy enough to operate. Smart technology : There are quite a few tools that provide excellent results because they use smart technology. These are also easy tools to handle.

: There are quite a few tools that provide excellent results because they use smart technology. These are also easy tools to handle. What do the other handymen have to say: If you’re unsure about some tools for handyman projects, you should check reviews. This will give you a clear idea of the features.

Handyman Tools List for Starting Out

Now that you have some idea about what to look for when buying tools for a handyman business, let’s take a closer look at some of the common tools.

Power Tools Used Most Often

To get started, you’re going to need some power tools that are absolutely essential to complete any type of handyman work. Of all the tools that are frequently used, power tools take first priority. These typically include tools such as circular saws, power drills, brad nailers, and angle grinders, among others.

Angle grinder

An angle grinder, commonly referred to as a disc grinder, is a handheld handyman tool designed for polishing and grinding.

Framing nailer

Framing nailers are commonly utilized in substantial projects like roof sheathing, fencing, framing, and deck construction. Also referred to as nail guns, these tools operate using electricity or compressed air to drive framing nails.

Cordless power tool set

For various reasons, handymen favor cordless power tool sets for their projects. Firstly, these tools greatly minimize the risk of work-related injuries associated with cords. Additionally, the wide range of available options contributes to their increasing popularity.

Hammer drill/driver

Hammer drills are used to drill boring holes through hard surfaces. These drills operate like traditional power drills, but they are more powerful and much larger.

Handheld shop vac

To clean up after the mess that’s usually caused during repairs and improvements, you will need a handheld shop vac.

Circular saw with a circular saw blade

The circular saw with a circular saw blade is a key handyman tool. It uses a toothed disc to cut various materials using a rotary motion.

Impact driver

When it comes to driving in large quantities of longer screws, fasteners, and lag bolts, impact drivers are the tools to use.

More Power Tools

Now that you have a list of essential power tools, let’s take a look at some other power tools that should be in your tool kit.

Belt sander

Belt sanders are typically used to remove roughness such as concrete bumps to prepare woodwork. Belt sanders may be stationary or handheld.

Cordless Dremel

A cordless Dremel is used for a variety of purposes. From cutting, engraving, and sanding to polishing and grinding of wood, it is an important tool for most handymen.

Hand Tools You’ll Use Frequently for Most Jobs

In addition to the big power tools, you need to invest in hand tool options that are also extremely important for all kinds of projects. Let’s take a look at the right tools for the job.

Drywall hawk

A drywall hawk is a tool that allows you to hold mortar, plaster, or similar materials, making it easier to apply these substances to a surface.

Putty knife

The putty knife is used to apply and spread materials. Depending on the job, you may choose different widths.

Drywall saw

A drywall saw is used to cut wood, drywall, plasterboard, plywood, and more with ease.

Drywall knife

A drywall knife consists of a wide blade that helps spread joint compounds at various lengths. It is used to screw indents and spread mud over nails.

Marking utensils

Marking utensils helps you achieve precision in your job. Some of the common marking utensils are carpenter pencils, scribing tools, marking chalk, and flat soapstone markers.

Hammer

From construction to maintenance, a hammer is useful in many different projects. When choosing one for the job, make sure it’s durable and easy to use.

Adjustable wrench

An adjustable wrench is designed for gripping fasteners. Its adjustable spanner allows for easier handling.

Multi-bit screwdriver

A multi-bit screwdriver comes with interchangeable screwdriver heads. Each head is of a different size to help manage all types of jobs.

Tape measure

You will need a tape measure when the ruler cannot do the job for you. It’s a helpful tool to measure lengths.

Utility knife

A utility knife is usually six inches long and works well for the smaller jobs at hand.

More Hand Tools

Let’s look at some more hand tools you are going to need when you set up your handyman business.

Stud finder

If you want to frame studs behind the wall surfaces in wood buildings, you are going to need a stud finder.

Line level

In construction, a line level is used to measure height differences. It is also used for transferring, measuring and setting heights of marks.

Hand sander

A hand sander is used frequently for removing paint from plywood and for resurfacing furniture.

Finish nailer and finish nails

A finish nailer is also an essential tool for attaching finishing materials.

Less Frequently Used Hand Tools

There are also some less frequently used hand tools. Let’s take a look at some handyman tool options.

Fine screwdriver set

The fine screwdriver set consists of a number of precision tools. These screwdrivers are especially useful when you’re working in tighter spots.

Combo square

A combo square is used to maintain the integrity of a 90-degree angle, measuring the center of a circular object and for distance measurements.

Electrical Tools

If you undertake any electrical projects, you are going to need some specialized tools to successfully complete home repairs and more. Depending on your skills, you can choose a number of tools.

Electrical tester

As the name suggests, an electrical tester helps check the presence of electrical conditions.

Wire stripper pliers

You will use wire stripper pliers to remove insulation from electrical wires.

Electrical tape

Electrical tape is used in almost all types of electrical work, and it insulates materials that conduct electricity.

Cable ripper

A cable ripper helps open the non-metallic covering on a Romex-style cable.

Wire Cutters

Wire cutters are used to cut, splice, or grip insulation.

Fish tape

Electricians use fish tapes to route new wires through electrical conduits and walls.

Plumbing Tools

With the right skills, you can find plumbing jobs that pay very well. Of course, you are going to need the best tools for the job.

Plumbing toolbox

A plumbing toolbox, as its name implies, contains several essential tools. These tools include a pipe wrench, hacksaw, plumber’s torch, adjustable wrench, and basin wrench.

Latex gloves

Latex gloves are essential from a safety perspective. This is especially important for a handyman business.

Caulking gun

Caulking guns help you use caulks most efficiently. You can use caulk and a caulking gun to seal spaces.

Roof Work

For a roofing job, you are going to need the following tools.

Roofing hammer

Roofing hammers are used to cut shingles and drive nails.

Roofing nailers

Roofing nailers are designed to drive nails for most types of fiberglass and asphalt shingles.

Tools Storage & Accessories

Some accessories are also a must-have as you start taking on projects. Let’s take a closer look at the list.

Hand tool cabinet

Most hand tools are small, which makes it easier to lose them. A hand tool cabinet helps you keep all your tools organized.

Covered plastic storage bin

Another tool to avoid clutter is the covered plastic storage bin, which provides long-term storage.

Tool belt or tool bag

A tool belt helps you keep your tools organized and save time in the process.

Toolbox with painting supplies

For any home renovation that requires a fresh coat of paint, you should order a toolbox with painting supplies to make life easier.

Ladder

Another straightforward tool that will help you fix things is a ladder. It will allow you to access locations that are not so easy to access.

Supplies & Hardware

Let’s now explore the supplies and hardware you should consider procuring for your business.

Duct tape

Duct tape is a tool that comes in handy for sealing, patching boxes, and fixing holes, among other types of repairs.

Screws

Since your job will require a lot of things to fasten from time to time, you should keep some screws with you.

Brad nails

Brad nails are used to glue wooden parts together.

Specialty Handyman Tools

Let’s now look at some specialty handyman tools.

Voltage tester pen

A voltage tester pen, often referred to as a voltage indicator, shows whether live AC voltage is present.

Glow rods

Glow rods come in handy when you need to install wires in attics, ceilings, or through walls.

Safety Tools & Equipment

From a safety perspective, it’s essential to be well-equipped. This is especially crucial for a handyman, as you will encounter various environments and projects that may pose risks. Therefore, these essential items will be vital.

Safety goggles or safety glasses

This protective equipment helps you prevent eye injuries caused by harmful chemicals, strong light, and other materials.

Knee pads

To protect your knees, you should invest in comfortable, durable knee pads.

Gloves

As a handyman, you need dexterity to complete work quickly. To do so, you need a nice pair of gloves that provide excellent grip strength.

Specialized Tools

It’s a great time to be a handyman because there are a number of specialized tools to use to grow your business. Let’s take a look.

Smart Service Handyman Software

With work picking up after the pandemic, it is an absolute necessity to invest in a smart service handyman software tool. The right program will help you manage appointments, coordinate with customers and complete work on time.

Magnetic wristband

Magnetic wristbands are useful for holding screws. These tools come equipped with powerful magnets that do the job.

Cleaning Equipment

As a handyman, you need to do cleaning afterward. That’s why you need to have some cleaning equipment in place.

Cleaning soaps and gels

When buying cleaning soaps and gels, make sure you buy supplies that do not contain harmful chemicals.

Broom

An important tool, the broom, will help you remove all the dust and dirt after your project is done.

Which Basic Tools are Used Most by Handymen?

Some of the common tools used for most handyman jobs include screws, tape measures, utility knives, and screwdrivers.

What is the Initial Investment Cost for Essential Tools?

To set up your handyman business, you should have the right tool kit in place. You may spend between $1,000-$2,000 to procure all the essential tools.

What are Some Important Skills for Handymen?

As a handyman, it’s essential to possess key skills such as carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and the installation and repair of applications.

Final Thoughts

It’s an excellent time to start a handyman business, as demand is increasing and the pay is quite good. The key area to focus on is improving your handyman skills. To do this, it’s essential to stay informed and utilize the appropriate handyman tools for each project.

