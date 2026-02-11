happy® Boosts Growth and Innovation with Oracle NetSuite’s AI Solutions

In an era where efficiency and purpose intertwine, the mission-driven coffee brand happy® is leveraging advanced technology to fuel its growth and enhance its operations. The company, co-founded by Academy Award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. and entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky, has adopted Oracle NetSuite’s cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to streamline its processes and scale distribution effectively.

happy®, which aims to elevate the everyday experience through its coffee products, is making significant strides in the consumer packaged goods sector. With a presence in over 70,000 retail outlets, including major chains like Walmart and Target, the brand is not only focused on delivering delicious coffee but also on promoting mental health awareness through its partnership with the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). Each purchase connects consumers with vital resources, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to social responsibility.

“Elevating the everyday requires a system that can keep up,” stated Craig Dubitsky, happy’s co-founder and CEO. “Distribution and logistics in consumer packaged goods are complex, but NetSuite helps us keep things simple by automating financial processes, boosting team productivity, and supporting our operations across our distribution points.”

The integration of NetSuite’s ERP system comes at a pivotal time for happy®. The company has experienced rapid growth since its inception in 2024 and is continually launching new product lines. NetSuite’s capabilities provide the necessary infrastructure to manage this complexity efficiently. By automating key business processes, happy® has improved its financial reporting speed and accuracy, essential for any growing business.

Notably, NetSuite’s financial management tools have enabled happy® to streamline its reporting and financial close processes. The system also enhances supply chain management, making manufacturing, retail, and distribution more manageable as the company expands its product categories. The incorporation of AI through NetSuite’s AI Connector Service allows happy® to connect with third-party AI solutions while maintaining security and control over its data.

Small business owners can take away several key benefits from happy®’s experience with NetSuite. First, automating financial and operational processes can free up valuable time for teams to focus on core business functions, such as product development and customer engagement. For businesses facing complex supply chains or looking to expand into new markets, a robust ERP system like NetSuite can streamline operations and enhance visibility across all business functions.

As happy® continues to grow, it remains focused on its mission to spread joy through coffee while supporting mental health initiatives. The synergy between its business goals and technological capabilities illustrates how a well-integrated ERP system can empower companies to scale responsibly and effectively.

“Consumer brands are adding new distribution channels, and business complexity multiplies,” said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite. “With NetSuite, happy has been able to efficiently manage growth by consolidating on a single system and automating critical workflows. This allows its employees to be more productive and remain focused on its mission to deliver joy in every cup.”

The success story of happy® serves as an inspiring example for small business owners navigating the complexities of growth in today’s market. By embracing technology and prioritizing operational efficiency, businesses can not only enhance their productivity but also align their mission with broader social goals, creating a positive impact in their communities.