How to Hire an Esthetician

An accurate job posting for hiring an esthetician serves as the foundation for a successful hiring process. A well-crafted job description, posted in the right places, will help an employer attract candidates who match the job’s requirements and expectations.

The accurate job posting for an esthetician also promotes transparency, efficiency, and a positive experience for both employers and candidates. We’ll take you through all the important steps in the process.

What Does an Esthetician Do?

Estheticians are skincare professionals who specialize in improving and maintaining the appearance and health of their clients’ skin.

In the beauty business, they provide a wide range of services, including facials, skin body treatments, waxing, and makeup application, while promoting skin health.

Salon Owners vs. Medical Settings: Different Hiring Needs for Esthetician Jobs

Estheticians in a salon primarily focus on cosmetic skin care treatments and beauty services. They may offer services like facials, waxing, and makeup application.

In a medical setting, estheticians work in specific areas, such as dermatology or plastic surgery clinics. They often provide more specialized treatments, such as chemical peels, laser therapies, and microdermabrasion, with a focus on addressing specific skin conditions and pre- or post-surgical skincare.

Crafting an Effective Esthetician Job Description

Begin with a clear esthetician job description, including a job title and a concise role summary. Next:

List the responsibilities and duties, including specific skincare treatments or services the esthetician will perform.

Specify any qualifications or certifications required, such as state licensure.

Mention the work environment, whether it’s a salon, spa, medical clinic, or other setting.

Highlight any expectations regarding client interactions and customer service.

Key Factor Description What to Look For Why It Matters Certification and Training Proper educational background in esthetics. Valid esthetician license and relevant training credentials. Ensures professional and knowledgeable service to clients. Experience Level Practical experience in the field. Hands-on experience, preferably in a similar business setting. Experienced estheticians bring proven skills and client-handling expertise. Technical Skills Proficiency in specific esthetic treatments. Expertise in services offered by your business, like facials, waxing, or laser treatments. Directly impacts the quality of services offered to clients. Customer Service Skills Ability to provide excellent client experience. Good communication, empathy, and customer-oriented attitude. Determines client satisfaction and retention rates. Personal Presentation Professional appearance and hygiene. Clean, professional appearance, and good personal grooming. Reflects on the business’s image and standards of hygiene and care. Product Knowledge Understanding of skincare products used. Knowledge about the products and ability to explain their benefits to clients. Enhances the effectiveness of treatments and client trust. Adaptability Flexibility in handling various situations. Ability to adapt to different client needs and business workflows. Vital for maintaining high service standards during busy or unexpected situations. Teamwork Working well with other staff members. Positive attitude towards teamwork and collaboration. Contributes to a harmonious and efficient work environment. Ongoing Education Willingness to learn and update skills. Interest in staying current with industry trends and techniques. Keeps your business at the forefront of new esthetic practices and innovations. References and Background Verifiable professional history. Check references from previous employment for performance and conduct. Assures reliability and professionalism of the candidate.

The Importance of Hiring a Licensed Professional

Hiring a licensed esthetician is essential because it ensures that the individual has completed the required training and education to provide safe and effective skincare services.

Licensure also means that the esthetician adheres to state regulations and hygiene standards, reducing the risk of complications or legal issues for the business.

General Estheticians Vs. Medical Estheticians

All estheticians specialize in skin care, but training is different according to specialty. Training for estheticians typically includes coursework on skincare, anatomy, physiology, and hands-on experience.

Estheticians in the medical field may receive additional training in specialized treatments and protocols, often related to medical-grade equipment and procedures.

The Role of Medical Estheticians in a Medical Practice

Estheticians working in dermatology and plastic surgery clinics play a crucial role in assisting medical professionals with skincare treatments. They may perform procedures like pre-operative skin preparation and post-operative wound care and help patients manage skin conditions resulting from medical treatments or surgeries.

Their expertise in skincare complements the medical team’s efforts to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

Key Considerations When You Hire an Esthetician

By carefully considering the factors below, employers can make informed decisions when hiring estheticians, ensuring that they are not only qualified but also well-suited to the specific role and environment they will be working in.

Experience and Specializations

Employers should evaluate an esthetician’s experience in providing services commonly offered in a salon, such as facials, waxing, and makeup application. Specializations or additional skills, like advanced skin care treatments or product knowledge, can also be valuable in meeting the specific needs of salon clients.

Experience in Medical Aesthetics

When hiring for a medical esthetician role, employers should assess the candidate’s experience and expertise in medical-grade skincare treatments. Look for experience in specific medical aesthetics, such as administering treatments like chemical peels, laser therapy, and microdermabrasion, as well as knowledge of pre- and post-surgical skincare.

Ensuring Estheticians Can Perform Treatments Safely

Safety is paramount in esthetician roles. Employers should ensure that candidates understand and adhere to safety protocols when performing treatments. Employers should assess their knowledge of hygiene, infection control, and proper equipment usage to minimize the risk of complications or client discomfort.

Checking Credentials and Verifying Licensing

It’s essential to verify that the esthetician holds the necessary credentials and state licensure to practice legally. Check for any additional certifications, like advanced skincare training or product certifications, which can demonstrate a commitment to professional development.

Cultural Fit and Client Rapport

An esthetician’s ability to connect with clients and create a positive, comfortable atmosphere is crucial for client satisfaction and loyalty. Consider the candidate’s interpersonal skills, communication style, and ability to understand and meet the diverse needs of clients.

Tips for an Effective Job Posting for Esthetician Jobs

Here are places to post your job opening:

Traditional Job Platforms

Traditional job platforms include websites like Indeed, Monster, and CareerBuilder. These platforms have a broad reach and attract many job seekers.

Tips:

Write a clear and detailed job description that includes job responsibilities, qualifications, and benefits.

Use relevant keywords to help your job posting appear in search results.

Set a competitive salary range based on industry standards and location.

Mention the company’s name and location to increase trust and transparency.

Regularly check and respond to applications to maintain a positive employer brand.

Online and Social Media Platforms

Utilizing online and social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter can help you reach a more targeted audience, including passive job seekers.

Tips:

Craft engaging and visually appealing job posts with eye-catching graphics or images, including unusual ways to promote a job opening, to target a specific audience.

Share the job posting on your company’s social media profiles to reach your existing network.

Encourage current employees to share the job posting on their personal networks for referrals.

Use relevant hashtags and join relevant LinkedIn groups to increase visibility.

Engage with comments and inquiries promptly to show responsiveness and professionalism.

Networking and Referrals

Employee referrals and networking can be highly effective in finding top talent and candidates who align with your company culture.

Tips:

Encourage current employees to refer qualified candidates from their professional networks.

Attend industry events, trade shows, and esthetician conferences to network with potential candidates.

Leverage professional organizations and forums to connect with experienced estheticians.

Develop relationships with local esthetician schools and training programs to access fresh talent.

Highlight any employee referral programs or incentives to motivate your team to refer candidates. You should also ask, should I hire a family member as a viable option for your business.

The Interview Process: Screening and Selecting the Right Esthetician

Here are tips to guide you through the hiring process:

Preliminary Screening

The preliminary screening is often the first step in the interview process, conducted either via phone or video call.

During this stage, the recruiter or hiring manager assesses the candidate’s basic qualifications, such as their experience, skills, and compatibility with the job requirements.

Key activities:

Reviewing the candidate’s resume and application materials.

Asking initial questions to gauge their interest, availability, and salary expectations.

Assessing their communication skills, professionalism, and enthusiasm for the role.

The primary goal is to identify promising candidates who meet the minimum requirements for the position and who are worth progressing to the next stages of the interview process.

In-Person Interviews and Practical Assessments

In-person interviews are typically conducted to delve deeper into a candidate’s qualifications, personality, and fit with the company culture.

Practical assessments may be included to evaluate the candidate’s hands-on skills and job-specific knowledge.

Key activities:

Conducting face-to-face interviews with the candidate may involve multiple rounds and interviews with various team members.

Administering practical assessments or skills tests related to esthetician tasks, such as performing a facial treatment or assessing skin conditions.

Assessing the candidate’s interpersonal skills, problem-solving abilities, and alignment with the company’s values.

The goal is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the candidate’s capabilities and determine whether they are a strong fit for the role and the organization.

Reference Checks and Final Decision

Reference checks are conducted to verify the candidate’s qualifications, work history, and character.

Key activities:

Contacting the candidate’s provided references, which typically include former supervisors, colleagues, or professors.

Asking specific questions about the candidate’s performance, reliability, and suitability for the job.

Assessing the candidate’s reputation, work ethic, and teamwork skills through feedback from references.

Reference checks help validate the information provided by the candidate and provide insights into their past performance and behavior. After completing all stages of the interview process, the hiring team convenes to make a final decision.

Key activities:

Reviewing interview notes, assessment results, and reference feedback.

Comparing candidates based on their qualifications, interview performance, and cultural fit.

Discussing the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate and their potential contributions to the team.

Selecting the candidate who best aligns with the job requirements, company culture, and long-term goals.

The final decision involves extending a job offer to the selected candidate and possibly notifying other candidates of their status.

Tips for Integrating an Esthetician into Your Business or Medical Practice

Orientation and Onboarding:

Provide a comprehensive orientation and onboarding program that includes an introduction to company policies, procedures, and culture. Ensure the new hire has the necessary tools, equipment, and access to systems to perform their job.

Training and Skill Development:

Offer training opportunities to help the new hire develop any specific skills or knowledge required for their role.

Pair them with a mentor or buddy for guidance and support.

Implement a training plan template for ongoing skill development.

Regular Check-Ins:

Conduct regular check-in meetings to gauge the new hire’s progress, address any concerns, and offer feedback.

Encourage open communication to build a strong working relationship.

Team Integration:

Introduce the new hire to the team and encourage team members to welcome and include them in activities and projects.

Foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie.

Clear Expectations:

Clearly define job responsibilities, expectations, and performance metrics.

Set achievable short-term and long-term goals to guide their progress.

Feedback and Recognition:

Provide constructive feedback and recognition for accomplishments to motivate and boost confidence.

Celebrate milestones and achievements together.

Professional Development:

Support the new hire’s professional growth by offering opportunities for additional training, certifications, or skill enhancement.

Discuss their career path within the organization.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring an Esthetician

Avoid rushing to fill a position without thoroughly evaluating candidates. This can lead to hiring the wrong person. Here are other areas where mistakes can be made:

Neglecting Cultural Fit:

Neglecting to assess whether the new hire aligns with the company’s values and culture can lead to conflicts and decreased job satisfaction. Be proactive in reducing hiring bias to ensure a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Lack of Clarity in Job Description:

A vague or poorly defined job description can result in misunderstandings and misaligned expectations. And don’t forget to send a professional interview rejection letter to candidates not selected.

Ignoring Feedback from References:

Neglecting to check references or ignoring red flags from reference checks can lead to hiring candidates with performance issues.

Inadequate Onboarding:

Failing to provide a comprehensive onboarding process can leave new hires feeling lost and unprepared for their role. Follow guidelines on how to onboard new employees for a smooth integration process.

Isolating the New Hire:

Isolating the new hire from the team or not facilitating social integration can lead to feelings of exclusion and decreased morale.

Lack of Communication:

Failing to communicate job expectations, performance feedback, or company updates can hinder the new hire’s ability to thrive.

Not Addressing Concerns:

Ignoring or dismissing concerns raised by the new hire can lead to job dissatisfaction and turnover.





FAQs: How to Hire an Esthetician

What should I look for in an esthetician when hiring for hair removal procedures?

When hiring an esthetician for a role specializing in hair removal (e.g., waxing, threading, sugaring), employers should look for the following specific background and qualifications:

State Licensure : Ensure the candidate holds a valid esthetician or cosmetology license, as required by your state or jurisdiction. Licensure typically covers hair removal procedures.

: Ensure the candidate holds a valid esthetician or cosmetology license, as required by your state or jurisdiction. Licensure typically covers hair removal procedures. Specialized Training : Seek candidates who have completed specialized training in hair removal techniques and hygiene practices. Look for certificates or additional education in waxing, threading, or sugaring.

: Seek candidates who have completed specialized training in hair removal techniques and hygiene practices. Look for certificates or additional education in waxing, threading, or sugaring. Experience : Prior experience in providing hair removal services is highly valuable. Candidates with a track record of successfully performing hair removal procedures are more likely to be skilled and efficient.

: Prior experience in providing hair removal services is highly valuable. Candidates with a track record of successfully performing hair removal procedures are more likely to be skilled and efficient. Knowledge of Skin Types : An understanding of various skin types, tones, and sensitivities is crucial to tailor hair removal treatments effectively and safely for clients.

: An understanding of various skin types, tones, and sensitivities is crucial to tailor hair removal treatments effectively and safely for clients. Hygiene and Safety Practices : Verify that the candidate is well-versed in hygiene and safety protocols to prevent infections and complications.

: Verify that the candidate is well-versed in hygiene and safety protocols to prevent infections and complications. Client Communication: Look for candidates who can communicate effectively with clients, assess their needs, and provide aftercare instructions.

Why is a job posting crucial in attracting the right esthetician?

An accurate job posting is crucial for several reasons:

Attracts the Right Candidates : An accurate job posting provides clear details about the job’s responsibilities, requirements, and expectations. This helps in attracting candidates who genuinely have the necessary qualifications and are interested in the role.

: An accurate job posting provides clear details about the job’s responsibilities, requirements, and expectations. This helps in attracting candidates who genuinely have the necessary qualifications and are interested in the role. Saves Time and Resources : Accurate job postings reduce the likelihood of unqualified or mismatched candidates applying for the position. This saves time and resources that would otherwise be spent on reviewing irrelevant applications.

: Accurate job postings reduce the likelihood of unqualified or mismatched candidates applying for the position. This saves time and resources that would otherwise be spent on reviewing irrelevant applications. Improves Candidate Experience : When candidates have a clear understanding of the job, they can make informed decisions about whether to apply. This transparency enhances the candidate experience and the employer’s reputation.

: When candidates have a clear understanding of the job, they can make informed decisions about whether to apply. This transparency enhances the candidate experience and the employer’s reputation. Reduces Turnover : Candidates who are well-informed about the role are more likely to be satisfied with their job if they are hired. This can lead to lower turnover rates and long-term employee retention.

: Candidates who are well-informed about the role are more likely to be satisfied with their job if they are hired. This can lead to lower turnover rates and long-term employee retention. Legal and Ethical Compliance: An accurate job posting helps ensure compliance with employment laws and regulations. Misleading or inaccurate job postings can lead to legal issues and negative publicity.