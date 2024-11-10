Holiday Gift Ideas for Employees, Co-Workers, Clients and Your Boss

The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to share how much you value your customers and colleagues. A simple gift box or personalized trinket can go a long way. The following guide includes tons of ideas and specific products to fill your holiday gift list.

Should You Give Holiday Gifts to Professional Colleagues?

Holiday gifts are usually acceptable in professional settings as long as the recipient celebrates the winter holiday season in some capacity. Additionally, business owners make sure all office workers are treated equally. Either everyone should provide gifts to each person in a small team or organize a gift exchange with set prices.

What Holiday Season is Right for Giving Gifts in the Workplace?

Holiday gift policies can differ from one team to another. If your team is diverse, using a general greeting like ‘Happy Holidays’ can help ensure that everyone feels included. Additionally, some companies choose to provide gifts or bonuses at the start of the new year rather than during Christmas.

Best Holiday Gifts for Your Boss

Holiday gifts for a boss can vary widely. Those on large teams may just offer small trinkets, while smaller companies may exchange more personalized items. Here are some of the best gifts for a boss that can work for a variety of instances.

Desk Plant

A desk plant can be a crowd-pleasing gift option. But opt for one with a cute container or funny message if your boss has a sense of humor. There are also plenty of faux plant options for those who don’t have a green thumb.

Coffee Mug

A coffee mug is an ideal boss gift since it’s both practical and easy to personalize. Choose one with a funny saying, a monogram, or even a custom photo or quote.

Pen Set

Pens make excellent professional gifts as well. Consider selecting a set that comes with a personalized box to add a special touch.

Digital Photo Frame

Digital picture frames make amazing gifts because they can easily be personalized by the recipient. They can add their own photos and even change them over time to enjoy their family or favorite travel destinations right at their desk.

Golf Practice Net

If your boss loves to golf, a pop-up practice net may help them up their game at home.

Passport Cover

A passport cover makes for an affordable holiday gift idea, especially for a boss who travels often. You also have the option to personalize it with their initials through monogramming.

Tea Pot

If your boss loves tea, get them a teapot that they can use to enjoy a nice hot beverage at their desk.

Personalized Briefcase

A briefcase can be a slightly more expensive boss gift, but it is universally useful and can be personalized with initials.

Client Holiday Gift Ideas

The perfect gift for a client can vary widely, depending on how close you are and how many client gifts you need to purchase. Here are some options that can show your appreciation.

Gift Basket

Gift baskets are ideal for clients because they come in so many different varieties and usually contain multiple items. An assortment of snacks can be a crowd-pleasing option.

Hot Chocolate

A hot cocoa set is both fun and festive. Opt for a set that includes multiple flavors or extra accessories like a mug and marshmallows to make it special.

Golf Club Covers

For clients who you often meet on the golf course, accessories like golf club covers can show your appreciation.

Gardening Set

For those who love gardening, a simple herb gardening kit may include everything they need to grow tasty herbs in their home or office.

Portable Speakers

A portable speaker is a fairly universal gift. Clients can use it to listen to music at their desks or stream their favorite podcasts around the house or backyard.

Paperweight

Paperweights are practical tools for holding documents securely on a desk. Opt for a stylish design or select a personalized option that features your own photos.

Cocktail Tools

For the client, you love to meet at happy hour, get them their own cocktail tools set so they can play bartender at home.

Luggage Tags

Luggage tags are universally useful but can be especially ideal for those who travel frequently for work.

Holiday Gift Ideas for Coworkers

Coworker gifts vary widely. You may get a unique gift for someone you’re really close to or opt for crowd-pleasing options if buying for your entire team. These gifts tend to be a bit more informal, but here’s a wide range of options to consider.

Chocolate Box

Chocolate is a crowd-pleasing gift that can work for all your coworkers. Personalize this option by getting flavors you know your team loves.

Wine Glasses

Wine glasses make a perfect holiday gift idea for a coworker who enjoys relaxing with a glass of red wine in the evening or for anyone who enjoys hosting gatherings.

Wall Art

Does your coworker’s office need a little extra decoration? Consider getting a print that suits their style or perhaps an inspirational canvas set similar to this one.

Photo Ornament

Christmas ornaments are small and easy to give to your whole team. Add a personal touch by having family or team photos printed on each one.

Coffee Table Books

With a vast array of coffee table books available, you’re bound to discover options that match the individual interests of your coworkers. For instance, consider selecting a fashion book for your trendy coworker and a book about dogs for the colleague who frequently brings their pet to office gatherings.

Personalized Puzzle

You can have puzzles made with nearly any photo you provide. So get a family image from your coworker or take a picture of something they care about and have it made into a custom piece.

Yard Games

Yard games are ideal for fun-loving coworkers or those who love entertaining. There are plenty of options available, from giant Jenga to ring toss games. Find out what they already have and then get something new to add to their collection.

Spa Set

If you have a coworker who is experiencing stress from their job or has just completed a significant project, a spa set could be an ideal way to help them unwind. You can choose a gift box that includes a variety of items or consider pairing it with a gift card for a nearby spa.

Holiday Gift Ideas for Employees

Business owners often get gifts for their entire team. Those with just a few employees may invest in large or personalized items for each person. However, those with larger teams may opt instead for smaller items they can buy in bulk. Here are several great gifts that can work for various types of small business teams.

Tote Bag

Tote bags are universally useful. You can get stylish bags in various colors and patterns or have your company logo printed on them to facilitate some company pride.

Board Games

Board games are fun and crowd-pleasing since there are tons of options to choose from. This is a more personalized gift idea, so it’s well-suited for small teams.

Touchscreen Gloves

Touchscreen gloves are practical for winter since they let wearers continue to use their smartphones without taking them off. This is a perfect gift idea for large teams.

Journal

A journal can be an ideal gift for helping employees organize their thoughts and reach their professional and personal goals. There are journals that are completely blank, as well as some with prompts or themes like this gratitude journal.

Personalized Mugs

Whether your team loves coffee or hot chocolate, pretty much everyone could use mugs at work and/or at home. There are plenty of personalized options where you can add a name, initial, photo, or quote.

Cutting Board

A cutting board can be a perfect gift for employees who like to cook, but it can also serve as fun kitchen decor.

Travel Cubes

Travel cubes are small zippered bags used to organize suitcases during travel. This is an ideal gift for teams that need to travel frequently or those who enjoy traveling outside of work.

Desk Organizer

A desk organizer can be used for basically any employee, even those who work remotely.

What Are the Best Christmas Gifts for Professional Colleagues?

Christmas gifts for professional colleagues should be fairly crowd-pleasing, but with enough of a personal touch to make them feel valued. For example, a coffee set can apply to pretty much anyone. But add a monogrammed mug to personalize it.

What Gifts Are Trending for Christmas 2022?

Popular holiday gifts for 2022 include wellness items like matcha sets, tech gadgets like charging stations, and clothing and accessories like comfy sandals and personalized necklaces.

Should a Boss Give Employees a Christmas Gift?

Bosses have the option to give Christmas gifts to employees, but it’s not mandatory. If you choose to give gifts, make sure you can provide them for everyone in the office or that they are part of a company-wide event, such as Secret Santa.

How Much Should You Spend on Holiday Gifts for Employees?

This depends on your budget and the size of your team. Many employees are happy with small gifts of under $20. However, there are also companies that offer gifts for $100 or more. Those with significant funds, however, may simply offer cash bonuses instead.

