Holiday Marketing Targeting Grandparents: How to Hit the Retail Jackpot

As your small retail store prepares for the holiday shopping season, don’t forget about an often overlooked but highly profitable segment of shoppers: Grandparents. Holiday marketing targeting grandparents can be a great idea.

Polling company CivicScience examined data from approximately 185,000 grandparents who participated in its surveys over the past year. Here’s what they discovered and how it can influence your holiday marketing targeting grandparents.

Holiday Marketing Targeting Grandparents Tips

The holiday season brings with it a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse range of customers, including a demographic that is often overlooked but holds significant purchasing power – grandparents.

Grandparents play a pivotal role not only in family dynamics but also in the economy, particularly during the holiday season.

As grandparents look to indulge their grandchildren and experience the joy of giving gifts, understanding and addressing their unique needs and preferences can be a crucial strategy for businesses during this holiday season.

Below, we delve into various aspects of holiday marketing targeting grandparents. From their shopping preferences to the kind of experiences they value, these insights will help you tailor your marketing efforts effectively.

Let’s explore how your business can resonate with and captivate this important customer segment during the holidays.

Grandparents are More Likely to Frequent Brick-and-Mortar Stores

More than 70 percent of grandparents do most or all of their shopping at physical stores. Better yet, they are more likely than parents to shop at small, independent retail stores (16 percent, compared to 9 percent of parents).

What to do About it:

Emphasize your store’s independent roots. Highlight your story, yourself, and your employees in your marketing. Participate in Small Business Saturday to attract attention as an independent retailer.

Upscale Grandparents Buy More

While many grandparents are on a fixed income, there are plenty who have money to spare. Grandparents most likely to say they “spoil” their grandchildren with gifts typically have annual household incomes of $150,000 or more.

What to do About it:

Because these grandparents also watch an average of six hours of TV per day, cable advertising can be a good way to reach this segment. Since other studies have shown that high-income consumers are more likely to shop online, try including your website URL in your ads to attract those seniors who want to shop or research purchases online.

Tap Younger Grandparents

Nearly one-fourth (22 percent) of the grandparents polled were under the age of 55. This means they’re more likely to be employed and more likely to shop online.

Even among grandparents, online shopping is gaining slightly: Seventeen percent, compared to 13 percent a year ago, say they spend time both equally online and in physical stores.

What to do About it:

Even if you don’t sell products online, be sure your store’s website provides plenty of information about your products, as well as contact information, including address, directions, hours, and a phone number.

More and more seniors are using the Internet to research before they buy. If your website encourages web users to call for more information or to put products on hold, you’re more likely to attract seniors who will come by to see the items in person.

Loyalty Programs and Special Discounts

Many seniors are loyal to the brands and stores they shop at. Introducing loyalty programs or offering senior discounts can not only boost sales but also encourage repeat business.

What to do About it:

Start a loyalty card system where seniors can earn points for every purchase. Once they reach a certain number of points, they can redeem them for discounts or special items. Advertise “Senior Days,” where they get additional discounts or perks for shopping on specific days.

Special Events and Workshops

Seniors frequently appreciate experiences and opportunities for learning. By providing in-store events or workshops, you can draw in more senior customers.

What to do About it:

Plan events that would appeal to grandparents, such as DIY gift-wrapping workshops or product demonstrations. Offer sessions that introduce them to the latest products that would make excellent gifts for their grandchildren.

Seniors Face Physical Limitations

As seniors age, getting out to shop becomes more difficult, especially during the hectic holiday season. They may not want to drive after dark, struggle with crowded parking lots or get jostled by crowds.

What to do About it:

Make your store as senior-friendly as possible by:

Brightly lighting windows and displays.

Keeping aisles wide enough for those with canes or walkers to navigate.

Using easily readable fonts and font sizes on signage, product information, and price tags.

Keeping background music to a level that promotes conversation.

Providing seating for shoppers to rest.

Gift Wrapping and Delivery Services

Considering that some seniors might find it challenging to wrap gifts or carry heavy bags, offering complimentary gift wrapping and delivery can be a game-changer.

What to do About it:

Promote free or discounted gift wrapping for senior purchases and consider providing a home delivery service for orders over a certain amount. This not only eases their shopping experience but also adds a touch of personalized service.

Seniors Appreciate Personal Interaction

While younger consumers often prefer online shopping and self-service kiosks, older shoppers value traditional customer service. They appreciate the opportunity to engage in conversations with clerks, ask questions, and experience the “human touch” in their transactions.

What to do About it:

Train your sales staff on how to deal politely with older customers who may take more time to make decisions, have trouble hearing clearly in a noisy store, or want to pay with checks. Younger employees, especially, may come off as rude to seniors. So it’s important to make sure older customers don’t feel rushed or patronized.

Seniors Avoid the Rush

CivicScience indicates that seniors tend to spread their shopping over a longer duration compared to the average shopper, and they are also less inclined to participate in major “sale days” such as Black Friday. On Black Friday, around 15 percent of parents shop, while only 8 percent of grandparents do so.

What to do About it:

Encourage seniors to shop early in the season or on “off” days and times. For instance, print ads can be put in newspapers (still widely read by seniors) or direct mail postcards sent to seniors in your target market advertising sales at times when most people are at work, like 9 to 11 on Tuesdays.

Newsletter and Catalogs

While digital marketing is on the rise, many seniors still appreciate the tactile experience of flipping through a catalog or newsletter.

What to do About it:

Create monthly or seasonal catalogs showcasing your store’s latest products. Also, consider sending out newsletters that share stories from your store, spotlight loyal senior customers, or provide information on upcoming sales and events. This not only keeps your store top-of-mind but also fosters a sense of community among senior shoppers.

Simplified Online Shopping Experience

The online shopping experience can often be overwhelming for seniors, especially if it’s cluttered or complicated.

What to do About it:

Simplify your website’s design by ensuring easy navigation through clear menus, larger font sizes, and a straightforward checkout process. You might also consider producing a tutorial video or guide that explains how to shop online at your store, specifically targeting common concerns and questions that seniors may encounter.

Emphasize Safety and Convenience

Seniors are often more concerned about safety, especially in crowded shopping environments like during the holidays.

What to do About it:

Highlight the safety measures you have in place in your store, such as sanitization procedures, crowd control, and contactless payment options. For online shoppers, assure them of secure payment gateways and privacy protection.

Accessibility-Focused Store Layout

Physical accessibility can be a major concern for senior shoppers, especially those with mobility issues.

What to do About it:

Ensure your store is wheelchair accessible, with wide aisles and uncluttered spaces. Consider adding seating areas where seniors can rest. Place commonly purchased items within easy reach, and ensure that signage is large, clear, and easily readable.

Personalized Recommendations

Personalized service can significantly enhance the shopping experience for seniors, making them feel valued and understood.

What to do About it:

Train your staff to offer personalized product recommendations based on individual customer needs and preferences. Consider implementing a system where your staff can remember repeat customers and their past purchases to provide a more tailored experience.

Home Shopping Options

For seniors who prefer or need to shop from home, providing a catalog or phone-based ordering service can be a big draw.

What to do About it:

Set up a system where seniors can order over the phone or through a printed catalog. Offer delivery services to bring purchases directly to their homes, adding a personal touch to the shopping experience.

Senior-Friendly Technology in Store

Integrating technology to enhance the shopping experience for seniors can be advantageous.

What to do About it:

Implement user-friendly digital kiosks in-store where seniors can easily navigate to find products or get information. Provide assistance and guidance on how to use these technologies.

Community Engagement Events

Seniors often appreciate community and social interactions, which can be facilitated through in-store events.

What to do About it:

Host community engagement events like senior coffee mornings, knitting circles, or book clubs in your store. These events can create a sense of belonging and encourage repeat visits.

Addressing Health and Wellness Needs

Many seniors are focused on maintaining their health and wellness.

What to do About it:

Stock and highlight products that cater to health and wellness needs. Host health-related workshops or seminars in-store, partnering with local healthcare professionals or organizations.

Providing Multilingual Support

For seniors from diverse linguistic backgrounds, language can be a barrier.

What to do About it:

If you’re in an area with a significant non-English speaking senior population, consider providing multilingual support in your store. Hire staff who can speak these languages or have signage and materials available in multiple languages.

In-Store Assistance

Personal assistance can make a huge difference for seniors who might need help with shopping.

What to do About it:

Provide in-store shopping assistance for seniors. This assistance can encompass helping them locate products, reading labels, or carrying their purchases. Ensure that your staff is trained to be patient, helpful, and respectful at all times.

Marketing to Grandparents Summary

Aspect Insight Recommendation Store Preference 70% of grandparents prefer brick-and-mortar stores. 16% shop at small, independent stores. Emphasize store’s independent roots; Participate in Small Business Saturday. Income & Spending Grandparents with $150,000+ income tend to "spoil" grandchildren. Cable advertising targeting high-income seniors; Include website URL for online shopping. Younger Grandparents 22% are under 55, often employed, and shop online. Ensure comprehensive product info on the website; Encourage calls for reservations or inquiries. Loyalty Programs Seniors value loyalty to brands. Introduce loyalty cards; Advertise "Senior Days" for special discounts. Special Events Seniors value experiences and learning. Host DIY workshops and product demos; Offer sessions on trending products for grandchildren. Physical Limitations Age-related challenges in mobility and shopping. Ensure senior-friendly store layout; Provide adequate seating and clear signage. Gift Services Wrapping gifts or carrying bags can be challenging. Offer free/discounted gift wrapping; Consider home delivery for larger purchases. Personal Interaction Seniors prefer human interaction over automation. Train staff for patience and politeness; Ensure no patronization or rushing. Shopping Patterns Avoid big "sale days" like Black Friday. Promote early-season shopping; Advertise sales during off-peak hours in newspapers. Newsletters & Catalogs Seniors value tactile marketing tools. Release monthly/seasonal catalogs; Send newsletters spotlighting products and stories.