Hostinger Launches AI-Powered No-Code Web App Solution, Hostinger Horizons

Hostinger has announced the global launch of Hostinger Horizons, an AI-powered no-code web app solution designed to help businesses and individuals create fully functional web apps without coding skills. The platform enables users to develop, publish, and host web apps without relying on third-party integrations.

“To realize your idea online, you often need either money, time, or knowledge – and very often – all of it. We aim for a completely new user experience where all you need is an idea, and you can make it a reality in minutes without any hassle. I believe that Hostinger Horizons will change the way small businesses operate and the way people think about the possibilities of their online presence,” says Giedrius Zakaitis, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Hostinger.

Simplifying Web App Development

Hostinger Horizons offers an accessible alternative to traditional web development, which typically requires extensive coding knowledge or costly professional assistance. Unlike standard websites such as blogs or e-commerce stores, web apps provide interactive experiences, allowing users to input data, receive customized outputs, and engage in real-time collaboration.

Examples of web apps that users can create with Hostinger Horizons include appointment schedulers, fitness planners, and QR code generators. The AI-driven system enables users to generate, update, and refine web apps through a user-friendly chat interface, with real-time previews displayed next to the chat.

Key Features and Global Availability

The platform supports over 80 languages, voice commands, and image uploads, allowing users to share sketches or screenshots for reference. Hostinger began testing the tool in late February with a small portion of its customers and has now made it available worldwide to both existing and new clients.

Hostinger plans to enhance the platform with future updates, including visitor login systems, payment integrations, and connections to other digital tools. These updates will also introduce automatic testing, issue resolution, and web app optimization to streamline the development process further.

Pricing

Hostinger Horizons pricing starts at $19.99 per month, with all plans including one month of free hosting and a 30-day money-back guarantee.