House Passes Bill Supporting SBA Relocation from Sanctuary Cities

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 2931, the Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025, in a bipartisan vote supporting the Small Business Administration’s decision to move its field offices out of sanctuary jurisdictions.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler praised the House for backing the agency’s relocation effort, calling it a step toward enforcing federal immigration law and enhancing safety and accessibility.

“By harboring criminal illegal aliens, sanctuary cities jeopardize both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of our small businesses — which is exactly why the SBA is moving our field offices out of these lawless jurisdictions,” Loeffler said in a statement issued Thursday.

In March, the SBA announced plans to move regional offices out of six cities—Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle. The agency cited President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14218, which ends taxpayer subsidization of what it calls “open borders,” as a guiding factor behind the decision.

According to the SBA, the office relocations also aim to reduce costs and improve service delivery in communities that comply with federal immigration law.

The bill’s passage marks the latest in a series of immigration enforcement initiatives supported by the SBA. Earlier this year, the agency also began requiring citizenship verification as part of its loan application process, limiting taxpayer-funded loan access to legal applicants.