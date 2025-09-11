House Small Business Committee Reveals Key September Schedule

The House Committee on Small Business has laid out an agenda packed with opportunities for small business owners this September, bringing key issues to the forefront of discussions that could shape the future of their enterprises. This month’s schedule includes several significant hearings aimed at fostering growth, access to capital, and adapting to the digital landscape.

One of the standout events is the “Leveling the Playing Field: Fostering Opportunities for Small Business Contractors” hearing scheduled for September 10 at 9:30 AM ET. Small business contractors will be particularly interested in this discussion, which looks to address obstacles they face in competitive bidding processes. Ensuring that small businesses have a fair chance at government contracts is critical, and this hearing could bring forth crucial policy changes that empower local entrepreneurs.

Equally important is the “Pathway to Capital: The Role of SBA Lending in Supporting Main Street America” hearing on September 16 at 10:00 AM ET. Access to funding remains a significant hurdle for many small businesses, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) plays a vital role in providing loans to help them thrive. This hearing will explore the current landscape of SBA lending and discuss potential improvements to programs aimed at bolstering financial assistance.

As digital channels become increasingly influential, small businesses cannot afford to overlook the “Streaming Success: Small Businesses in the Age of Digital Influence” hearing on September 17 at 2:00 PM ET. Marketing and consumer engagement have shifted dramatically in recent years, and this hearing aims to discuss how small businesses can leverage digital tools to enhance their visibility and engagement in today’s market.

The Committee will also hold a full committee markup on September 30 at 9:45 AM ET, which will likely serve as a platform to act on insights gained from earlier discussions. This meeting can provide small business owners with a glimpse into potential legislative actions that may directly impact their operations.

The implications of these hearings are significant for small business owners. They represent an opportunity to shape policy directly affecting their ability to compete, access financing, and utilize modern marketing strategies.

Small business owners may want to actively follow these events, as the outcomes could inform their own strategies and highlight areas where they can engage with lawmakers.

However, challenges remain. For instance, while the promise of increased contracting opportunities and access to capital is encouraging, actual implementation can be slow and fraught with bureaucracy. Small business owners must be prepared for potential delays in policy changes and should remain proactive in advocating for their interests either through industry organizations or directly with their representatives.

Critical to success in navigating these developments will be the ability for small business owners to stay informed and engaged. By participating in forums and discussions surrounding these topics, they may find themselves better equipped to take advantage of upcoming opportunities, whether through federal contracts or enhanced funding options.

Small business owners are encouraged to keep an eye on the Committee’s actions and to utilize available resources provided by the SBA and local chambers of commerce. This proactive approach can help ensure that they not only survive but thrive in a competitive landscape, taking full advantage of the insights gained from these significant discussions.

For a detailed look at the full schedule and specifics, business owners can refer to the original press release at House Committee on Small Business.