Housecall Pro Unveils Platform Updates to Support Growth, Efficiency, and Safety for Home Service Professionals

Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for over 45,000 home service companies, has launched new features and enhancements designed to help home service professionals streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and drive revenue growth. These updates, developed from feedback provided by thousands of Housecall Pro customers, address the everyday and seasonal challenges that home service business owners face.

“Our primary driver has always been to find and create solutions to the challenges home service business owners are facing, whether that’s daily challenges or even seasonal ones,” says Ian Heidt, President and Co-founder of Housecall Pro. “Thanks to feedback from more than 8,000 pros, we were able to prioritize the products and features that will help them the most.”

The new updates enable users to enhance job management, financial operations, and overall business efficiency, even during slower seasons.

Key New and Updated Features:

Online Booking Tool : The enhanced booking tool allows customers to schedule services anytime, from any device. The tool simplifies recurring appointments and includes integrations with Reserve with Google and Customer Portal, making it easier for contractors to secure bookings.

: The enhanced booking tool allows customers to schedule services anytime, from any device. The tool simplifies recurring appointments and includes integrations with Reserve with Google and Customer Portal, making it easier for contractors to secure bookings. Dashcam + GPS Tracking : This update provides 24/7 video monitoring for vehicles, capturing both internal and external views. It also promotes driver safety by automatically recording clips of unsafe behavior, enhancing security for contractors on the road.

: This update provides 24/7 video monitoring for vehicles, capturing both internal and external views. It also promotes driver safety by automatically recording clips of unsafe behavior, enhancing security for contractors on the road. Price Book Improvements : Housecall Pro has expanded its price book with a collection of common industry services and homeowner-friendly descriptions, allowing technicians to clearly communicate the value of their services.

: Housecall Pro has expanded its price book with a collection of common industry services and homeowner-friendly descriptions, allowing technicians to clearly communicate the value of their services. Offline Scheduling : Technicians can now access scheduling information even in areas with poor or no cell reception. This offline viewing feature ensures minimal interruptions by providing stored job data when Wi-Fi or cell service is unavailable.

: Technicians can now access scheduling information even in areas with poor or no cell reception. This offline viewing feature ensures minimal interruptions by providing stored job data when Wi-Fi or cell service is unavailable. Pipeline Enhancements: Contractors can now automate follow-ups and notifications through text and email, ensuring consistent communication with leads and customers. The new bulk archive feature allows users to declutter their lists by archiving completed or outdated items.

These updates build on Housecall Pro’s recent AI Team launch in May, which introduced on-demand AI team members to expand the capacity of home service businesses.

Upcoming Features

As Housecall Pro continues to enhance its platform, additional updates are planned, including: