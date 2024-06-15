How Can You Create the Perfect Online Presence for Your Business? Experts Spill Secrets

In 2024, nearly every business needs an online presence to succeed. This presence can include a wide range of tools and strategies tailored to the specific goals of each business. For ideas on how to enhance your own online presence, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Include Your Unique Voice in Your Marketing Strategy

Many of today’s top digital marketing tips have to do with beating the algorithms of various platforms. But there’s one element of your brand that no algorithm can match – you. Jennifer Hanford of Strella Social Media elaborates on this idea here. Once you’ve read, visit the BizSugar community to see commentary from members.

Find the Best WordPress Page Builders

Your website is the home base of your digital marketing strategy. And WordPress is the most popular platform for building a website today. If you’re looking for a page builder tool to start or improve your site, this WP Webify post by Archit Prajapati features several top options.

Leverage Web Widgets Effectively

Web widgets provide even more options for customizing your online home. So how can you leverage these tools to effectively grow your business? Lisa Sicard shares several strategies in this Inspire to Thrive post.

Master Shopify Image Optimization

If you run an ecommerce site, Shopify may instead be your website platform of choice. And your images can make a huge impact on the success of your shop. Learn more about optimizing Shopify images in this Juphy post by Erdi Balcioglu.

Learn the Ins and Outs of Semrush

A solid SEO strategy is key for succeeding online in 2024. And Semrush is one of the top platforms you can use to improve your efforts. Check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya for more.

Master the Basics of SEO

If you’re brand new to SEO, it helps to master some basic concepts before diving into specific platforms or strategies. In this Scandiweb post, Berkay Alp goes over a full beginner’s guide to SEO.

Meet These Technical Requirement to Rank in Google Searches

SEO isn’t just about creating quality content and including useful keywords. There are also many technical elements to consider. In this Suso post, Deep Shah details several technical elements to master if you want to rank in Google searches.

Enhance Web Application Performance with Technical SEO

SEO can also affect the success of web applications. If you’re looking to upgrade your online presence in this way, read this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra for tips.

Create the Perfect Instagram Business Name

If you’re using Instagram to launch a new business, you need a name that encapsulates your brand and performs well on the platform. There are many factors to consider, which Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging discusses in this post. There are also tons of unique examples for inspiration.

Maximize Engagement with Multistreaming

With so many livestreaming options available today, some businesses are making use of multistreaming, or going live on multiple platforms at once. So how can you make the most of this strategy? Ivan Widjaya explores how to maximize engagement in this Noobpreneur post.

