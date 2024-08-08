How Kat DeLorean is Reclaiming Her Family Name and Building a New DeLorean

This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I talked family business with Kat DeLorean. Her father John created the iconic DeLorean sports car, best known as the time machine from ‘Back to the Future.’

Her mom, model Christine Ferrare wanted her to get into modeling but she quit to give her child what she never had—a chance to grow up not famous. Decades later, years after taking her husband’s last name, Kat asked her daughter’s permission to once again appear in public as a DeLorean. Her daughter said yes. Kat wants to do what her father never could: restart the family car company.

She wants to reclaim his legacy by creating a modern remake. The problem? Someone else owns the trademark on her family’s name.

Here is what we discussed:

Growing Up with John DeLorean

Kat DeLorean shares her experiences growing up with her father, John DeLorean, who was not only a successful businessman but also a dedicated parent. She describes him as patient and deeply involved in her upbringing, teaching her valuable life lessons.

Actionable Advice

Balance Work and Family: Strive to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Your personal relationships are just as important as your professional achievements.

Learn from Mentors: Seek guidance from mentors who can provide wisdom and support in both your personal and professional life.

The DeLorean Car: A Symbol of Innovation

Kat delves into the history of the DeLorean car, highlighting its unique design and innovative materials. John DeLorean’s vision was ahead of its time, experimenting with lightweight materials and modular designs.

Actionable Advice

Innovate Boldly: Don’t be afraid to push the boundaries of conventional thinking. Innovation often requires taking risks and thinking outside the box.

Focus on Quality: Prioritize quality and craftsmanship in your products or services to stand out in the market.

Legal Battles and Reclaiming the DeLorean Name

A significant portion of the conversation revolves around the legal struggles surrounding the DeLorean name and brand. Kat passionately asserts her right to her father’s legacy and discusses the importance of reclaiming the DeLorean name.

Actionable Advice

Protect Your Brand: Ensure that your intellectual property is well-protected through trademarks, patents, and legal counsel.

Stand Up for Your Rights: Be prepared to defend your brand and legacy against any unjust claims or disputes.

Reviving the DeLorean Brand

Kat shares her ambitious plans to revive the DeLorean brand, with a new car set to be unveiled on her father’s 100th birthday in January 2025. Her vision extends beyond the car itself, focusing on creating an educational program for students.

Actionable Advice

Pursue Your Passion: Follow your dreams with determination and resilience, even in the face of challenges.

Invest in Education: Consider how your business can contribute to education and community development, creating a lasting positive impact.

Empowerment and Community Impact

Throughout the episode, Kat emphasizes the importance of empowering individuals and communities. She believes in the potential of education to change lives and is committed to building a program that fosters personal growth and resilience among students.

Actionable Advice

Empower Others: Use your platform and resources to uplift and support others in your community.

Create Impact: Strive to make a positive impact through your business, whether through educational programs, community initiatives, or other means.

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.