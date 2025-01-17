Perhaps you are a small business aiming to enhance brand awareness by collaborating with an influencer for a post. Alternatively, you might be one of these experts trying to determine how much do influencers make per post as you establish your influencer marketing budget.

Either way, you understand the importance of influencer marketing pricing. Especially when you’re putting together some numbers that you want to use per post.

This blog will cover what you need to know, and it includes tools an influencer promotes with.

How Much Does Influencer Marketing Cost?

Influencer marketing can be quite costly, as the rates charged by influencers vary based on several factors. For instance, very few influencers reach the level of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who demands $1.5 million per post. It’s likely that you won’t allocate such a significant budget for your influencer marketing campaign. However, you should be aware that the global market is valued at $13.8 billion.

Read on to find out what goes into this kind of social media marketing.

Things That Influence Earnings Per Post in Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Influencer marketing pricing has some moving parts. Popular social media platforms play a big role and other factors go into how much influencers decide to charge.

Influencer Marketing ROI

Remember that where you host a campaign is just as important as how many followers you have. Different social media channels have different engagement rates.

A successful influencer marketing strategy can incorporate videos. However, simply counting views to assess engagement may lead to inaccuracies, as one person can contribute multiple views. It’s important to gather additional data from any social media platform.

Nano Influencers and Micro-Influencers

The primary distinction between these two categories lies in the follower count. Typically, a nano influencer has fewer than 10,000 followers. A micro-influencer represents the subsequent tier, with a follower count that can reach up to 200,000.

Micro-influencers who post consistently stand a better chance of asking for more money. High-quality images on social media channels make a difference, too.

Influencer Marketing Tools

There are different social platforms to work with and tools that Instagram influencers and others can use, like Grin. They offer tools like branded content to increase your follower count.

The Kind of Content

If you want to be one of the highest-paid influencer types, you need to decide on your content. Written content, videos, or other posts take different amounts of effort and time.

The Industry

The Influencer marketing industry is big and there are many influencers in every corner. They include wellness, travel, fashion, and beauty segments, to name just a few. If you pick an industry that isn’t too crowded, your engagement rate goes up and you can charge more.

Engagement

This is a big factor in influencer rates. It’s not always true that the average influencer earnings go up with the number of followers. Connecting with the audience is the big goal of this type of digital marketing. Follower engagement matters greatly. Measure this using likes, shares, and reposts.

How Much do Influencers with Less than 10,000 Followers Make Per Post?

Influencer rates can vary significantly. Generally, there is an unspoken guideline suggesting that influencers earn $10 for every thousand followers they have once they surpass a certain threshold. Keep reading to discover what that threshold is and learn more about influencer partnerships. Nano influencers typically earn between $10 and $100 for sponsored posts.

How Much do Influencers with 10,000-100,000 Followers Make Per Post?

First off, the most popular influencer partnerships involve sponsored posts. When you have followers in this range, brands are sending direct messages and offering freebies. It doesn’t matter what social platform you’re on. Micro-influencers with 6,000 to 10,000 followers can make about $88 per post. An influencer with 50,000 to 80,000 followers can charge $200 for a post. If you’re wondering how much do influencers make per post, these figures can give you a good idea.

An Influencer campaign can expect to make $10 for every thousand followers when they hit the 100,000 threshold.

How Much Do Influencers with More than 100,000 Followers Make Per Post?

When an influencer’s follower count hits 100,000, they are in the middle of the pack. The influencer marketing spend to get one of these people starts to climb.

Social media influencers that have more than 100,000 followers can charge $500 for a post. And that depends on the social media platform.

How Much do Influencers with more than 1 Million Followers Make Per Post?

Mega influencers make the most. That averages out to just over $15,000 per month, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, which translates to $25K and above on Facebook.

Read on to find out how an influencer gets paid on other popular social platforms.

How Much Does an Instagram Influencer Make Per Post?

An Instagram post pays off for macro-influencers to the tune of $5,000 to $10,000 for a post, which makes it a great reason to have an Instagram account. An Instagram influencer’s salary goes up to $10,000 + for mega Instagram influencers. Instagram posts for nano-influencers start at $10.

The highest-paid Instagram influencer will be a celebrity. Desired influencers can start posting using Instagram stories. Remember, Instagram users are big on engagement, which makes it a lucrative marketing channel.

Influencer marketing costs here are varied, see below. And don’t forget how effective an Instagram story can be.

How Much Do Influencers Charge Per Post on TikTok?

Numbers for this social network also come from the influencer marketing hub. The lowest influencer marketing prices here are for nano influencers at five dollars to $25 a post. However, mega influencers get $2,500 and up. And if you want to keep your income, be aware of TikTok’s community guidelines.

How Much Do Twitter Influencers Charge Per Post?

Is Twitter your target audience? The pricing model here will pay influencers anywhere from $2 to $2,000 plus.

Here’s a little extra. Snapchat influencer post rates are $10 per 1000 followers.

Sign Up to Influencer Marketing Platforms and Start Earning Today

Good influencer marketers utilize tools to help them get started. Like an influencer marketing agency or platform.

#PAID

This influencer marketing company isn’t traditional. Potential influencers can apply to businesses from a target audience by pitching for campaigns.

UpFluence

This option is beneficial for small businesses. It allows brands to effectively manage their relationships and align with their influencer marketing objectives. This platform emphasizes brand partnerships, similar to several other platforms.

Aspire

This tool includes features like influencer content amplification. It works with various social platforms like a YouTube channel and other sites.

Refersion

An influencer’s sponsored posts perform effectively in this context. This marketing tool seamlessly integrates with all major e-commerce platforms and a variety of social media platforms.

NeoReach

This tool created a database of influencers by mining platforms. It deals with bigger companies and data on macro influencer types. And there’s info from other social media platforms too.