How Much Money do Real Estate Agents Make?

Real estate agents make from $20,000 to more than $100,000 annually.

The wide range happens due to the wide variety in types of real estate agents.

There are those who are just getting started and doing the work as a side gig. There are top performers who are working deals all their waking hours.

Which one are you? The earning potential of a real estate agent is open-ended. If you don’t mind working long hours – including evenings and weekends – and like helping people, this is a great field for you.

How do Realtors Get Paid?

First, a couple of key definitions. A real estate agent can act as a buyer’s agent or a seller’s agent.

A buyer’s agent represents the buyer. The seller’s agent (or listing agent) represents the seller. It’s possible that real estate agents can handle both ends of the transaction by bringing a buyer to a house the agent has listed for a seller.

Realtors earn their income through commissions, typically divided equally between the buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent. In cases where the property is priced lower, the agents might receive a flat fee instead. For those just beginning their careers, it’s essential to understand that effectively marketing yourself is crucial for achieving long-term success. Stay updated with the latest real estate marketing tips to maintain a competitive edge.

How Does Real Estate Commission Work?

Real estate agents work under brokers. The broker is a real estate company.

How does the commission work? A typical real estate agent commission fee might be 6%, which is 6% of the sales price. The 6% commission split is 3% for each agent (seller and buyer).

Each real estate agent doesn’t get the entire 3%. Instead, the individual agent usually splits the 3% fee with the broker. The split is usually 50-50.

Real estate agents may charge higher or lower commission percentage fees, depending on what is set by the real estate broker. Real estate agents usually are also paid a base salary.

How to Make Money as a Real Estate Agent

Most realtors handle residential properties. Some agents specialize in land and commercial property sales.

Real estate commissions for land and residential sales range from 6 to 8 percent. Commissions on commercial sales may be higher.

An agent earns a commission with each real estate transaction. How much you make depends on the land, commercial property, or home’s selling price.

More sales lead to higher earnings. Whether you’re working with a single brokerage or one of the numerous real estate franchises, it’s essential to carefully examine the payment structures, as they can vary significantly from one firm to another.

Here are some ways you can make money as a real estate agent:

Listing Agent or Listing Broker

The listing agent collaborates with the seller to establish a sales price for the property. They are responsible for gathering the necessary descriptions and images to post on real estate websites. Additionally, listing agents may provide recommendations on improvements that could facilitate the sale.

After a listing agreement is signed, the agent posts the property to the real estate agency website and a multiple listing service.

Buyer’s Agent

Buyer’s agents engage with individuals looking for residential, land, or commercial properties. They attentively consider the buyer’s preferences and requirements. Following this, the agent strives to locate a property that aligns with the buyer’s needs. Additionally, most real estate agents connect buyers with businesses that provide necessary pre-sale inspections, including appraisals and tests for pest infestations, radon, and mold.

Key Responsibilities Involved in Real Estate Transactions

Agents coordinate appointments with sellers, buyers, and fellow agents. They manage various factors, including previously scheduled showings, homes that require tenant notifications, and even weather conditions.

Most agents conduct open houses. Many real estate agents utilize these events for networking, allowing them to connect with a larger pool of potential buyers.

Many agents ensure that the buyer is pre-qualified. The buyer approaches a bank or lending institution, submits their financial information, and determines how much money can be borrowed.

Agents schedule showings. Often, showings take place after work hours and on weekends. To work in the field, you must be willing to work those hours.

The buyer’s representative schedules and coordinates appraisals and inspections.

Both agents earn their real estate agent commissions by overseeing the negotiations. They usually work from a “punch list” of sorts, taking care of needed items such as a home appraisal one by one as part of services rendered. The average real estate transaction takes at least one month at a minimum.

Contracts are created and signed. Real estate taxes need to be calculated and prorated. Additionally, there are other taxes, filing fees, and attorney fees to consider. The seller is responsible for paying the commission. Both the seller and the buyer should receive an estimate of the closing costs prior to the closing date.

The agent for the seller must update the property’s status as a pending sale.

The vast majority of successful agents keep track of the flexible real estate market, paying attention to sales and doing market research.

There are key differences between the average agents and super successful agents. As with other professions, the person who focuses on networking and building relationships in the community will earn the most money.

How much do realtors make each year?

After obtaining a real estate license, those new agents to the field most often work for a broker. They will earn a base salary plus a commission. There are several factors – such as the amount of the salary – but how much each person makes depends on how many transactions they negotiate. The statistics about average salary come from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

The lowest performers may be those who are dabbing in real estate part time as a way to make extra income. They may earn about $20,000 a year.

Many real estate agents are high performers who earn $100,000 or more a year.

The average real estate agent salary is $44,000.

Where do realtors make the most money?

Where do the highest earnings come from? This is closely related to the locations where the average home sale prices are the highest, based on labor statistics.

Here are the 5 leading states:

New York $103,907

Colorado $103,371

South Dakota $101.124

West Virginia $101,068

Washington $100,507