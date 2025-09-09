How Much to Register a Company Name – A Step-by-Step Guide

When you’re looking to register a company name, it’s essential to understand the associated costs and steps involved. In Texas, for instance, a sole proprietorship may only cost you between $0 and $100 for a DBA filing, whereas LLC or corporation registration can run around $300. You’ll need to check name availability first, but that’s just the beginning. There are ongoing expenses and regulatory requirements you’ll need to keep in mind as you proceed.

Key Takeaways

Sole proprietorships in Texas may incur $0 to $100 for DBA filing, while LLC or corporation registration costs around $300.

Conduct a name availability search through Texas Comptroller and Secretary of State’s databases to avoid conflicts.

Additional fees for licenses and permits vary based on the business type and location, often ranging from $50 to several hundred dollars.

Annual costs include ongoing franchise taxes starting at $300 for most LLCs and corporations, plus renewal fees every decade.

Keep accurate records of DBA documents and monitor expiration dates to ensure timely renewals and compliance.

Understanding the Costs of Company Name Registration

When you’re considering registering a company name, it’s important to understand the associated costs, which can vary considerably based on the type of business structure you choose.

For a sole proprietorship in Texas, you might pay between $0 and $100 if you file a DBA. If you opt for an LLC or Corporation, the registration fee is $300, not including additional costs for operating agreements or bylaws.

LLPs can range from $500 to $1,500. Moreover, you’ll want to keep in mind that names taken may affect your choice.

And yes, if you ask, “Do I’ve to renew my LLC every year?” the answer is yes, as there are ongoing costs involved in maintaining your business registration.

Steps to Conduct a Name Availability Search

Conducting a name availability search is a crucial step in establishing your business identity, and there are several key resources you should utilize to verify your chosen name is unique.

Start by checking the Texas Comptroller’s Name Database to see if your desired name is already taken. Next, search the Texas Secretary of State’s SOS Direct database to ascertain there are no trademark conflicts.

Don’t forget to explore federal trademark databases like the USPTO‘s TESS for any registered trademarks that may infringe upon your name. Furthermore, review domain name registrars to confirm the availability of your business name as a .com domain.

Finally, check social media platforms to ensure your name can be consistently used across all channels for a cohesive online presence.

Filing Fees for Company Name Registration

Although registering your company name is an essential step in launching your business, it’s important to be aware of the associated filing fees.

In Texas, if you’re forming an LLC or Corporation, you’ll need to pay a filing fee of $300 when submitting your Certificate of Formation to the Secretary of State.

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships usually don’t incur registration fees unless you file a DBA, which could cost around $25 depending on your county.

For Limited Partnerships (LPs), the filing fee is $750.

Furthermore, you should consider any extra costs for obtaining licenses and permits, which vary by business type and location.

Don’t forget ongoing expenses like franchise tax and annual report fees when calculating your total registration costs.

Maintaining Your Company Name Registration

To guarantee your company name remains protected and compliant, you need to actively maintain your registration. In Texas, this typically requires renewing your registration every 10 years.

Keep an eye on your DBA expiration dates and start the renewal process before the deadline to avoid losing your registered name. If you make any changes to your DBA name or business structure, it’s crucial to file amendments with the appropriate authority to keep your registration current.

Furthermore, maintain accurate records of all DBA-related documents, including registrations, amendments, and renewals. This diligence will help prevent potential legal issues.

Additional Costs to Consider During Registration

When you’re registering a company name, it’s vital to take into account the various costs involved beyond just the initial filing fees.

In Texas, filing a DBA typically costs around $25, but if you’re forming an LLC or corporation, expect to pay about $300 for a Certificate of Formation.

Furthermore, you might need specific licenses and permits, which can range from $50 to several hundred dollars depending on your industry and location.

Don’t forget about ongoing expenses like annual franchise taxes, starting at $300 for most LLCs and corporations.

Finally, consulting a tax professional can help clarify your tax obligations, though it may incur extra fees.

Planning for these costs is important for a smooth registration process.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does It Cost to Name a Company?

Naming a company typically involves costs associated with various registration processes.

If you’re registering a sole proprietorship, it might cost nothing to $100, depending on if you need a DBA.

For LLCs and corporations, expect to pay $300 for filing the Certificate of Formation.

Limited Liability Partnerships can range from $500 to $1,500.

Don’t forget ongoing expenses like annual reports and franchise taxes, which can add to your budget.

How Much Do You Have to Pay to Register a Company?

To register a company, you’ll pay varying fees based on your business structure.

A DBA costs around $25, whereas LLCs and corporations require a $300 filing fee for the Certificate of Formation.

Sole proprietorships can range from $0 to $100, depending on whether you need a DBA.

For LLPs, expect fees from $500 to $1,500.

Additional costs may arise for licenses or permits, which differ based on your business type and location.

Conclusion

Registering a company name involves several steps and costs, depending on your business structure. You’ll need to check name availability, pay the necessary filing fees, and consider ongoing expenses like franchise taxes. Maintaining compliance is essential, so remember to renew your registration every ten years. By comprehending these requirements and costs, you’ll be better prepared to navigate the registration process and guarantee your business name remains protected and operational.