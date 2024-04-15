how retail needs to change right now

Retail is never ever going to be the same. The practices that allowed retailers to achieve success in the past will not work alone in the future. Plus since post-Covid, consumers’ behavior is changing exponentially and accelerating.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Gary Hawkins, who has been described as a visionary and retail industry expert. He has created a powerful blueprint to help the retail industry thrive in an exponential world. Retailers have a unique opportunity to set aside outdated beliefs and use accelerating innovation and never-before-possible capabilities to create a powerful vision for retail’s future. He has a new book out called “Bionic Retail: How to Thrive in an Exponential World”.

Here is what we discussed in my interview with Gary Hawkins:

How retail technology must change to reflect an evolving society, including changes in customer shopping habits, retail operations post-pandemic, and ultimately, how value is created in retail in in-person spaces.

How to give a customer a reason to walk into your store (and stay and buy something).

Why the principles in Bionic Retail impact more than just economics—but human longevity as well in the future.

What beliefs and systems stand in the way of innovation and how to overcome these obstacles to develop an inspired vision and committed action to create a new future of retail.

Why there is a growing gap between the practices and processes that have made retail success in the past and what’s required for success going forward into the future.

How retail operating models are changing even at Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.

How retailers have an opportunity to create their vision of future retail and what it will look like when they do.

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.