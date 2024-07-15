How the NFL’s Master of Disaster Shows Leadership in a Crisis

In a calm sea, every person is a pilot. But what happens when there is a crisis? What happens when your leadership is really tested?

This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I discussed this with Dr. Thom Mayer, who has been a leader in times of crisis for over 25 years, navigating some of the most significant challenges imaginable. On top of being the Medical Director for the NFL Players Association, he served as the Command Physician at the Pentagon Rescue/Recovery Operation on 9/11, Incident Commander for the anthrax outbreak in Washington, DC, that same year, and led a Team Rubicon Mobile Emergency Team in Ukraine following the outbreak of war.

His latest book, “Leadership Is Worthless…But Leading Is Priceless” draws on his experiences heading the 9/11 Pentagon rescue efforts, dealing with on-field emergencies in the NFL (he was at Damar Hamlin’s bedside after his injury), and training mobile response medical Teams.

The Path to Becoming a “Master of Disaster”

Willingness, Preparation, and Stepping Forward

Dr. Mayer attributes his role as a crisis leader to a combination of willingness, preparation, and the instinct to step forward in times of chaos. As an emergency physician, he has developed a natural inclination to run toward crises rather than away from them. This mindset, coupled with rigorous preparation, has positioned him as a go-to expert in disaster situations.

Actionable Advice:

Cultivate a Crisis-Ready Mindset: Embrace the willingness to face challenges head-on. This mindset can be developed through mental conditioning and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Prepare Thoroughly : Invest time in training and simulations to prepare for potential crises. This preparation will enable you to respond effectively when real emergencies arise.

Staying Calm and Thoughtful During Difficult Situations

Discipline and Practice

Dr. Mayer emphasizes the importance of discipline and practice in maintaining composure during crises. He starts his day with gratitude and focuses on leading himself and others, which helps him stay grounded and effective in high-pressure situations.

Actionable Advice:

Develop a Daily Routine : Incorporate practices such as gratitude journaling and mindfulness exercises into your daily routine to build mental resilience.

Focus on Self-Leadership : Prioritize self-care and personal development to enhance your ability to lead others effectively.

Implementing Effective Emergency Response Systems

The NFL Experience

Dr. Mayer played a crucial role in implementing emergency response systems for the NFL, which proved vital in saving a player’s life. By placing emergency physicians and resuscitation experts on the sidelines of every game, the NFL ensured immediate life-saving intervention when needed.

Actionable Advice:

Establish Robust Systems: Implement comprehensive emergency response systems tailored to your business’s unique needs. This includes having trained personnel and necessary equipment readily available.

Regular Drills and Training: Conduct regular drills and training sessions to ensure that your team is well-prepared to handle emergencies.

Leadership vs. Leading

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Dr. Mayer’s book, “Leadership is Worthless but Leading is Priceless,” highlights the distinction between leadership and leading. He believes that true leadership is about actions, not just words. Everyone, regardless of their position, can lead through their daily actions.

Actionable Advice:

Lead by Example: Demonstrate leadership through your actions. Show commitment, integrity, and empathy in your daily interactions.

Empower Your Team : Encourage team members to take initiative and lead in their respective roles. Recognize and celebrate their contributions.

The Power of Storytelling in Leadership

Connecting Through Stories

Dr. Mayer underscores the importance of storytelling in leadership. Sharing stories of experiences and challenges helps build connections and communicate the purpose behind actions.

Actionable Advice:

Share Your Journey: Use storytelling to share your experiences, challenges, and successes with your team. This fosters a sense of connection and shared purpose.

Encourage Open Communication: Create an environment where team members feel comfortable sharing their stories and insights.

Building a Winning Team

Character Over Expertise

Dr. Mayer points out that having the best players doesn’t always guarantee a winning team. It’s the interaction and character of the team members that truly make an expert team. Character is often revealed in times of crisis.

Actionable Advice:

Focus on Character: When building your team, prioritize character and cultural fit over technical expertise. Look for individuals who demonstrate resilience, integrity, and teamwork.

Cultivate a Strong Team Culture : Foster a culture of mutual respect, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Recognize and reward behaviors that align with your team’s values.

Cultivating Team Culture and Attributes

Re-Recruiting Team Members Daily

Dr. Mayer emphasizes the importance of re-recruiting team members every day and never taking them for granted. Recognizing their contributions and helping them find joy in their work is crucial in cultivating a strong team culture.

Actionable Advice:

Show Appreciation: Regularly acknowledge and appreciate your team members’ efforts and contributions. This can be done through verbal recognition, rewards, or simple gestures of gratitude.

Support Professional Growth : Provide opportunities for professional development and growth. Help team members find their passion and align their roles with their strengths.

