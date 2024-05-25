how-to-automate-and-streamline-marketing-processes-like-an-expert

Small businesses often have to do more with less. You may have a smaller budget than competitors or less time to complete your essential tasks. So you need to streamline your marketing processes and content creation to make a larger impact. Learn how to get more done with fewer resources thanks to these insights from members of the online small business community.

Find the Best Marketing Automation Tools

You don’t need to spend all your working hours on mundane marketing tasks to make an impact. In fact, there are many automation tools that can take these items off your to-do list entirely. Check out this LeadGen post by Vibhu Dhariwal for some top options.

Maximize Your Influence Through Strategic Content and Social Media

If you spend your time on social media and content marketing, you need to be sure that your efforts are directed toward the most important tasks. That’s where having a strategy comes in. Lisa Sicard discusses this tactic in more detail in this Inspire to Thrive post.

Turn Blog Clicks into Revenue

Blogging can be an effective strategy for many businesses – but only if you can eventually convert those readers into buyers. Learn more about blog traffic conversion in this Suso post by Estelle Slabbert. After reading, visit the BizSugar community to learn what members are saying.

Use These Tools for a Successful Social Media Strategy

A successful social media strategy requires planning, research, and scheduling. Luckily, there are tons of tools available to streamline these steps. In this Wordable post, Neal Taparia goes over five helpful options.

Transform Your Online Presence into a Profit Powerhouse

Many businesses today focus on creating an active online presence. But this step is only helpful if you can actually turn a profit due to your efforts. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya details how to transform your online presence into profits.

Write ChatGPT Prompts to Get the Best Results

AI can be a powerful tool for saving time in your business. And prompts give you the power to influence what type of content you get out of tools like ChatGPT. Vincent Terrasi shares tips for writing effective prompts in this Search Engine Journal post.

Create Content That Triggers Massive Reach on Social Media

Some types of content tend to perform better on social media than others. So spending your time on the pieces that are likely to have massive reach can help your business thrive. Read this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner for more on the subject.

Master the Content Creation Process

Having a set process for your content creation can also help you get more done in less time. Want to know how to master this step? Check out this Content Marketing Institute post by Jodi Harris for a comprehensive guide.

Focus on These Email Marketing Best Practices That Convert

When shaping your email marketing strategy, it’s best to focus on tasks that actually convert readers into buyers. So what are these actions? Neil Patel dives into the subject in great detail here.

Consider Integrating Voice-Based Audio Content

Audio content is gaining traction with many consumers. And it may even be easier for some business owners to create. If you’re ready to learn more and integrate this type of content into your strategy, read this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald for more.

