Susan Thompson Susan Thompson is a staffing consultant and writer who specializes in small business hiring strategies. With more than 10 years of experience in recruitment, employee retention, and workforce planning, she has guided numerous small businesses in building strong and productive teams. Her expertise includes hiring best practices, effective onboarding processes, and talent management solutions that help business owners attract and retain top talent. Susan’s insights have been featured in leading HR and business publications. When not writing about staffing strategies, she enjoys gardening and trying out new baking recipes.

