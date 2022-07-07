MS PowerPoint is a great tool. And its usages go beyond just making beautiful PowerPoint presentations. From creating a poster to turning your presentation ideas into a video, you can do a lot more with this tool. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to create a roadmap in PowerPoint.

Let’s dive in:

What Is a Roadmap?

A roadmap is a high-level overview of a project vision and direction over time. A typical roadmap includes:

Objectives

Milestones

Key deliverables

Though roadmaps visually show the overall strategy and work required to reach certain milestones, roadmaps are sometimes also used to present timelines of how companies have grown over time.

Can You Add a Roadmap to a PowerPoint Presentation?

Yes, you can add a roadmap to a PowerPoint presentation. Microsoft has a rich library of timeline templates, including product roadmap timeline template, growth timeline, and more.

However, you may require a subscription to Microsoft 365 to download a premium template.

How to Create a Roadmap on PowerPoint

There are multiple design elements you can play with when creating a roadmap in PowerPoint. Depending on the theme of the presentation, you can incorporate different icons, shapes, and other elements in your roadmap presentation.

The following is a step-by-step process to make a roadmap in PowerPoint:

Step. 1

Click on the New tab and then select Blank Presentation to open the blank PowerPoint presentation slide.

Step. 2

After opening the blank slide, you will see two text boxes where you can add the title and subtitle of a presentation. Remove both text boxes to have a clear blank white presentation slide.

Step. 3

Click on the Insert tab and go to the Shapes menu. Insert the line shape in your slide. Adjust it to place it horizontally.

Step. 4

Select the line and click on the Shape Format tab. Go to the Shape Outline menu to change the color of the line. You can also increase the weight of the line and make it thicker by selecting the Weight option from the same drop-down section.

Step. 5

Click on the Insert menu again and pick the oval shape. Holding the ctrl and shift button together, make a small circle and place it at the one end of the line.

Step. 6

Select the circle and Go to Shape Format. Click on the Shape Fill tab and change the color of the circle as you want.

Step. 7

Go to the Shape menu again and insert the hollow circle. Make the hollow circle thinner and place it around the circle you just made. After selecting the hollow circle, you can change the color of the hollow circle from the Shape Fill tab.

Select the hollow circle and make a duplicate of it (by clicking ctrl+D). Change its color and place it over the previously created hollow circle design. Holding the ctrl and shift keys together, make the second hollow circle slightly bigger.

Step. 8

Select the straight line and make a duplicate of it. Go to the Shape Format tab and click on Rotate. Select Rotate Right 90°. Place the vertical line in the exact middle of the hollow circle. Holding the shift key, you can resize the line.

Step. 9

Pick the arc shape from the Shapes menu under the Insert tab. Moving the yellow dot, make it a circle shape and place it around the hollow circle design we made so far.

Drag the yellow dot and change the direction of the arc so that it fits this roadmap design presented below. You can change the outline color and weight of the arc shape from the Shape Format menu.

Step. 10

Select the oval circle. Holding ctrl and shift, drag it to the other end of vertical line as shown in the picture.

Click on the Text Box tab from the Insert menu to add a text box. You can add as many text boxes as your roadmap template design demands.

Once text boxes are added to the roadmap, you can change the size, color, and type of fonts.

Step. 11

Select the whole design. Holding ctrl and shift drag the entire thing to the right and it will be duplicated. Adjust the text boxes and horizontal line as per the design requirement.

Step. 12

Once you are done with duplicating and adjusting all elements, change the color of the lines and shapes. Click on the Shape Format menu. Go to Shape Fill, choose the appropriate color, and fill the shapes with that. Change the color of the lines from the Shape Outline tab.

Your roadmap template design will look like the below:

Step. 13

Once your roadmap is ready, create a file name and save it for future use. There are multiple options to save the file.

Choose .pptm format to save the file so that you can easily edit it in the future.

To print the file, save it in .jpg or .pdf format.

How to Create a Curved Roadmap on PowerPoint

Here is an easy-to-follow process to create curved roadmaps in PowerPoint:

Step. 1 – Create a New Blank Presentation Slide

Click on the New tab and select the Blank Presentation to open a new blank slide.

Step. 2 – Create the Shape of a Road

Go to the Insert menu and click on the Shapes tab. Select the Block Arc shape and add it to the slide.

Once you are done adjusting the shape of the block arc, select the arc shape from the Shapes menu.

Place the arc over the block arc shape and create a semicircle. Select both the arc and block arc, click on the Arrange menu, and select Align center. Then again go to the Arrange menu and select Align Middle.

Select the arc shape and go to the Shape Format menu. Click on the Shape Outline tab and choose a color of the arc from the Theme Colors option. You can change the weight of the arc from the Weight menu. From the Dashes menu, change the nature of the arc by choosing the square dot option.

Select the entire diagram, press ctrl+G to group, and then ctrl+D to duplicate it. Go to Arrange tab, click on Rotate and then choose the Flip Vertical option. Place the flipped road shape right next to the previous one.

Make adjustments to keep the curvature properly aligned. After that, make a copy of it and place the copied one right next to the previous one.

Step. 3 – Add Shape Elements

Pick a line shape from the Shapes menu under the Insert tab and draw a straight line.

Then from the same Shapes menu, pick the Flowchart: Punched Tape shape. Place it next to the straight line and create a flag shape. Select both the shapes and click ctrl+G to group the shapes together. Your flag is ready.

Step. 4 – Insert Icon

Add an icon from the Insert menu.

We have made three copies of the icon and the flag here to give a complete look to the roadmap.

Step. 5 – Add Text Elements

Click on the Text Box tab from the Insert menu to add a text box.

You can add as many text boxes as your roadmap requires. Once all the required text boxes are added, you can add text and change the font type, size, and color.



Your final roadmap in PowerPoint will look like as below:

Step. 6 – Save Your Final Curved Roadmap Design

Don’t forget to save the roadmap in .pptm to easily edit the file in the future. To print the file, save it in .pdf or .jpg format.

Roadmap Design

Roadmaps are not just timeline presentations, including graphics, icons, shapes, etc. They represent your business as well. Using random fonts, colors, and graphics in your roadmap diagram will not create a lasting impression on your audience.

Whether you are using a roadmap slide for your employees or customers, make sure that design elements are in line with your brand. Doing so will help them connect with your brand.

PowerPoint Roadmap Templates

If you don’t have time to create a roadmap from scratch using this tutorial, you can use a roadmap template to save time. A good template comes with a beautiful design that you can easily customize.

From creating a simple timeline of progress to showing different phases of complex project management, you can use a fully editable roadmap PowerPoint template design in multiple ways.

You can download popular templates here, here, and here for free.

Project Roadmap Uses in Business

Here are the key benefits of using a project roadmap in your business:

You can present your vision and goals for a product/overall business in a visually appealing way

You can document how you are going to deliver against your vision and goals

A roadmap helps you convey all the necessary information to stakeholders

It can help you set priorities to keep your focus on key tasks

Also, a roadmap can help you keep everyone on the same page when launching a new product or implementing a new process.

Final Thoughts

Now that you know how to create a roadmap in PowerPoint from scratch. It is time to explore other uses of PowerPoint, such as how to make a PowerPoint into a video, how to embed a video in PowerPoint, how to make a Venn diagram in PowerPoint, and how to do a voiceover on PowerPoint. And if you want to shine your presentation skills, avoiding these PowerPoint mistakes can help.