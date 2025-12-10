How to Determine if Small Business Software Implementation Was Successful

In my last article, I focused on the sorts of questions small businesses need to be asking of themselves before making a software purchase to ensure they’re getting their money’s worth. These questions were:

What problems are we trying to solve with software?

How will we get people to use it?

How will we know the software is working?

However, the work isn’t complete once the software is implemented. It’s important to reflect on what you have done and whether or not the implementation has been successful. This practice will help decision-makers highlight which pain points and problems are being addressed, which results are measurable, and what unexpected benefits have arisen from changing how a company works. This process helps teams celebrate wins, build confidence with the team, and plan for future projects and implementation.

Here are appropriate follow-up questions for small businesses to ask themselves once they’ve tried their new software to determine if the implementation was a success:

Did the software help us take tangible steps towards solving our problems?

Before embarking on a software-purchasing journey, it’s imperative that small businesses take the time to understand which processes they need to focus on improving so they can work more efficiently and enjoyably. The more accurate an assessment they make, the better suited their eventual software will be because they will have understood their requirements better and found a solution that checks the most boxes.

Once the software is in place, companies that have put in this earlier work will have something to revisit and to use as a comparison point. These small businesses can start by taking stock in what the software has enabled them to do well. Which processes seem to be the most effective? Are there any that could be further streamlined? Where in the company’s workflow are communications flowing smoothly? The answers to these questions, when approached honestly, will yield guidance on how software can continue growing the business organically while offering opportunities for improvement.

To determine whether a piece of software was a successful addition, small businesses need to home in on the key performance indicators (KPIs) they will track. The more granular and specific to a facet of the business, the better, as these will be the ones that are easiest to act upon, especially once they’ve driven alignment within our organization.

Of course, no piece of software is perfect and no implementation occurs without a single speed bump. Once small businesses analyze these KPIs, it’s also important to note where there are still difficulties. Taking stock is a great opportunity to see where things have fallen short and what mistakes have been made. A clear idea of what went wrong and why is the way you learn from experience so you can do better next time.

Have we set up our team with the change and support they need?

Metrics themselves can tell a story about a software’s effectiveness, but the most important factor in determining software success is to ask the users directly. If a small business’s team doesn’t enjoy working with the software, then it’s likely any results from implementation will be temporary.

If small business owners haven’t established a means for employees to provide feedback directly to the rest of the organization, then understanding the effects of a new implementation is the time to do it. And this needs to apply to more than a select handful of employees. Often, the importance of taking a company-wide temperature gets overlooked and it becomes far too easy to assume a few employees are speaking for the whole of an organization. Perhaps we could send out anonymous surveys once a quarter, or ask managers to discuss the new software during scheduled 1:1 meetings with their direct reports. Even if a particular employee doesn’t have much experience with the new software, it is important to learn why that may be to illuminate if any software adjustments need to be made to improve adoption.

The best aspect of these feedback discussions is that we may learn about how the software has surprised users by addressing problems they didn’t even know they had. Perhaps one department didn’t realize just how much they needed new software until they were using it. Or a company’s software enables faster turnaround times that can be better handled by other aspects of the technology. These are all positive outcomes and should be noted for when decisions have to be made about further refining the tools being used or adding more to your deployment.

Treating software as a people issue is the key to long-term success, and this practice goes a long way when introducing new technology that people may be uncertain about, like AI. Checking in with staff after implementation to understand their concerns, then addressing them, is the best way to increase adoption because it allows staff to feel like part of the process. Better yet, this practice can lead to staff members becoming advocates for the technology to any holdouts that may exist.

Are we celebrating wins and building confidence and know-how in the organization?

If small businesses are working with their teams, identifying pain points in the organization’s and people’s days, creating priorities, setting realistic and achievable goals, and measuring success in concrete ways, they are operating from a position of strength. They have demonstrated that they understand the most essential point: Small changes and modest improvements over time yield pronounced, measurable, and lasting results.

And when you are doing something right in the organization, particularly when it impacts so many people, it’s important to point that out to folks and celebrate it. It’s far too easy for small businesses to remain risk-averse when they’re operating in feast-or-famine mode and the larger economic forecast is looking pretty dim. Putting any piece of software in place is a victory unto itself. It’s far easier to adjust something that already exists versus pull the trigger on a software purchase far too long in the works.

It’s worth reflecting and celebrating your successes for what they were: successes. This fosters a belief within the team that they can do more, take on bigger projects, continue growing, and make a lasting and measurable impact on the industry. Software can help, but the real victory is demonstrating to employees that there is much more success on the horizon.