Microsoft PowerPoint is a great tool to turn your presentation ideas into reality. But PowerPoint presentations are also a surefire way to bore your audience to death if you don’t make your presentations engaging.

To get your audience hooked, adding video files to your presentations can be a good strategy, as videos offer more engagement than most other content types.

In this article, you will learn how to embed a video in PowerPoint and the benefits of doing so.

How to Add a Video to PowerPoint from Your Hard Drive

Here are simple steps to include a video in a PowerPoint presentation:

Step. 1

Go to the Insert tab and click on the Video tab.

Step. 2

When you click on the Video tab, a drop-down menu will appear with three options for inserting a video: This Device, Stock Videos, and Online Videos.

Select Insert Video from This Device.

Step. 3

When you select Insert Video from This Device, a prompt will appear asking you to locate a video file on your device. Find the video file you wish to use.

Step- 4

Click on the Insert tab; the video will be added to your presentation slide.

Step- 5

When you embed a hard drive video into PowerPoint presentations, you have multiple options to customize the video.

Select your video and click on the Video Format tab, you will get assorted options for video shape, video border, video effects, video size, and many more.

Also, you can add a poster frame to your video from this section.

Click on the Playback tab after selecting your video, you get options to trim video, set fad duration, and many more.

If you want to ensure that your video starts automatically, you can set it up by visiting the In Click Sequence tab.

How to Add a YouTube Video to PowerPoint

The process of adding YouTube videos to your PowerPoint slides is simple. In just a few clicks, you can embed a YouTube video into your PowerPoint slide.

Let’s explore the process.

Step. 1

Go to YouTube and choose the video you want to add to your presentation.

Click on the Share tab to copy the link to your video. If you want your video to start at a certain time, play the video and click on the Share tab at the time when you want it to be played. Check the Start At box below, and then copy the URL.

Step. 2

Click the Insert button, then choose the Video tab in your PowerPoint file. You will see three options for inserting a video. Select Online Videos.

Step. 3

When you click on Insert Video from Online Videos, a dialog box will open to enter the address of the online video.

At present, embedding videos from the following online platforms are allowed:

YouTube

SlideShare

Vimeo

Stream

Flipgrid

Step. 4

Enter the copied address of the YouTube video, and you can see the preview of the video.

Click on the Insert button, and your video appears on your presentation slide.

Your linked video will be played from YouTube. Therefore, you need to have an internet connection for video play in your presentation.

Step. 5

For customization, adding videos from YouTube to your presentation only offers the In Click Sequence option when you select the video and click on the Playback tab.

However, you will have most options when you select the video and click on the Video Format tab to customize the video. You can add poster frames, change video shapes, and much more.

How to Embed a Vimeo Online Video into a PowerPoint Presentation

The process of adding a video from Vimeo or any other video platform to your presentation is like adding a YouTube video and takes just a few minutes.

The following are quick steps:

Step. 1

Visit Vimeo and select the video you wish to include in your PowerPoint presentation. Next, click on the Share icon.

Copy the link to your video. Vimeo also allows you to pick a certain time to start video playback by setting time in the Start Video At box. What’s more, you can also select play automatically.

Step. 2

Go to the Insert tab and click Video. The Insert Video From pop-up menu appears. Click on Online Videos.

Step. 3

When you click on Online Video, a new window will open. Enter the copied address of the Vimeo video into the address bar; it will show the preview of the video.

Click on the Insert button, and your video will be added to your presentation slide.

You have as many customization options for embedded Vimeo videos as you have for YouTube videos (mentioned in step. 5 of how to add a YouTube video to your presentation)

Why You Should Add Videos to Your PowerPoint

The following are key reasons why you should add videos to your PowerPoint presentation:

1. Make Your Presentation More Powerful

Using storytelling in your presentation is a proven tactic to improve the outcome. And videos make storytelling more convincing. So, if you embed videos in your presentation, it can make your presentation more powerful.

2- Set the Mood of Your Audience

Incorporating relevant videos that enhance your presentation slides can effectively engage your audience. When your viewers see that you have embedded videos in the initial slides, they are likely to conclude that the remainder of the presentation will be enjoyable rather than dull.

3. Keep Your Audience Engaged

People enjoy watching videos, and the growth of video viewers globally supports this idea. Therefore, knowing how to embed a video in PowerPoint can enhance your presentations and engage your audience more effectively.

4. Help You Sell More

Are you utilizing presentation slides to persuade your prospects or customers to make a purchase? Incorporating videos into your PowerPoint presentations can enhance your sales effectiveness. This is due to the fact that videos increase conversion rates.

Why can’t I add a video to PowerPoint?

Here are common reasons why you can’t add a video to PowerPoint:

You’re trying to embed an unsupported video from your hard drive

Your Internet connection is off if you’re adding a video from Vimeo or YouTube

Your PowerPoint program may be corrupted

Your movie file might be corrupted

Conclusion

Now that you know how to embed a video in PowerPoint. It is time to create an awesome presentation to wow your audience

Playing videos in your PowerPoint slides can make your presentations more powerful and offer excellent conversion rates. However, you should avoid common PowerPoint mistakes and ensure each embedded video complements the content of the slide.