How to End An Email: 20 Examples

Knowing how to end an email is just as crucial as beginning one. Writing a powerful closing and email signature can make all the difference in creating a lasting impression on your recipient.

In this article, we’ll examine different ways for you to close out emails effectively and leave that memorable impact you’re looking for! Let’s get started!

Why Are Email Sign-Offs Important?

Email sign-offs, often overlooked, play a crucial role in the way our communications are perceived. These closing remarks are the concluding touch to your message, much like the closing act of a play.

Not only do they encapsulate the tone of your email, but they also have the power to reinforce your message or clarify your intent.

A well-crafted sign-off can bolster your image as a professional, while an inappropriate or hasty one can undermine even the most well-composed content.

Essentially, it’s your final opportunity to leave a lasting, positive impression, drive home a particular point, or even pave the way for future interactions.

They are the last thing the recipient sees.

Creates a lasting impression.

Emphasizes calls to action or future correspondence.

Projects professionalism and organization.

READ MORE: Take an Email Marketing Course to Improve Your Small Business

How to Write Professional Email Closings

When writing emails, having a professional closing is not something you can afford to overlook or add as an afterthought. Here are some things you should include in your email closings:

Proper salutation addressing the recipient by name.

Expression of appreciation.

Being concise and clear.

Providing details for follow-up if necessary.

A Proper Salutation

Selecting a fitting salutation is like choosing the right attire for an event; it needs to match the occasion and audience. Addressing the recipient with their name adds a personal touch and shows respect.

When necessary, incorporating formal titles demonstrates that you recognize and respect their position, creating a more favorable impression.

Express Your Appreciation

In today’s fast-paced world, time is a valued commodity. Recognizing this by expressing gratitude for the recipient’s time or assistance not only reflects good manners but can also foster a positive relationship.

A simple acknowledgment can create a rapport, making them more receptive to your requests or messages in the future.

Be Concise

In your concluding remarks, clarity and brevity are your allies. While it’s important to be warm and polite, it’s equally vital to be succinct. Overly lengthy or ambiguous endings can dilute the primary message and potentially lead to misunderstandings.

Therefore, it’s pivotal to strike a balance, ensuring your sign-off is both courteous and concise, leaving no room for misinterpretation.

Follow Up If Necessary

In any professional exchange, laying out the next steps clearly is vital. Especially in emails where you’re expecting some form of return communication, it’s imperative to specify the mode and means of further engagement.

Whether it’s a reminder about an impending meeting or an acknowledgment of receipt, be upfront about what you expect next.

Clearly mentioning how you can be reached—like including a direct line, an alternate email address, or even suggesting suitable time frames for a call—makes it easier for the recipient to revert, ensuring a smoother flow of communication.

Effective Email Closing Template

A robust email closing can significantly impact the recipient’s perception and response. While the essence of the message is crucial, the way it’s wrapped up also matters.

Depending on the nature of your correspondence – be it professional, casual, authoritative, or friendly – your closing can vary.

In professional contexts, you might emphasize a specific request or reiterate a deadline. Conversely, casual exchanges may allow for more relaxed and personal sign-offs.

A universally accepted and versatile closure is “Best regards,” which seamlessly fits a range of contexts from the most formal business communications to friendly emails.

However, it’s always beneficial to have a repertoire of closing lines, allowing you to tailor your sign-off to each unique situation, thus making each email more impactful.

More Email Ending Examples

In addition to using “Best regards,” there are many more professional email closing examples that you can use. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Respectfully

This ending is most appropriate for those who want to convey a sense of respect and admiration for their recipient. You can use “Respectfully” when writing to someone you have a professional relationship with, such as a professor or employer.

Sincerely

This is a classic closing that can be used for any sort of communication. It conveys a sense of sincerity, which is why it’s often used when sending out job applications or other professional correspondence.

Regards

This is a safe option when you want to keep the tone of your email formal yet friendly. It gives the recipient a sense of warmth and appreciation. This ending is often used in both business and personal emails.

All the best

This ending is a great choice for informal emails between close acquaintances. It conveys a sense of optimism and good wishes for the recipient’s future. Using this sign-off also shows that you care about the recipient’s well-being.

Warmly

If you want to leave your recipient with a positive and upbeat feeling, this is the perfect ending. It conveys a sense of warmth and friendship, so it is appropriate for those who are writing to family members or close friends.

Warm regards

This email closing is perfect for those who want to end with a polite yet friendly tone. It conveys respect and admiration, which can be helpful when writing to someone you are not very familiar with.

Take care

This closing phrase can be used when sending emails to close friends or family members. It conveys a sense of care and concern for the recipient, which is great for those special relationships.

Thank you

This ending conveys appreciation and gratitude for not only reading the email but for taking action or providing help. It’s always nice to thank someone for their time and effort because it shows that you value their help.

Thanks

With this ending, you can express your gratitude for the recipient’s time and support. It’s an appropriate way to end emails when you are asking for something or if they have gone above and beyond in helping you out.

Best

Saying “Best” is a great way to emphasize the importance of your message without being too formal. It shows that you value the recipient’s opinion and that you are confident in their abilities to make the best decision.

Cheers

This ending phrase is perfect for informal emails and can be used to express enthusiasm. It conveys a sense of excitement and joy, which is great for those emails that are more light-hearted in nature.

Looking forward to hearing from you

This closing can be used when you are expecting a response from the recipient. It implies that you are eager to hear from them and shows that you are looking forward to the conversation. It also shows that you are interested in their opinion.

Best regards

Here’s a classic and professional ending that can be used for any type of email. It conveys a sense of respect and admiration for the recipient, which is why it’s often used in formal correspondence. This ending also shows that you appreciate your recipient’s time and efforts.

Kind regards

This one is similar to “Best regards” but is slightly more formal. It shows that you have a level of respect for the recipient and it conveys a sense of warmth and friendliness. It’s perfect for emails where you want to be polite yet friendly.

Cordially

This closing is perfect for formal emails, especially those containing a request. It conveys a sense of politeness and respect and implies that you value the recipient’s time. It can also be used for emails where you are asking for help or advice.

It has been a pleasure

If you had a pleasant interaction with your recipient, this is a great way to end the email. A simple phrase like “It has been a pleasure” or “It was great to hear from you” can go a long way in conveying your appreciation.

Thank you in advance

This phrase conveys your expectations of a positive response from the recipient. It is a polite way to ask for help or assistance and shows that you understand the value of their time and effort.

Will follow up with more information soon

This ending is perfect for those who need to provide further information at a later date. It shows that you are organized and prepared, which is always a plus.

I look forward to seeing you soon

This closing phrase is perfect for those who have a meeting approaching or will be in contact with the recipient again soon. You can use it to express your anticipation and excitement, which can be a nice way to end the email.

Appropriate Email Closings

Selecting the ideal email closing can greatly depend on the nature of your correspondence. Below is a guide that categorizes popular email sign-offs based on the type of communication:

Type of Correspondence Suggested Email Closings Professional Respectfully, Sincerely, Regards, Cordially Personal All the Best, Warmly, Take Care, Cheers Any Sincerely, Regards, Thank You, Best Informal Cheers, Looking forward to hearing from you Formal Requests Cordially, Thank you in advance

READ MORE: Best 30 Examples of Holiday Greetings for Business Owners

Tips for How to End an Email Professionally

Writing professional emails can be challenging, but by following a few simple tips you can make sure that your email ends with the perfect closing. Here are some tips to help you out:

Be mindful of the tone

Be conscious of word choice

Keep it brief

Proofread for errors

End with a call to action

Include a professional email signature

Be mindful of the tone

The tone of your email sets the foundation for the recipient’s perception of your message. Whether you share a close rapport, are acquaintances, or have a strictly professional relationship, the tone should align accordingly.

A mismatched tone can lead to misinterpretation, potentially straining relations or confusing the recipient.

Be conscious of word choice

Words carry weight. The ones you choose can be the difference between clarity and confusion, agreement and disagreement. Picking the right terms ensures that your message is not only understood but also well-received.

Ambiguity can lead to unnecessary back-and-forths, so precise language aids efficiency.

Keep it brief

While details are important, a rambling conclusion can cloud the core message. Concision in your sign-off is crucial. Aim for clarity and simplicity, ensuring the recipient leaves with a clear understanding and not a burden of extraneous details.

Proofread

Errors, be it grammatical or typographical, can detract from your message’s credibility. A hastily written email with mistakes might be perceived as careless or unprofessional. Taking a few moments to review and correct any errors is time well spent.

End with a call to action

If you want a specific response or action, make it clear. Whether you’re seeking feedback, answers, or any other response, a clear call to action provides direction and can expedite the desired outcome.

Include an email signature

A comprehensive signature not only adds a professional touch but also offers convenience to the recipient. By including pertinent details like your designation, company, and contact details, you’re facilitating an easier route for follow-ups or future correspondence.

How Do You Politely End a Business Email?

A polite sign-off or ending for a business email should take into account the nature of the relationship with the recipient. For formal emails, it is best to use a polite sign-off such as “Sincerely” or “Regards.”

For more casual emails, you can use something like “Warmly” or “Take care.” Whatever sign-offs you choose, make sure it is appropriate for the type of communication and conveys the right tone.

What Is the Best Email Sign Off?

The best email sign-off should be professional yet convey a sense of warmth or friendliness. Depending on the relationship with the recipient, the sign-off you choose can vary.

Some of the most popular and professional email sign-offs include “Best regards,” “Sincerely,” “Regards,” “Warmly,” “Take care,” and “Thank you.”

No matter what sign-off you choose, make sure it is appropriate for the tone of the email and conveys the message you want to send.