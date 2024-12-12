In this guide, you’ll find a number of ways to get better gas mileage, from changes to your driving habits to simple mechanical repairs.

Find a vehicle with fuel efficiency

The journey to saving gas often starts with the type of car you choose. Although there are various daily habits that can unintentionally reduce fuel efficiency, it’s crucial to consider how to get better gas mileage when selecting a vehicle.

Slow down for better fuel economy

You can improve fuel economy by slowing down. Gas mileage efficiency drops when you go above highway speeds 50 mph. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, for every five miles per hour above 50, motorists lose about 22 cents for every gallon of gas.

Change your air filter

Some studies show that replacing a clogged cabin air filter can improve fuel efficiency by as much as 14 percent.

Clogged cabin air filters mean there’s less air getting to your engine, which affects its performance. You can ask your mechanic to help with changing your dirty air filter or read this guide on installing a replacement cabin air filter yourself.

Check for low air pressure in your tires

Your fuel consumption can rise when your tire pressure is low. According to the Department of Energy, Americans waste 1.2 billion gallons of fuel annually by driving on underinflated tires. To avoid wasting fuel, refer to your owner’s manual to verify that your car’s tire pressure is at the recommended level.

Use your cruise control

Knowing when to use — and not use — your cruise control can make a difference when you’re trying to save gas. For example, it’s best not to use it when traversing hilly terrain. Proper use of this function can improve your fuel economy by as much as 14 percent.

Have you checked your spark plugs lately?

Bad sparkplugs can decrease the fuel economy of a vehicle by as much as 30% and cost drivers as much as 94 cents a gallon. If you’ve found that your car’s gas mileage isn’t what it once was, you may want to make sure your spark plugs are doing their job.

Cut back on premium gas

Unless your car requires premium gasoline, which is often just a recommendation rather than a requirement, you may want to think about switching to regular fuel. This change can save you between 20 to 40 cents per gallon.

The benefits of the ECON button

We’ve encountered mixed information regarding the ECON (or ECO) button present in numerous late-model vehicles. Dealership websites tout its advantages, claiming that this feature enhances air conditioning, cruise control, and throttle response to assist drivers in how to get better gas mileage by reducing fuel waste.

Consumer Reports was a bit soberer, arguing its value, at least in several of the models it tested, lies in bringing up a consumption display that shows drivers their vehicle’s fuel usage in real-time.

(Don’t) put the pedal to the metal

If your style of driving involves racing between stoplights, you may want to reconsider in hopes of saving on fuel costs. Speeding up, breaking, and then rapidly accelerating again burns fuel needlessly, and can negatively impact fuel economy by as much as 30 percent.

Map out your route

Plot your route before you leave home to avoid peak traffic and figure out a way to combine errands — for example, dropping off your dry cleaning next to a supermarket — to avoid unnecessary driving.

A lighter car is a faster car

Every 100 pounds you add to your car, especially smaller vehicles, can reduce your gas mileage, causing you to spend up to 3 cents more per gallon. When dealing with high gas prices, shedding some excess weight can help you save.

Avoid idling

It is more fuel-efficient to restart a warm engine than to let your car idle for half an hour. If you anticipate being stopped for more than a minute, turn off your engine (provided it is safe to do so).

Invest in a gas card for your business

Business gas credit cards help you track gas expenses for your business while earning rewards and cashback.

Gas savings apps

With business energy prices rising, it’s a good time to think about downloading one of the many gas-saving apps to your smartphone to help you find the best prices in your area.

Avoid tolls

Google lets you search for routes to help you avoid tolls, which not only saves you money but saves on fuel as well, as you’ll avoid stop-and-start traffic. If you can’t avoid toll routes, consider using an “EZ-Pass” style device that lets you zip through toll booths.

Lower diesel costs

With the national diesel average spiking, it’s worth saying a few words about how businesses can lower diesel fuel costs, such as using truck stops at the top of a hill when possible or maintaining a longer following distance.

Shop around

Do you live near the border of a neighboring state? Consider crossing state lines if gas prices are lower. For example, as we write this, the average price of gas in Kentucky is 20 cents lower than what people in Indiana are paying.

Cut back on your AC use

Reducing your air conditioner use can help you save gas, as the AC does cause your car to burn fuel. But the idea of shutting off your AC completely and opening the windows isn’t that effective, especially when driving at highway speeds.

That’s because open windows increase wind resistance, which makes your car work harder. Once a car has cooled down, it will remain cool. Whenever possible, park in the shade to help maintain that temperature.

What speed gives you the best gas mileage?

There isn’t a specific speed that guarantees better gas mileage; however, it’s important to note that fuel consumption increases once your car exceeds 60 mph.

At higher speeds, your car needs to deal with wind resistance and rolling resistance, which means your fuel efficiency will begin to drop.

What can worsen gas mileage?

There are many things that can make your car less fuel-efficient. Have your mechanic look for the following:

Dirty, clogged, or broken fuel injectors

Dirty oxygen sensors

Improper alignment

Dirty air filters

Worn out or stuck breaks

Improperly inflated tires