Effective Strategies on How to Get More Customers for Your Business

Elizabeth White is a retail strategist and writer with a focus on small business success. With more than a decade of experience in retail management and merchandising, she has guided numerous entrepreneurs in optimizing store layouts, enhancing inventory management, and increasing customer engagement. Her expertise spans in-store marketing strategies, e-commerce integration, and practical solutions for retail growth. Elizabeth’s actionable insights provide small business retailers with the tools they need to excel in competitive markets. Outside of her professional pursuits, she enjoys exploring local boutiques and expanding her ever-growing book collection.