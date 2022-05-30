Wondering how to go live on TikTok? Whether you’re a brand, influencer, or just someone who wants to share your life with the world, we’ve got the tips you need to make your stream look great. Keep reading for everything you need to know about going live on TikTok!

How Do I Go Live on TikTok?

If you’ve ever wondered how to go viral on TikTok , then live streaming on the TikTok app is a great place to start. Going live is a great opportunity to build and connect with your audience, as well as drive traffic to your site.

To get your live video stream going, just jump in front of your camera and start talking.

But before you learn how to go live on TikTok, it’s important to understand why you should even be using this powerful feature, to begin with.

Why You Should be Utilizing TikTok Live

If you haven’t figured out how to get paid on TikTok using Lives, then you’re missing out! But making money from lives is just the tip of the iceberg. You can use TikTok Live regularly for so much more than just making a quick buck.

Here are just 4 of the ways that Lives can be used to benefit you and your account:

Drive traffic to your other social media platforms or website – If you’re trying to grow your following on other platforms or get more eyes on your website, then streaming live on TikTok is a great way to do it. Just mention your other platforms or website in your stream and encourage your viewers to follow you there.

– If you’re trying to grow your following on other platforms or get more eyes on your website, then streaming live on TikTok is a great way to do it. Just mention your other platforms or website in your stream and encourage your viewers to follow you there. Generate valuable leads – If you’re a business owner or entrepreneur, then going live on TikTok is a great way to generate leads. You can use them to promote your products or services, and even offer discounts or coupons to viewers who watch your stream.

– If you’re a business owner or entrepreneur, then going live on TikTok is a great way to generate leads. You can use them to promote your products or services, and even offer discounts or coupons to viewers who watch your stream. Make money – Yes, you can actually make money on TikTok by going live! Users can send virtual gifts which allow you to earn gift points that you can cash in for real money. And the bigger your following gets, the more money you can make!

– Yes, you can actually make money on TikTok by going live! Users can send virtual gifts which allow you to earn gift points that you can cash in for real money. And the bigger your following gets, the more money you can make! Build relationships – Last but not least, Lives are not only a great way to gain more followers through the TikTok feed, but they’re great to build relationships with your existing audience. When you go live, you’re letting your followers into your world and giving them a behind-the-scenes look at what you’re up to. You can share tips and tricks and even have Q&A sessions. This helps to create a connection between you and your followers that goes beyond just the content you post.

How Does TikTok Live Work?

The Live feature on TikTok allows users to broadcast real-time TikTok videos to their followers. Once you start a live stream, your followers will be notified and can choose to watch your video in real-time.

Lives also give you the option to interact with your viewers by commenting and responding to their comments. You can also use Live to duet with other TikTok users or collaborate with them on a project.

If your viewers really like what they see, they may send you emojis to show their support. These emojis will appear on your screen and will stay there for the duration of your live stream. The emojis you receive can be cashed in later.

Also, replays of your lives are available for 90 days and you can delete them at any time.

How to Go Live on TikTok in Just a Few Taps

Using the live option makes it so quick and easy for TikTok creators to stream directly to their audience. You can go live on TikTok in just a few easy taps.

Step 1: Open the App and Tap +

Open the app, log in to your TikTok account, then tap on the “+” icon to create a new post.

Step 2: Select the “LIVE” Option

Tap on the “LIVE” option, which is located right next to “Templates” at the bottom of your screen.

Step 3: Add a Thumbnail, Title, and Topic to Your TikTok Live Stream

The title of your live stream and an interesting thumbnail are very important. Make sure your title is catchy and includes relevant keywords so that people searching for specific topics can find your video.

Along with the title and thumbnail, making your TikTok live video public and adding a relevant topic will allow new viewers to easily discover and watch your stream.

Step 4: Before Going Live

Before you start streaming, TikTok will give you a few tips to help ensure your live broadcast goes smoothly.

For example, they recommend finding a steady internet connection and testing your audio and visuals before starting your broadcast.

You’ll also want to make sure you have the right camera angle, good lighting, and minimal background noise before starting.

Step 5: Tap the “Go Live” Button

When you’re ready to begin sharing your video stream, simply tap the red go live button. You’ll be given a 3-second countdown before your broadcast begins.

And that’s it! You’re now live on TikTok! Once live, you can add effects, filter comments, reply to viewer comments and switch the camera.

Be sure to interact with your viewers and have fun!

When you want to end your live stream, simply tap the X in the top left corner of your screen.

Why can’t I go live on TikTok?

Unfortunately, the option to go live on TikTok isn’t available to everyone. If you’re not able to go live on TikTok right now, it could be because of one or more of the following reasons:

TikTok requires creators to be at least 16 years old.

You need 1,000 followers or more.

Your TikTok account is under review or has been suspended for violating policy.

How many followers do you need on TikTok to go live?

To go live on TikTok, you need at least 1,000 followers. TikTok hasn’t given a reason why they require this, but it’s likely because they want to ensure that only quality content is being streamed live.