Let’s face it: We live in a divided world, and this happens in business and our personal lives. Staying in our own bubble isn’t the long-term solution. So, how do you have these difficult conversations?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Justin Jones-Fosu is not summiting life’s metaphorical mountains, he’s literally trekking around world, whether on Mt Kilimanjaro, Patagonia, camping out in the Grand Canyon, or navigating the ancient steps of Machu Picchu.

Author of books that are more like treks through the human spirit, his latest, “I Respectfully Disagree: How to Have Difficult Conversations in a Divided World.”

Here is what we discussed:

The Importance of Respectful Disagreements: In a world where opinions can be as diverse as the people who hold them, disagreements are inevitable. However, it’s not the disagreement itself that’s problematic; it’s how we handle these conflicts that can make or break relationships and business deals. Justin shows how to approach disagreements with respect and an open mind.

Drawing Lessons from Extreme Adventures: Justin’s experiences in mountain climbing and trekking have taught him that the most treacherous paths can lead to the most breathtaking views. This metaphor extends to difficult conversations. By facing challenging discussions head-on, with the right tools and mindset, we can reach new heights of understanding and collaboration.

The Art of Disagreeing Without Being Disagreeable: One of the main takeaways from our interview was the art of disagreeing without being disagreeable. It’s about expressing your views clearly and confidently while also being receptive to the perspectives of others. This balance is not only respectful but also opens the door to creative solutions and mutual growth.

Strategies for Successful Conversations: Throughout the interview, Justin shared several strategies for engaging in successful conversations, even when the topics are contentious. He emphasized the importance of active listening, empathy, and maintaining a calm demeanor. By doing so, we can defuse tension and foster an environment where all parties feel heard and valued.

Listen to the entire interview with Justin on The Small Business Radio Show.