A Venn diagram is a great tool to showcase a logical, complex relationship between presentation ideas, groups, people, or things. And the best part is you don’t need a costly application to create a stunning Venn diagram. In this article, we will learn step-by-step how to make a Venn diagram in PowerPoint.

What is a Venn Diagram?

A Venn diagram visually shows differences and similarities between two or more groups, people, or things. Popularized by John Venn in the 1880s, a Venn diagram is also called a logic diagram or set diagram.

It includes two or more closed overlapping curves, often circles, and each curve represents one set of people, ideas, or things.

The following is what a Venn diagram looks like:

Does PowerPoint Have a Venn Diagram?

Yes, PowerPoint has a basic Venn diagram. To see it, click on the Insert tab and select the SmartArt menu. In the Relationship section of the SmartArt graphic dialog box, you can see the following basic Venn diagram.

However, this Venn diagram appears straightforward and offers few options for customizing fonts. Next, we will explore how to make a Venn diagram in PowerPoint using this SmartArt graphic to create a visually appealing design.

How to Create a Venn Diagram in PowerPoint

Here is a step-by-step process to create simple Venn diagrams:

Step 1. Open a Blank PowerPoint Slide

Click on new and open a blank slide.

Remove text blocks (Click to Add Title and Click to Add Subtitle). Then, go to the View Menue and activate Ruler, Gridlines, and Guides.

Step 2. Add Smartart Graphic

Go to the Insert menu and select the SmartArt tab. Click on the Relationship tab on the left side of the dialog box. Pick the Basic Venn shape and click on the OK button.

Step 3. Add or Delete Overlapping Circles

As you click on the Ok button, a basic Venn diagram shape will be added to the slide.

If you want to add a new circle to the main circles of the SmartArt, click the Enter button on your keyboard after moving your cursor at the end of the third bullet point in the text pane.

Hit the backspace button on your keyboard after moving your cursor in the text pane if you want to remove a circle.

Step 4. Add Colors to Circles

Go to the SmartArt Design tab and change the color scheme of the Venn diagram.

For this example, we have picked a color scheme from the Colorful section.

Your simple Venn diagram will look like the one below. You can edit the text as per your requirements.

The next steps will help you create a stunning Venn diagram with distinct, different colors in overlapping parts and the rest of the circles.

Step 5. Convert SmartArt into Shapes

Go to the SmartArt Design, and you will see a button to convert your SmartArt. Pick the Convert to Shapes option.

Step 6. Ungroup Shapes

Once you have converted Your SmartArt graphic into shapes, select the shapes and make a right-click. You will see the Group tab. Ungroup shapes.

Step 7. Merge Shapes as Fragment

Select all the shapes and make a right-click to go to the Format Shape pane, and then select Shape Options. Reduce transparency to zero.

Click on the Text Options of Format Shape pane, and go to the Text Box option. Change all margins to zero.

Select all the shapes, then navigate to the Shape Format tab. Click on the Merge Shapes button and choose the Fragment option.

You will get the following diagram after merging shapes in fragments.

Step 8. Fill Different Colors in Overlapping Area

Now, you can fill any section of the diagram with color. Simply double-click on the desired part of the diagram, then navigate to the Shape Format tab to choose the Shape Fill color.

Fill the overlapping circles and their remaining sections with different colors to create an attractive Venn diagram in PowerPoint.

You can also easily add text to overlapping sections and the other parts of the Venn diagram. What’s more, you will have multiple options to choose font type and font size.

Here is your beautiful Venn diagram:

How to Make Triple Venn Diagrams in PowerPoint

A triple Venn diagram includes three circles and overlapping areas. The above-mentioned steps can help you create a Venn diagram with three circles and more.

The method for creating a Venn diagram remains consistent regardless of whether you are working with two, three, or four sets.

Venn Diagram Layout Options

You can utilize custom colors to illustrate the connections between people, objects, or concepts. Additionally, you have the option to use two, three, four, or even more circles to represent the relationships among sets.

If you choose not to use the SmartArt graphic method for creating a Venn diagram, you’ll have greater flexibility in selecting your preferred shapes. However, you’ll need to manually adjust the overlapping sections, which can be challenging to perfect at times.

Venn Diagram Templates on Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint doesn’t have ready-to-edit Venn diagram templates to download. But it doesn’t mean you cannot access a good-quality template.

You can search for a Venn diagram template online. The web is full of such templates, and you can easily get a free template.

To save time, you can explore these beautiful Venn diagram PowerPoint templates to prepare your presentations.

How do you make the overlapping part of a Venn Diagram in PowerPoint?

You will have to insert circles from the Shape menu into the slide and position them to make the overlapping part of a Venn diagram if you don’t want to use a SmartArt graphic.

The SmartArt graphic already has Venn diagram circles with overlapping parts.

Conclusion

PowerPoint is an excellent tool if you avoid making PowerPoint mistakes. Now you know how to make a Venn diagram in PowerPoint. It is time to learn other useful things like how to do a voiceover in PowerPoint, How to make a poster in PowerPoint, and How to create a roadmap in PowerPoint to fully leverage the power of this popular tool.