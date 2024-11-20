how to make money with a pickup truck

The keys to your pickup truck may be your key to making more money.

High gas prices are causing consumers to swap for smaller vehicles. More and more, the average person doesn’t have a vehicle that can move items of substantial size and weight.

Independent contractors can make money with a truck. We’ll give you 16 services you can provide and 6 of the best Apps on how to make money with your vehicle so you can get started with this side hustle.

Here’s the conclusion – if you have your own pickup truck, you can make money hauling stuff.

Ways to Make Money with a Truck or with a Pickup Truck and Trailer

There are many options for making money with a truck and/or trailer. Here’s a comprehensive list.

Delivery Services for Food

Don’t think small on this one. If you’re thinking of food services delivering individual meals, you’ll have plenty of competition from Uber and similar app users, who regularly deliver food. The food delivery services you want to do are less about meals and more about food supplies.

Restaurants need to deliver meals, true. However, they also need to receive supplies, not just food staples. They need take-out cartons, bulk supplies such as sugar and flour, cleaning materials, and office supplies.

If a local restaurant is getting supplies delivered by a tractor-trailer, it is paying high fees on freight charges. Reach out to local restaurants with an informational flyer describing the delivery service you can provide with your truck or with your truck and trailer.

For this type of work, your truck should be equipped with a cap that is watertight against the elements. If you plan to deliver supplies that need refrigeration, your best bet is a refrigerated box truck or van.

Delivery Service for Landscaping Business and Construction Supplies

To cover a yard area with mulch, gravel, or paving stones, the average homeowner would have to make numerous trips with a small vehicle. They would also have to buy individual bags of mulch or gravel, which is much more expensive to buy that way.

The cheapest way to buy mulch or gravel is “by the scoop.” A scoop is typically a bucket load of a small tractor or skid steer. A scoop can be loaded into a truck with an open bed, or onto an open trailer. A dump trailer – although more expensive than a regular trailer – makes this type of delivery much easier. If you’re using your truck bed, check your owner’s manual to see how much weight your truck can haul that way.

With an open truck bed or trailer, it’s essential to have a tarp to protect your load. If you’re using a truck with an open bed, start by laying a tarp that covers the floor and reaches up the sides. Once you’ve removed some of the material from the truck bed, you can often extract the remaining load by pulling out the bottom tarp.

In other words, earn money while you save for that dump trailer. Alongside offering this service to homeowners, you could also collaborate with both large and small landscaping businesses to handle deliveries to their job sites.

With a trailer that is large enough, you can also deliver yard features such as sheds, gazebos, stock tanks, and molder plastic pond liners, as needed by homeowners and/or landscaping companies.

Deliveries for Local Businesses

The last thing a busy owners of construction companies want to do is pick up construction material. Truck owners can really capitalize on this need.

Keep in mind, though, that a minimum length involved in most lumber orders is 8 feet, such as for 2 x 4s and plywood. Some construction materials, such as drywall or bags of cement, must be kept dry – during pickup and delivery and at the job site.

That’s why using an enclosed trailer for construction materials is a great option. It’s not a truck, so you can drop it off loaded at the job site. The contractor can work out of your trailer as needed.

You can pick up a used 12-foot enclosed trailer for about $1500, but for construction site deliveries you may want to go to a 16-foot model with dual axles. There are many ways to get flat tires at construction sites. The dual axles give you two tires on each side. With a single axle, a flat tire is a disaster.

Also, add load stabilizers to your trailer, which are similar to what’s used on towable campers. When the trailer is not hooked to a vehicle, and someone walks into the back, the person’s weight can pop up in front of the trailer.

Here are a few ideas about local companies that pickup truck owners can target with other hauling services to deliver packages and other items or offer shipping services:

Pharmacies

Florists

Auto Parts and Tire Distributors

Furniture Stores

Community yard sales (pass out your business cards)

Deliveries Made by Towing

This is not the same as becoming a towing company with a specialized truck to haul disabled or damaged vehicles. This is using your truck to tow others.

You can make good money using your pickup truck as a towing service to haul items such as boats and RV’s. Make sure you check your tow weight capacity.

Towable RVs need to be inspected annually. That’s a big chunk of time out of the owner’s day. You can take the RV to the dealership or inspection garage, and pick it up when it’s finished. You can also move RVs from one dealer location to another, as part of your towing services.

Take your business information to area RV dealers.

Junk Removal Business and Moving Services

Junk removal services are essential for homeowners as well as local businesses, particularly real estate companies. Both residential and commercial properties tend to sell more quickly when clutter, such as old couches and metal desks, has been cleared away.

To make money with your truck this way – by affiliation with a real estate company – you’ll need to be bonded. That may cost about $1,000 a year. That protects the real estate company against any damages you cause to the property that’s for sale. Typically, there is one agent who handles cleanouts of foreclosure properties, and you’ll have to bid against other junk removal companies.

You can take appliances and other metal items to a scrap metal dealer and earn extra cash.

Many people who are moving do as much as they can using their personal vehicles. But there’s always a need for a moving service for large items such as mattresses and furniture. If you have an enclosed trailer, you can offer to drop it off at the residence, where the customer can fill it as time allows.

Snow Plowing Services

It is tough to compete against snow plow companies with huge fleets, but you can provide snow plow services as a subcontractor for those companies.

A large truck with a plow may not fit into all the places that need to be cleaned of snow. Some snow plows are 8 feet wide. You can find a niche within those companies with smaller medium duty trucks and a six-foot plow.

Snow plowing is hard on a truck’s front end due to the weight of the plow and the wear and tear on brakes and wheel bearings. You’ll also need special wiring to operate the plow controls, as well as the up, down, and angle.

For a small truck, you may take a look at what’s called a “homeowner” plow, which is made of tough molded plastic. They are much lighter and can attach to a truck via a receiver hitch (which is mounted on the front of the truck). Hook-up is simple. However, most homeowner plows do not have electronic controls. You may have to manually change the plow angle as needed.

Factor in the cost of gas money. Check with your insurance provider to see if you need to upgrade your coverage.

Mobile Billboard Advertising

Consider using your pickup truck as a mobile billboard for local businesses. You can collaborate with advertising agencies or work directly with businesses to showcase their banners or wraps on your vehicle. This approach allows you to earn money based on the size of the advertisement and the regions you traverse. It’s a passive income opportunity that lets you make money while you go about your other errands. This is a great example of how to make money with a pickup truck.

Event Logistics and Support

Your truck is ideal for transporting equipment and supplies for events such as weddings, concerts, or local fairs. This involves setting up tents, chairs, stages, and other essential items for the event. While you may need to work on weekends or evenings, these events typically offer good pay for dependable and prompt service.

Rental to Film and Production Companies

Production companies often need vehicles for shoots, especially for rural or outdoor scenes. Offer your pick-up truck for rent to film, television, and photography production companies. This can be particularly lucrative if you’re located near areas where filming is common.

Agricultural Support Services

If you’re in a rural area, offer your services to local farms. This can include transporting produce to markets, delivering farming supplies, or even helping with the movement of small livestock. Building a good relationship with the local farming community can provide consistent work, especially during harvest seasons.

Yard Waste and Recycling Services

Offer to haul yard waste or recyclables for homeowners who don’t have the means to do it themselves. This service can be particularly in demand during spring cleanups or after major storms. You can charge per job or set up a regular service for loyal customers.

Mobile Car Wash and Detailing Service

Transform your truck into a mobile car wash and detailing service. You can travel to your clients’ locations to provide services that are convenient for them and profitable for you. Invest in portable washing and detailing equipment and offer various packages based on the services provided.

Seasonal Decoration Services

Provide services for putting up and taking down holiday decorations. This includes lights, lawn ornaments, and other seasonal displays. Homeowners and businesses alike might be interested in this service, especially those who lack the time or ability to do it themselves.

Pet Transport Services

Offer a pet transport service, especially for larger animals that might not fit in a standard car. This can include trips to the vet, grooming appointments, or even longer journeys. Ensure you have the necessary equipment to transport pets safely and comfortably.

Local Tour Services

If you live in an area with tourist attractions, consider offering guided tours. Equip your truck with comfortable seating and provide informative, personalized tours around local landmarks, scenic routes, or historical sites. This can be especially popular in natural or rural tourist areas.

Courier and Expedited Shipping Services

Offer courier and expedited shipping services for urgent deliveries. This can include important documents, time-sensitive packages, or last-minute deliveries that larger courier companies might not be able to accommodate quickly.

Apps for How to Make Money with a Pickup Truck

Here’s where it gets very cool. Once you download one of the six Apps we suggest, you’ll be connected with a peer to peer network. People who need delivery or shipping services are connected with truck drivers. You can set your own prices.

Here are all the details you’ll need to know about the best Apps to choose:

Platform Overview Requirements & Features Considerations Amazon Flex An app-based platform that allows you to deliver packages for Amazon. - Truck bed must be covered to protect items.

- Busy side hustle opportunity. Must ensure items remain dry during delivery. GoShare App platform focused on helping people move large items, like furniture and appliances. - Ideal for "odd jobs" or one-time needs.

- GigSmart is a similar platform to consider. Often, these are not recurrent tasks but rather one-time needs. Door Dash, Postmates, etc. Delivery platforms connecting consumers ordering from stores/warehouses to delivery drivers. - Pickup and delivery of various items for customers. Reliability and speed are essential to maintain customer satisfaction. Uber and Lyft Primarily known for transporting people but also used for food deliveries. - Requires a four-door vehicle.

- Popular and widely recognized platforms. While primarily for passenger transport, having a truck can be beneficial for larger groups or items. Ensure vehicle meets all platform standards. LoadUP Focuses on junk removal, connecting you with people needing old items removed. - Junk removal tasks.

- Opportunities to remove sellable or usable items

- Exclusive coverage within your zip code when you sign up. While primarily for junk, there might be opportunities to salvage or repurpose items. Turbo A platform where you can rent out your truck to those in need. - Rent your vehicle to users

- Passive income as you earn without actively working. Requires special insurance. It's crucial to vet users and possibly do background checks to mitigate risks of damage or misuse of your vehicle.

Costs Associated with a Pickup Truck Business

Initial and Recurring Vehicle Costs

Truck Purchase: The initial cost of buying the truck, which can vary depending on whether it’s new, used, or leased.

The initial cost of buying the truck, which can vary depending on whether it’s new, used, or leased. Depreciation: Over time, the value of your truck will decrease, especially with heavy use.

Over time, the value of your truck will decrease, especially with heavy use. Maintenance: Regular upkeep is crucial for the longevity and safety of your vehicle. This includes: Oil Changes: These are necessary for the smooth operation of the vehicle. Tires: Depending on usage, tires may need to be replaced periodically. Inspection: Regular inspections ensure the vehicle adheres to safety and emission standards. Repairs: From minor fixes to major overhauls, unexpected repairs can emerge at any time.

Regular upkeep is crucial for the longevity and safety of your vehicle. This includes:

Equipment Costs

Gloves: Essential for safe handling of goods and protection against cuts or abrasions.

Essential for safe handling of goods and protection against cuts or abrasions. Wheeled Dollies: Useful for moving heavy items without physical strain.

Useful for moving heavy items without physical strain. Steel-Toed Boots: Provides foot protection, especially when handling heavy objects.

Provides foot protection, especially when handling heavy objects. Straps and Ropes: For securing items during transport.

For securing items during transport. Blankets/Pads: To protect delicate items from scratches or dents.

Insurance Costs

Vehicle Insurance: A must-have for any vehicle, covering potential damages to your truck in case of accidents.

A must-have for any vehicle, covering potential damages to your truck in case of accidents. Liability Insurance: Protects against claims resulting from injuries and damages to other people or property.

Protects against claims resulting from injuries and damages to other people or property. Cargo Insurance: Covers damages to the goods you’re transporting.

Covers damages to the goods you’re transporting. Specialized Business Insurance: Depending on the nature of your services, you might need more specific insurance coverage. It’s always a good idea to: Consult with an Insurance Agent: Discuss the details of your business with your insurance provider to guarantee that you have the appropriate coverage.

Depending on the nature of your services, you might need more specific insurance coverage. It’s always a good idea to:

How Much Money Can You Make with a Pickup Truck?

Making money with a truck is an open-ended proposition. You’ll make your own schedule, delivering food supplies, mulch, couches and/or refrigeratiors – your choice. How much extra money you make depends on your time availability, and whether it’s a full-time job or a side hustle.

For routine delivery jobs, you can expect to earn from $15 to $20 per hour for small items such as packages. For the bigger stuff, you can expect to earn about $40 an hour.

Considerations When Making Money with a Pickup Truck

Not all pickup trucks are good work trucks and equally suited to certain tasks. For example, they come in sizes by vehicle weight, engine size, and bed length.

Size Matters

For example, a half-ton truck may have a small, six-cylinder engine of about 3.0 size. A half-ton pickup truck may have an eight-cylinder engine that is 5.0 in size or larger. Engine size dictates how much a vehicle can tow (trailer weight plus load).

Compared to a half-ton pickup truck, a one-ton pickup truck features a sturdier chassis. A one-ton model can easily manage loads of gravel or mulch, while a half-ton may struggle with heavier loads. Additionally, there are box trucks that come with enclosed cargo areas that are taller.

Trailers By Type

Trailers are specific to the task. There are landscape-style trailers with low sides in various lengths. There are enclosed trailers (also called cargo trailers) which are completely enclosed. And there are dump trailers, open to the elements.

Your requirements are that you are a truck owner with a valid driver’s license and vehicle insurance. If you’re going to use a truck and trailer, you’ll need a tow hitch, wiring to provide lights to the trailer, and electric brakes (to haul anything that weighs more than 3,000 pounds.

As an independent contractor, you can set your own hours. How much extra cash you earn depends on how much time you can devote to this as a small business – a few hours or 24-hour service. Check with your insurance company before you begin to make money with your truck.