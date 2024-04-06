Business Owners Share How to Manage Stress and Protect Mental Health

Many entrepreneurs put all their energy into running their businesses, sometimes leaving their physical and mental health behind. Luckily, there are ways to manage stress and avoid burnout, as members of the online small business community share below.

Effectively Manage Stress While Running a Business

Running a business can be stressful. But there are ways to manage stress so that it doesn’t dramatically impact your health. Get tips in this Aha!NOW post by Emma Williams.

Get Paid to Walk

Walking is one of the best exercises for people of all ages and fitness levels. And there are even ways to build a business surrounding this activity. This post by Nell Taliercio on the Work at Home Woman Blog features several exciting opportunities.

Consider the Mental Health Impact of Various Conditions

Health conditions like hearing loss can have far-reaching implications, especially when it comes to mental health. This may impact business owners, team members, and customers in various ways. So, learning about the effects can be beneficial even for those without this personal experience. In this Strella Social Media post, Rachel Strella shares her experience.

Learn from the Most Significant Psychological Studies in History

Running a successful business often requires understanding customer psychology. There have been many studies through the years that provide valuable insights into this concept. Read about several of them in this DZ Insights post by Megha Khandelwal.

Consider the Benefits of Being an Introvert in the Business World

Introverts possess many qualities that can be beneficial in the business world. But those qualities aren’t always obvious. Whether you’re an introvert or thinking of partnering with one, here’s a guide to the benefits from Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin.

Keep Your Business Protected

Today’s businesses face many threats. And these can lead to added stress for business owners. Following the protection tips in this Small Biz Tipster post by Lisa Sicard can help both your business and your mental health. After reading, visit the BizSugar community to read even more insights from members.

Write a Strong Mission Statement for Your Business

A strong mission statement provides a sense of direction for your business. It can also keep you focused on the things that matter, so you don’t get burnt out on unnecessary tasks. Learn how to create one in this Crowdspring post by Ross Kimbarovsky.

Prioritize Quality Assurance for Websites

The quality and functionality of your website is absolutely essential to the success of your business. So quality assurance should be a top priority. This Invesp post by Simbar Dube includes a guide to website quality assurance for small businesses.

Inject Some Fun into Your Business with Friday Games

Having some fun while running a business can make it all feel more worthwhile for you and your team. Weekly games may be the perfect way to create this type of positive environment. Learn more in this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald.

Build Confidence in Phone Conversations

Phone communication is often a large component of business operations. However, many entrepreneurs lack confidence in this area. If you’re looking to become more comfortable on the phone, read this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav for tips.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.