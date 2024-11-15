How to Prevent Phishing: Everything You Need to Know

Preventing this issue should be a top priority for small businesses. While you may not be able to eliminate phishing entirely, it remains one of the most significant security risks for both eCommerce and brick-and-mortar stores that operate online.

But it’s essential to understand the actions you can take and how to stay ahead of advanced attacks. Additionally, you should be aware of the latest tactics, such as phishing emails. This knowledge is crucial if you’re wondering: “What is cybersecurity?”

Here are some important phishing statistics to consider. A significant 85% of breaches involved a human factor.

What is Phishing?

This is a cybercrime. Phishing attacks use different tools like suspicious emails, text messages, or even phone conversations. Criminals want your sensitive data, password login credentials, and financial information.

Phishing emails coupled with malicious attachments are common, and they often contain malicious code.

Examples of Phishing Scams

A phishing scam tries to gain access using a hyperlink, over-the-top offer, or even a phony prize. Many phishing attacks use a business email compromise or even a fake invoice.

Seeing is believing. Here’s a list of some of the worst phishing attacks that went after account details and/or personal information.

Sony Pictures. As far as spear phishing attacks go, this was one of the worst. This granddaddy of data breaches cost the company over $100 million. Hackers posed as colleagues and sent malware-infected emails to employees. Customer data and financial records were stolen.

Most phishing attacks don’t carry on for long. But this business email compromise scam lasted for years. A hacker posed as a vendor and sent out fake invoices. Over $100 million was paid. The Crelan Bank. This successful phishing attack cost this bank in Belgium about $75.8 million. This is another example of a business email scam.

Finally, the World Health Organization has issued a warning regarding spam emails and phishing. They indicate that hackers are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to distribute harmful attachments. These instances represent just a fraction of the numerous phishing attacks that can lead to financial and reputational damage.

How to Prevent Phishing Attacks

You don’t just need to react after one happens because there are ways to prevent phishing attacks. Don’t forget that malicious phone calls are one way to try and steal information. Your first line of defense is Caller ID.

Prevent phishing scams with these other suggestions.

Ignore Those Pop-Ups

Security threats lurk in these advertisements. Hackers aim to steal sensitive information, such as credit card details. To avoid becoming a victim of a scam, consider using ad blocker software. Additionally, make sure to avoid clicking on links that seem too good to be true, and educate yourself on how to prevent phishing.

Stay Updated

Update messages may be bothersome, but they play a crucial role in protecting your bank account information from being compromised. Software patches and updates help you stay ahead of the latest phishing techniques. Additionally, remember to regularly update your browser as well.

Be Careful With Links

Don’t just click on a link. Even messages from people you know could be a phishing attempt. At least hover over it to look at the destination URL. Misspellings and the like usually lead to a malicious website. Keep an eye out for spear-phishing emails.

Check Internet Accounts

Changing passwords can help prevent a phishing attack too. Check your statements from your bank and credit card company for any phishing attempts. Be wary of anything that starts out with a ‘dear customer’ generic greeting.

Take Advantage of Firewalls.

Prevent scams by being proactive. High-quality firewalls are a buffer. There are software and hardware options you can use in a phishing prevention toolkit.

Keep Your Personal Details Personal

Identity theft can occur when you share sensitive information online. Malicious emails often attempt to deceive users by directing them to a phishing web page. To ensure a website is secure, look for “HTTPS” at the beginning of the URL.

Use The Right Software.

Antivirus software to be exact. Find one that guards against known loopholes to steal sensitive information. Update the program regularly so you don’t wind up falling victim to phishing emails. Good software should have excellent spam filters.

Get A Toolbar

You can’t completely eliminate phishing. However, most browsers offer an anti-phishing toolbar that you can add. This tool will notify you if you accidentally visit a phishing webpage.

How to Recognize a Phishing Email or Phishing Sites

Security awareness begins with understanding what to identify. Below is a list of methods to recognize phishing emails or harmful websites. Following these tips makes internet browsing and online business transactions safer.

Watch out for …

Spear phishing emails that say they’ve noticed some suspicious login attempts or other activities.

A phishing email that asks you to update your information by clicking a link.

Bad grammar in the URL can point to a malicious site and/or a scam. Mismatched email domains often contain malicious links.

Avoid phishing scams on websites by looking at the following:

Online reviews or any kind of web form. If the website has defrauded people, chances are they’ve complained.

Payment details matter. Legitimate websites take credit cards and use credible portals like PayPal.

Check the content. A legitimate website pays to have good content. If there are spelling mistakes and broken English used, you should be concerned.

What is Phishing Protection?

This kind of protection is designed to protect your online accounts and stop phishing. Preventing a data breach of any kind is the end goal. A spam filter helps, likewise for adopting two-factor authentication. Email security should include knowing the trends. Like a recent scam with the subject line “Keep Same Password.”

Become active. Join an anti-phishing working group. And of course, there’s good software available. To protect personally identifiable information from dangerous random emails and the like.

How Can Phishing Be Prevented?

Finally, here are some tips for preventing phishing. These tips cover a range of topics, from email security to safeguarding social media accounts. Employee security awareness training should incorporate simulations. Choose a company that can identify phishing scammers based on current threats. It should provide a system for reporting phishing attempts and suspicious emails. Additionally, a training or software company should enable you to block users from the dark web.