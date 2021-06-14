As a business owner, you are constantly using your mobile device to keep tabs on your operations. From taking orders, sending invoices, tracking workflows, corresponding, and everything in between. Entrepreneurs and almost everyone else for that matter, rely more and more on smartphones. This includes being able to print from your iPhone.

If you find yourself needing printouts, this article will show how to print from your iPhone or iPad.

Can I Print Directly from my iPhone?

Yes, you can. There are several ways where you can print directly using any Wi-Fi-enabled printer over a wireless network. But first, you will have to ensure that your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi or that is connected to your network so that way the phone could detect the printer when you’re ready to print.

How to Use AirPrint for iPhone Print Jobs

One of the ways to print photos or documents is through an AirPrint printer. With AirPrint, you can order a print job from an iPhone using an AirPrint-enabled printer. AirPrint works with WiFi without the need to install printer-specific drivers. To print with AirPrint you will need to follow these steps:

1. Before you begin you will have to make sure that your printer supports AirPrint and that your printer is connected to the same WiFi network and that you’re within range of.

2. Once done you can open the app that you want to print from, find the print option, tap the app’s share icon by scrolling down.

3. Then tap Print to start printing.

4. You also have the option to view or cancel your print job through the App Switcher.

How to Set Up an AirPrint Enabled Printer and Print Wirelessly

You can print wirelessly from your Apple device to an AirPrint printer. Most popular printer models are AirPrint-enabled. But you will need to determine your printer is set up. Just in case you are not set up to go directly to printing, this is the setup process:

1. Make sure your printer is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple device.

2. Check to see if your printer is added among your connected devices. You can do this by clicking on the printer pop-up menu, and choosing Nearby Printers or Printers & Scanners preferences and selecting your printer. If your printer isn’t available, then add it.

3. In some cases your device might not have an AirPrinter installed on it, in this case, you will need to update your Apple software.

5. Tap the share button until you see an icon of a printer next to the word ‘Print’. Tap Print to start the print job.

How to Print from iPhone or iPad without AirPrint

You have many options when it comes to printing from your iPhone or iPad and this includes using the best email app for iPhone. Emails and their attachments are some of the most printed documents in the digital world. So make sure your app can print your emails for you. In the event that your printer isn’t AirPrint enabled you may still be able to print from your iPhone or iPad. One way is through using an app from the printer’s manufacturer. Go to the App Store and search for an app from your printer’s manufacturer that can help you print wirelessly. Another option is to look for third-party software like Printopia, Presto and Printer Pro by Readdle that lets you print to your Mac’s shared printers.

How to Print Documents from iPhone

In the event that you do not have an AirPrint printer, you can create a Wi-Fi hotspot to share with your wireless printer. Printers then can be added to the device through the Printer Options menu. However, unlike most of the device’s settings menus, the ‘Printer Options’ menu cannot be accessed through the ‘Settings’ application. Instead, you must select the ‘Print’ option while viewing the image, document, or Web page that you want to print and add the printer from there.

1. Choose the photo, document, application, or webpage you want to print.

2. Tap the share icon while viewing the Web page, document, or image that you want to print.

3. Tap the ‘Print’ option on the menu screen that appears to open the ‘Printer Options’ menu.

4. Tap the ‘Printer’ option, followed by the name of the printer that you want to add to the iPhone. The printer will now be added to the device.

5. Once you choose the printer, you can order the print job based on paper size, number of copies, or page range.

How to Print Text Messages from iPhone

There are two simple ways to print text messages from iPhone:

1. You can take a screenshot of the text message(s) and print them as pictures

2. Manually copy, paste and send each message conversation through a word file or email and print.

How to Print Photos from iPhone

First, you will need to ensure your printer is an AirPrint-enabled printer and is using the same Wi-Fi as your iPhone. Then make sure that your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS and your printer has the latest firmware version installed as well. Then do the following:

1. Open the photo or image you need to print and click the share button.

2. Tap print.

3. Tap select printer and print.

Why can’t I print from my Apple iPhone to my printer?

There are some issues to check if your iPhone and printer are not working together. First off you need to make sure that your printer is AirPrint enabled. Second, you need to make sure that both your Apple device and printer are on the same Wi-Fi network.

What is AirPrint?

AirPrint is a solution that helps you print documents and images without the need to download or install drivers. With it, you can print using your Mac, iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. AirPrint comes built-in with most popular printer models.

How do I add a printer to my phone?

Adding a printer to your phone is easy. First, make sure that your iPhone and iPad have the latest update. Then you can add a printer by going to the ‘Printer Options’ menu. To do this you will need to select the ‘Print’ option on the particular file. Under the ‘Print’ option you can select the printer that you want to add to your iPhone.

How do I use AirPrint if a Wi-Fi network is not available?

You can create a Wi-Fi hotspot on your device to connect to your printer. Many AirPrint printers will also help create a hotspot for your devices to connect to. Open your Settings app from your Home screen, tap Wi-Fi, under ‘Choose a Network’ tap your printer name and tap ‘Join This Network’. This will then allow you to print via AirPrint.

Can I print from my iPod Touch?

You can use AirPrint to print wirelessly to an AirPrint-enabled printer from your iPod touch.