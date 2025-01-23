As a small business owner, it’s essential to plan ahead and anticipate economic changes that may affect your business, especially during periods of high inflation. Failing to prepare for this could significantly harm your profits.

Fortunately, there are measures you can implement to shield your business from increasing prices. In this article, we will highlight several of these strategies. Keep reading if you want to discover more!

Why Your Business Needs to Protect Against Inflation

Inflation occurs when the prices of goods and services increase. This phenomenon can result from various factors, but it is typically linked to an increase in the money supply, such as when a government prints excessive amounts of money. Here are five reasons why it is essential to know how to protect against inflation for your business:

Reduced profits. If prices rise but your revenue doesn’t, your profits will take a hit. This is because your costs will go up, but you’ll still be selling at the same price. So you’ll need to find ways to make more money or cut your costs.

Difficult to get loans. Banks may be less likely to lend money during times of higher inflation. They’ll be worried about getting their money back if prices rise and people can’t afford to repay their loans. This could make it difficult for you to get the financing you need to grow your business.

Increased interest rates. Typically, when inflation rises, interest rates do as well. Lenders seek a higher return on their investments to counterbalance the risk associated with inflation.

Difficult to budget. When there’s inflation, prices, and your purchasing power are constantly changing. This makes it hard to predict how much you’ll need to spend on things and stick to a budget.

Increased competition. Times of high inflation are often accompanied by economic recessions. This means that more businesses will be looking for ways to cut costs and stay afloat. You’ll need to be extra competitive to stay ahead.

How to Protect Against Inflation with Assets and Investment Strategies

You can protect yourself against the effects of inflation through proper investing in different asset classes. You can invest yourself or use discretionary investment management services from a professional money manager. Just remember that investing involves risk, so don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Let’s take a look at seven asset classes you can add to your investment portfolio to protect your business from inflation:

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) are a type of government bond that offers inflation protection. TIPS bonds pay interest based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) twice a year, which is applied to the adjusted principal. So, if prices rise, the interest payments on your bonds will go up, too. They’re a great inflation hedge and a way to ensure that your income keeps up with higher prices.

Investing in Stocks

Another effective strategy to hedge against inflation is to invest in the stock market. Although stock prices can fluctuate significantly, they generally rise over the long term, keeping pace with inflation. This occurs because companies can transfer increased costs to consumers by raising prices. If you’re seeking a more aggressive approach how to protect against inflation for your business, investing in the stock markets might be a suitable option.

Real Estate

Real estate is a great hedge against inflation because, as prices rise, the value of your property will go up as well. This can provide you with a nice nest egg to help offset the effects of an inflationary environment.

Commodity ETF

A commodity ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track a collection of commodities. This investment method offers a convenient way to gain exposure to commodities like gold, oil, and agricultural products without the need to buy each one separately. Historically, these commodities have shown a tendency to outperform inflation.

Fixed Income Investments

Investing in the bond market and annuities is a good way to protect your business against inflation. They offer a fixed return, regardless of what happens to prices. If you’re looking for a more conservative way to protect your business, this may be the way to go.

Precious Metals

Precious metals, such as gold and silver, are also a good way to protect your business against inflation. This is because they tend to hold their value when prices are rising. They can also be used as a hedge against other investments, such as stocks and commodities.

Collateralized Loan Obligations

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are a type of investment made up of a pool of loans that are backed by collateral. This collateral consists of things like real estate and other assets. If inflation increases, the value of the collateral will go up, providing a buffer against the effects of inflation.

How to Protect From Inflation: Top Tips

Small businesses need to be proactive in how to protect against inflation. Here are five essential tips:

Interest Rates Rise

As inflation rises, so do interest rates. This makes it more expensive to borrow money and can impact your bottom line. Make sure you have a plan in place to deal with higher interest rates.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer many of the same benefits as investing in real estate without the hassle of being a landlord. This can be a great way to protect your business from inflation.

Rising Inflation

As inflation increases, businesses tend to transfer the higher costs to consumers by raising prices. This can reduce your profits as customers may begin to buy less. It’s important to have a robust strategy for how to protect against inflation and manage the impact of rising prices.

Diversify your assets

Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. Diversifying your assets and investments protects you against the effects of inflation. And if one investment goes south, you’ll still have others to fall back on.

Review Your Prices Regularly

Make sure you review your consumer prices regularly to ensure they’re still in line with the market. If they’re not, you may lose customers to competitors who are selling at a lower price.

Can you protect money from inflation?

There are a few things you can do to protect your money from inflation, such as investing in assets that tend to go up in value when inflation is high. These include real estate, commodities, stocks, gold, and oil. Another option is to hold cash in a foreign currency that isn’t affected by inflation in your home country.

What is the best investment in inflation?

The optimal investment strategy varies based on the inflation rate and your personal objectives. When inflation is low, it may be beneficial to concentrate on growth investments like stocks. Conversely, if inflation is high, prioritizing the preservation of your purchasing power through investments in assets such as commodities or gold could be more advantageous.

