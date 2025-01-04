How to Recover from Ransomware: Everything You Need to Know

Ransomware attacks are increasingly targeting small business owners. And if you’re unprepared, a ransomware attack can devastate your business. This post will share everything you need to know about how to recover from ransomware.

What Is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that secretly installs itself on a computer or mobile device without the user’s consent, subsequently encrypting the files and data stored on the device. The user is then usually confronted with a ransom note that demands payment in exchange for decrypting the data.

Ransomware has the potential to completely lock users out of their devices. In certain instances, it can also spread to other devices connected to the same network.

Keeping your devices up-to-date with the latest security patches, using an anti-ransomware program, ignoring emails from unknown sources, and backing up your important data are practical ways to protect your business from ransomware.

Is Ransomware Recovery Possible for a Business?

Yes, it is possible for a business to recover from ransomware. However, the time required for recovery and the quantity of data lost can differ greatly based on the severity of the attack and the business’s preparedness. If you have data backed up on external storage devices or in the cloud, the process of how to recover from ransomware becomes much more manageable.

How to Recover from a Ransomware Attack

The following is a step-by-step process to recover from a ransomware attack:

Don’t Panic

As a business owner, it can be scary to realize that ransomware has hit your computer systems. Your first instinct may be to panic and give in to the attacker’s demands, but it’s important to remember that there are other ways to deal with the situation.

The calmer you are, the better you will be in the position to assess the situation and explore various recovery capabilities.

Disconnect Infected Devices

One essential step in how to recover from ransomware is to disconnect any infected devices from the network. This action helps prevent the further spread of ransomware, thereby safeguarding other devices that are connected to the network.

As soon as you discover a ransomware infection, promptly disconnect the infected devices from the network, server, and any external storage devices. If possible, enable airplane mode on the infected devices. If you are unable to turn off the Internet connection, shut down the device instead.

Check Other Devices and Servers

Once you have disconnected infected devices, you should check other devices for any signs of encrypted files. Even if you don’t see any signs of data encryption and you have some doubts, disconnect all devices and servers on your network. Then, scan all computers with a reputed anti-ransomware tool.

Check All Storage Devices for Infection

After checking all your computer devices, you should scan all of your external storage devices in your company. Ransomware often targets all types of storage devices, including hard disks and external storage devices.

Check for Data Exfiltration

Your data may be exfiltrated in the ransomware attack. So you must check computer systems and connected storage devices for any signs of data exfiltration.

Monitoring outbound traffic patterns, foreign IP address connections, and a Security Information and Event Management System (SIEM) can help you detect any incident of data exfiltration.

Avoid Paying the Ransom

When a ransomware attack strikes your business, paying the ransom might seem like the quickest way to regain access to your data and get back to work.

But you should not pay the ransom as there is no guarantee paying the ransom will help you gain access to your files back.

Small businesses must back up important files and sensitive data with proper security controls in place. This will help restore data from backups if necessary.

Check Online to Find a Decryption Key

Many websites currently provide decryption keys for recognized ransomware. Therefore, it is essential to search online for a decryption key. There is a good chance that you might find a key to help you recover your data.

You can look out for the decryption key here, here, and here.

Report the Attack to Authorities

You should report the ransomware attack to the appropriate authorities. Sometimes, authorities can have a decryption key and help you fully recover your data.

Additionally, some businesses are legally obligated to report certain ransomware attacks. Failing to do so could result in significant fines. Therefore, it is essential to promptly inform the relevant authorities about the ransomware attack.

Recover Data

Preventing ransomware attacks is not always possible. This is why it is critical to back up your data regularly. Get ransomware removed from your computers and start restoring data from the backup to get your system up and running.

You should always restore data from your backup if you have an option, not from the infected device. This is because there will be data loss even when recovering data from infected devices, even if you manage to get a decryption key.

Find out How the Attack Happened

Once you have removed the ransomware from your computers and restored your files, it’s important to perform a security audit to identify the causes of the ransomware attack. This process will assist you in enhancing your ransomware protection to prevent future incidents.

Also, you should take the required steps to enhance continuous data protection in your business. Using cloud-based data backup, creating multiple copies of essential data, and having flexible recovery options can help you quickly recover from a ransomware attack.

You should note that ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. And more than half of ransomware infections are caused by phishing attacks.

Educating your employees on cybersecurity best practices can help prevent ransomware attacks.

Can System Recovery Remove Ransomware?

System restore may not effectively eliminate ransomware, as this type of malware frequently conceals itself within files that are not affected by the restore process.

Is Ransomware Data Recovery Easy to Do?

It depends. If you have a backup of your critical data, then recovering from ransomware is easy. If you don’t have data backed up in a local backup solution or cloud storage, it’s not easy to recover ransomware data.

So, having a ransomware disaster recovery plan in place is imperative.

How Long Does It Take to Recover from a Ransomware Attack?

The average time to recover from a ransomware attack is one month. However, the actual recovery time depends on the ransomware type, how your computer was infected in the first place, and what kind of data availability or data backup (if any) you have.

How Much Does It Cost to Recover from a Ransomware Attack?

The average cost to recover from a ransomware attack is 1$.4 million. However, the actual cost of recovering from ransomware can vary greatly depending on the size and complexity of the organization, the type of data being encrypted, and the availability (or lack thereof) of backed-up data.

