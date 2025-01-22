A candle-making business is a good bet. According to statistics, nearly 80% of all households in the US use candles. People have been using candles for more than 5,000 years. Is it time for you to get into candle-making as a business venture? If it’s your time to join the ranks of these wax-spinning entrepreneurs, then you’ll want to check out this guide on how to start a candle business today!

How to Start a Candle-Making Business

So, you want to sell candles. This step-by-step guide includes key elements of your business plan template.

We may have favorite types and sizes of candles, but if you’re starting your own candle business, you must consider what your customers want.

Knowing where you can sell candles – your market – is the first step in the candle-making process.

Decide on the Type of Candles You Want to Make and Sell

The biggest trend in candle purchases is the increasing popularity of outdoor candles for yard and patio use. That’s a trend worth watching.

Do a lot of thinking about your target market and how you’ll create your niche as part of your marketing strategy and business plan.

Consumers report that their number one reason for choosing a particular candle is its scent. Scented candles dominate the market. In fact, it’s estimated that there are 10,000 different candle scents available.

After scent, consumers choose candles by shape and size.

Here are more types to light your interest:

Vegan candles

Soy wax candles

Luxury candles

Wax melts

Choose Your Business Name

Competition is fierce from the mass produced candle market.

Your homemade candle business needs to stand out from that market. Your business name should define what you’re producing when you’re making candles.

Design Your Candles

Tapers? Votives? Pillars? Tealights?

Container? Floating? Liturgical? Outdoor?

Birthday? Holiday?

Obviously, all those choices already exist in standard form. Your candle-making business should be – right, outside the mold.

Here’s your chance to use your imagination and design skills. Also, research various computer software programs that help you design.

Decide Where You’ll Sell Your Candles

Candle businesses have numerous selling options available. Your location can play a significant role in determining the best approach. For instance, if you are situated in a rural area, online sales might be your most effective option.

Sell Online

The number one online marketplace for handmade items is Etsy. You can join and list items for sale there and also link back to your own website.

You can also market candles online through websites such as Amazon, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.

Your Own eCommerce Site

You can create your own website as an E-Commerce site. To promote your own business this way will require lots of focus on marketing.

As with selling online, a big consideration is packaging and shipping costs. Candles can be heavy and must be carefully packaged if in breakable forms.

Your Own Candle Store

Having your own store or manufacturing location can add a lot to your operating costs. You’ll have rent and utility bills. Also, you or an employee must be present during business hours.

Yet, if you can locate in a strategic area where shoppers are likely to browse for similar items, it may be a good venture.

Selling Your Candles in Other Stores

Instead of taking your business online, you can try local stores, especially a local craft store. If you can get in at one of those stores, your candles will be displayed amongst other handmade items. Local craft stores attract consumers who are seeking handmade, unique items.

Gift shops can also be good places to sell your candles. Remember, shoppers are looking for gifts, and 35% of candles are sold as gifts during the holiday season.

Retail stores can also be lucrative places to sell your candles, but it is typically more difficult to get shelf space there. A local grocery store can be an option, as last-minute gifts are often placed near the checkout area.

Local Craft Shows

People go to local craft fairs and shows to find unique gifts. Many candle makers have had great success getting started this way.

By offering a bag and including a business card with details about your small business, you can effectively sell and market your products simultaneously. This approach is a guaranteed way to cultivate repeat customers.

What about flea markets? Maybe. But often shoppers are focusing on finding a bargain instead of a unique product. Still, flea markets are marketing opportunities and a place to meet potential customers.

Write a Business Plan

Successful businesses have a strong business plan. Your plan should include your objectives and strategies to address your handmade business ideas.

Before you write your business plan, you should have your initial candle line fleshed out. Your product line is a key part of your business structure because it defines the equipment you’ll need when starting a candle business.

You should also outline your projected business finances. This should encompass the capital required to launch your initial product line as well as the funds needed for the business’s growth.

Find a Manufacturing Space

If you’re lucky, the manufacturing space might be your basement. You’ll have to check local zoning laws to make sure you’re clear to run a home-based business. Since starting a candle-making business has little or no impact on neighbors.

The candles include flammable materials – the wicks – so you’ll need to check zoning laws to make sure that is allowed.

Set Up Your Work Space Correctly

You’ll be working with melted candle wax and it’s important to set up your work space so there’s a flow.

The wax is heated in metal kettles and filtered before perfumes, fragrance oils, and/or dyes are added.

The melted wax is cooled and then poured into a molding table located above the molds. This is the method used with “continuous” molding machines, allowing for the production of candles in batches. Alternatively, you can manually pour each mold one by one.

The molds should be preheated so that the wax flows evenly into them.

After the molds are filled, the jacket around the molds should be filled with cold water.

Set Up Your Business Legally

Making candles is the fun, creative part, but you can’t slack up on the paperwork.

One of the most important things to do is to follow the National Candle Association’s advice and include a fire safety cautionary label. The label lists three rules: Burn within sight, Keep away from things that catch fire, and Keep away from children.

A business entity is also a legal entity, and your attorney is going to want the fire safety cautionary label.

Business Entity

According to market research, the majority of people starting a candle-making business opt to form a limited liability company (LLC). That’s because if anything happens when people use your product – a fire is started or someone has an adverse reaction to a scent – your personal assets are protected.

Insurance, Permits, and Business Licenses

You’ll need business insurance and product liability insurance. Anyone creating a product needs product liability insurance – even if you’re set up as an LLC. It’s another layer of protection for you if your product creates physical harm or damages to someone else.

If your home is your business location, you may need to add a special rider to your existing homeowners policy. If your business location is separate from your home, you need commercial property insurance.

Business Bank Account

You’ll need to set up a bank account specifically for your business. That’s the easiest way to track expenses, profit, and loss. It’s also a necessity when tax time comes.

Research Funding for Small Businesses

You can’t beat the Small Business Association (SBA) when you research small business funding options. They have experts who can steer you to the best avenues for funding and possibly even grants (women-owned businesses, for example).

Here are other funding ideas from the SBA:

Business Credit Cards – Unsecured revolving lines of credit in the form of business credit cards. Not only can it help keep your personal and business expenses separate, but it can build your business credit file, provide access to cash and credit, and offer flexible payment options.

Microloans – A microloan is more accessible and quicker to obtain compared to a traditional business loan. Typically, amounts are under $50,000 and can be used for various purposes, such as purchasing equipment, inventory, supplies, and covering working capital. The SBA collaborates with designated intermediary lenders nationwide.

Crowdfunding – One of the fastest ways to cast a big net for attracting investors to a business is through crowdfunding.

Credit from Vendors – Vendor credit is the largest source of capital from business to business and remains the number-one alternative to personal and small business loans. As a startup, you can gain access to short-term financing from vendors with minimal requirements. It is an invaluable solution that provides a business with the ability to purchase products and services it needs upfront while allowing the business to defer payments for a later date (net 30 accounts).

Personal Business Loan – Securing a traditional business loan can be a time-consuming process and an uphill battle, especially for a startup. In real-world examples, only 34% of small businesses received traditional funding through their bank, compared to 75% of larger businesses.

Source All Your Equipment

You’ll need essential equipment to create the candles, including wax melting pots, containers like tins and jars, molds, packaging supplies, and measuring instruments such as thermometers and scales.

You’ll need supplies: wax (paraffin, beeswax, palm wax), wicks, dyes and fragrancing. Reliable relationships with suppliers are important.

You’ll need to have a marketing plan in place.

Hire Employees

One of the business ideas for candle making is to start by making the candles yourself, without employees.

Instead of hiring employees to make the candles, consider hiring a professional marketer. As the marketer helps you build your business, then add the employees. Again, you may add “outside” employees, such as delivery people and merchandizers, as part-timers.

You’ll need an Employer Identification Number if you’re a sole proprietor.

Market Your Business

If you opt to do your own marketing campaigns, social media platforms offer a place to start. You’ll link to your website, where you’ve introduced the business by having a “brand story” relating to how and why you got started.

If you go to local craft shows, make sure to trap leads and convert them to new business.

Remember that 35% of candle sales occur during the holiday season, so focus on having plenty of inventory and selling opportunities during that time.

Drive Candle Sales and Enjoy Having a Successful Business

Here’s one of the best tips for a business owner in our step-by-step guide for your candle-making business:

Get names and contact information for club advisors and sports team boosters at your area schools. Get involved with their fundraisers by offering your candles at a discount. Maybe you’ll supply candles made into school mugs, for example.

You’ll box the candles individually and include a business card. Note on your website that you participate in fundraisers.

Why You Should Start a Candle Business

A candle-making business is one of those ventures you can start at home, in a spare room, or in a basement. Maybe you’ve made your own candle or two and wondered if you could make money selling candles.

Here are reasons to join the ranks of candle makers:

Low Startup Costs: One of the most appealing aspects of a candle business is its relatively low entry barrier. You don’t need a large investment to start. Basic supplies like wax, wicks, scents, and molds are affordable and readily available. Growing Market Demand: Candles have a universal appeal and are in demand throughout the year. They are popular for their aesthetic, fragrance, and ambiance-enhancing qualities, making them a staple in home decor and a go-to for gift-givers. Flexibility and Independence: This business allows you to set your own hours and pace. Whether you want to pursue it as a full-time career or a part-time gig, the flexibility is unparalleled. It’s an ideal venture for those who need to balance work with other commitments. Unlimited Creativity: Candlemaking is an art. You have the freedom to experiment with different scents, colors, shapes, and sizes. This creativity not only makes the process enjoyable but also allows you to create unique products that stand out in the market. Broad Sales Opportunities: The Internet has opened up vast opportunities for selling products. You can reach customers globally through online marketplaces, social media, and your own website. Additionally, local craft fairs, boutiques, and community events offer great platforms for selling your candles. Eco-friendly and Sustainable Options: There is a growing trend towards eco-friendly products. You can tap into this market by creating candles using sustainable materials and practices, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Educational and Workshop Opportunities: As a candle maker, you can expand your business by offering workshops, tutorials, and DIY kits. This not only diversifies your revenue streams but also helps in building a community of enthusiasts around your brand.

The Candle Making Industry

When you’re serious about getting into candle making, joining the National Candle Association is a must for small business candle companies.

Via the NCA, you’ll have access to tons of information, especially tips from expert candle makers. It’s the NCA that does the research on candles – that’s how we know that 80% of US households use candles.

The majority of candle sales – 35% of the annual sales tally – occur around the holidays. That’s when candles are most likely to be given as gifts and used in holiday decorations.

Candles are sold in three main places: specialty/gift shops, department or home products stores, and via mass merchandisers such as Amazon and Etsy.

The biggest trend in the industry is the shift away from owning your own candle shop. Also, candle-making is maintaining its hold as a profitable home-based business.

How Much Does it Cost to Start a Candle-Making Business?

The average cost to start a candle business ranges from $9,500 to $78,000, with an average of around $44,000. As a small business startup, candle making doesn’t take a huge hit on your personal finances.

The largest chunk of that is in rented or purchased space, such as a place to make the candles and a place to sell them. Rent for such spaces may range from $1,000 to $7,000 monthly, depending on real estate rates in your area.

Other costs include:

Production equipment – $500 to $5,000

Supplies (wax, molds, wicks) – $3,000

Insurance and legal fees – $500 to $3,500.

Permits and licenses for the business – $50 to $700.

Business software – $50 to $500.

Small business insurance – $500 to $2,000.

New business owners usually start small in the candle industry and would fall on the low end estimate of costs.

Tips for Marketing and Promoting Your Candle-Making Business

Starting a candle-making business is an exciting venture, but to make it successful, you need effective marketing strategies. Here are some tips to help you market and promote your candle-making business:

Define Your Unique Selling Proposition (USP): With so many candle options available, you must stand out from the competition. Identify what makes your candles unique and special. It could be the use of eco-friendly materials, innovative designs, or exclusive scents. Highlight your USP in all your marketing materials and messaging.

With so many candle options available, you must stand out from the competition. Identify what makes your candles unique and special. It could be the use of eco-friendly materials, innovative designs, or exclusive scents. Highlight your USP in all your marketing materials and messaging. Create a Strong Brand Identity: Develop a compelling brand identity that resonates with your target audience. This includes your business name, logo, packaging, and overall visual style. Consistency in branding helps build recognition and trust among customers.

Develop a compelling brand identity that resonates with your target audience. This includes your business name, logo, packaging, and overall visual style. Consistency in branding helps build recognition and trust among customers. Utilize Social Media: Social media platforms are powerful tools for promoting your candle business. Showcase high-quality images and videos of your candles, demonstrate the candle-making process, and engage with your audience through comments and direct messages. Use relevant hashtags and collaborate with influencers to expand your reach.

Social media platforms are powerful tools for promoting your candle business. Showcase high-quality images and videos of your candles, demonstrate the candle-making process, and engage with your audience through comments and direct messages. Use relevant hashtags and collaborate with influencers to expand your reach. Host Candle-Making Workshops: Organize candle-making workshops to attract potential customers and build a community around your brand. These workshops can be both educational and fun, allowing participants to create their own custom candles while learning about your products and techniques.

Organize candle-making workshops to attract potential customers and build a community around your brand. These workshops can be both educational and fun, allowing participants to create their own custom candles while learning about your products and techniques. Offer Personalization: Consider offering personalized candles where customers can choose the scent, color, and design. Personalized products create a sense of exclusivity and make great gifts, especially for special occasions.

Consider offering personalized candles where customers can choose the scent, color, and design. Personalized products create a sense of exclusivity and make great gifts, especially for special occasions. Collaborate with Influencers: Partner with social media influencers and bloggers who have a significant following in the home decor or lifestyle niche. Influencer collaborations can help introduce your candles to a broader audience and boost sales.

Partner with social media influencers and bloggers who have a significant following in the home decor or lifestyle niche. Influencer collaborations can help introduce your candles to a broader audience and boost sales. Invest in Professional Product Photography: High-quality product photography is essential for online sales. Invest in professional photography to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of your candles. Use these images on your website, social media, and marketing materials.

High-quality product photography is essential for online sales. Invest in professional photography to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of your candles. Use these images on your website, social media, and marketing materials. Offer Samples and Freebies: People love freebies! Consider offering free samples or small candle samples with purchase to encourage customers to try your candles. Positive experiences can lead to repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals.

People love freebies! Consider offering free samples or small candle samples with purchase to encourage customers to try your candles. Positive experiences can lead to repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals. Participate in Local Events: Engage with your local community by participating in craft fairs, pop-up markets, and community events. These events provide excellent opportunities to meet potential customers face-to-face and gain valuable feedback.

Engage with your local community by participating in craft fairs, pop-up markets, and community events. These events provide excellent opportunities to meet potential customers face-to-face and gain valuable feedback. Implement Referral Programs: Encourage satisfied customers to refer friends and family to your candle business by offering referral discounts or rewards. Word-of-mouth marketing is a powerful tool and can help you acquire new customers with minimal effort.

Encourage satisfied customers to refer friends and family to your candle business by offering referral discounts or rewards. Word-of-mouth marketing is a powerful tool and can help you acquire new customers with minimal effort. Incorporate Impactful Testimonials: Positive feedback from happy customers can significantly sway potential buyers. Make sure to showcase customer reviews and testimonials prominently on your website and social media channels to establish trust and credibility.

Positive feedback from happy customers can significantly sway potential buyers. Make sure to showcase customer reviews and testimonials prominently on your website and social media channels to establish trust and credibility. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging: Consider using eco-friendly and sustainable packaging for your candles. Many customers appreciate businesses that prioritize environmental responsibility. Eco-friendly packaging can also be a unique selling point for your brand.

Marketing Tips Description Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Identify what makes your candles unique and special; highlight it in all marketing materials. Strong Brand Identity Develop a compelling brand identity, including business name, logo, packaging, and visuals. Social Media Utilization Leverage social media for showcasing candles, engaging with the audience, and using hashtags. Candle-Making Workshops Organize workshops to attract customers, educate them about your products, and build a community. Personalization Offer Offer personalized candles for exclusivity, allowing customers to choose scent, color, and design. Collaboration with Influencers Partner with influencers to reach a broader audience and increase sales through their influence. Professional Product Photography Invest in high-quality photography to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of your candles. Samples and Freebies Provide free samples or small candle samples with purchases to encourage customers to try them. Participation in Local Events Engage with the local community through craft fairs, pop-up markets, and other community events. Referral Programs Implement referral programs with discounts or rewards to acquire new customers through word-of-mouth. Use Influential Testimonials Display positive customer reviews and testimonials to build trust and credibility with buyers. Eco-Friendly Packaging Prioritize eco-friendly and sustainable packaging to appeal to environmentally conscious customers.

By applying these marketing strategies, you can successfully promote your candle-making business, draw in new customers, and create a solid brand presence in the market. Keep in mind to be inventive, engage with your audience, and adjust your strategies according to customer feedback and market trends.

How do I make my candle-making business successful?

Know your target market. Somewhere in the mass market for candles, you’ll define your niche.

Have a prepared pitch that you’ll use when you branch into new markets.

Brainstorm with friends and family to come up with a great brand name that helps create your identity.

Start with a small product line.

Carefully choose where to sell.

Is the candle-making business profitable?

Once the basic supplies, such as melting pots and molds, are purchased, the other supplies aren’t expensive. In other words, there’s a good profit margin for candles.

To maintain stable costs in the early stages, focus on a limited product line by selecting a specific number of fragrances and types of molds. Additionally, work on reducing your shipping and delivery expenses.

How much money can you make from a candle business?

According to statistics, at the entry level – small product line start-up – an entrepreneur should clear $22,000 at a minimum. The range for new candle-making businesses is from $22,000 to $34,000.

Those are the stats for a sole proprietor. Obviously, your expenses will be higher if you opt to have a brick-and-mortar store or manufacturing center and hire employees.

Is candle making a good home business?

It’s a great home business. There are low start-up costs, and the setup doesn’t take up much room.

Do I need insurance for selling candles?

Use the National Candle Association cautionary fire safety label.

If you opt to form an LLC (which you can do even if you’re a sole proprietor), your personal assets will be protected.

You’ll need product liability insurance. The product liability insurance will protect you against claims against products that you manufacture, sell, and provide. It can also cover any costs for your legal defense against claims.

Where can I sell homemade candles?

You can sell homemade candles online via established marketplaces such as Etsy, Amazon, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.

You can sell in stores, such as craft stores, stores that sell decorative items for homes, and even grocery stores.

You can sell via your own e-commerce website.

You can rent a booth and sell at local craft fairs and other community events.