Do you have a passion for false eyelashes and eyelash extensions? Have you always wanted to start a business in the beauty industry but haven’t yet found the perfect niche? You can become a lash extension entrepreneur and earn good money as a small business owner. All you need is a love of beauty and an interest in marketing lashes.

What is an Eyelash Business?

The beauty business boasts a plethora of niches, but the eyelash business is definitely a lucrative one. According to Grand View Research, Inc., the global false eyelashes market is expected to reach $1.6 billion in the near future… which represents a lot of potential customers. If you’re interested in how to start a lash business, there are plenty of opportunities to explore.

In an eyelash business, a trained technician applies eyelash extensions and other lash aesthetics to clients. Of course, as with any other business, the eyelash business also requires marketing, sales, customer service, and other operations to be profitable.

How Much Does it Cost to Start Your Own Lash Business?

You’ll need capital to start your own lash business. When establishing an eyelash extensions company, you’ll need to purchase supplies and equipment. You’ll need to set up your salon location, and you might need to hire lash artists. In all, you could spend between $30,000 and $60,000 to start your lash business.

How to Start an Eyelash Business: Crucial Steps to Follow

Ready to start your own business selling eyelash extension services? The following crucial steps will help you start a successful eyelash extensions business:

Get the Necessary Training and Qualifications

Unless you intend to hire a lash artist, you must obtain the required training and qualifications to become an eyelash technician for your lash business. Being licensed not only enhances your professionalism in the eyes of your clients but also ensures that your business remains legally compliant.

Of course, every state and country has its own requirements, so be sure to research the necessary qualifications in your region. You might need to take a series of courses, pass a test, or pay certain fees to gain an esthetician license in your area.

Name Your Business and Create a Brand

What will you call your lash business? Every company needs a creative and unique business name that makes it stand out in customers’ minds. Be sure to register the brand name to protect it from being used by competitors.

Of course, your business name is only part of your overall lash brand. Design a logo that visually represents your brand, including your products, values, and vision.

Know Your Target Market

Who is your target customer? As with most businesses, your market won’t include everyone. What type of customer will seek your aesthetic services? Consider the demographics and characteristics of that target audience when determining to who you will market your business.

Research the Competition Providing Eyelash Extensions

Who are your competitors in the lash business? Which local establishments also offer eyelash extensions and other lash services to your target audience? Research your competition by examining the services that other lash businesses provide and the strategies they use to market themselves. Identify their successful approaches and consider how you can enhance your own lash business.

Create a Business Plan

Before you can acquire funding for your eyelash business, you’ll need to establish a business plan. Even if you plan to launch your company without help from a bank or investor, writing a business plan will help you better define your business, identify your target customer, and create effective business strategies.

An effective business plan for your lash company should include an overview of your business, including a general description of your company and the services it will provide, as well as financial projections, a description of your target market, and a general marketing plan.

Choose a Business Entity

How will you structure your lash extension business? Will you be the sole owner of your small business, or will you own the company with one or more partners? Who is legally responsible for the brand? Who will be responsible for profits and debts?

When setting up the framework for your eyelash business, you have several options for business entities, such as a sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company, or corporation. Typically, lash companies are established as either a sole proprietorship or an LLC, based on the level of personal liability involved.

Set Up a Business Bank Account for Your Eyelash Extension Business

Before your lashes business starts sending or receiving money, be sure to open a business bank account. A business bank account offers a level of professionalism to your small business, and it separates your business and personal finances, which helps protect the business and keep it legally compliant.

You might also consider opening a business credit card account for your eyelash extension business, which can be used to help finance your company during slow periods and purchase inventory until you start turning a profit.

Sort Out Licensing, Permits, and Fees

What licenses and permits will you need to operate your eyelash business? There’s no simple answer to that question since requirements will vary by region. Be sure to research any business licenses, as well as aesthetic or healthcare licenses, that are required in your area, and be prepared to pay any fees associated with obtaining them.

Set A Budget

What will be your budget for starting your lash business? A variety of startup costs are associated with establishing any new small business, and the eyelash extension industry is no exception.

Consider everything you need to start your business, including costs for your salon or other location, employees, equipment, and supplies. As a new small business owner, you’ll also want to consider your financial resources so you can save money when it’s necessary.

Choose a Location

Where do you plan to conduct business? Will you rent a space to convert into a salon, or do you own a location to house your own eyelash brand?

A variety of options are available. You can do business out of the relaxing atmosphere of your own studio at home, or you can select a posh high street location. In many areas, you can even offer mobile eyelash services, operating out of a company van or another commercial vehicle.

Develop a Unique Service Proposition

After choosing your location, it’s important to develop a unique service proposition (USP). What makes your eyelash business different and better than the competition?

This could be a unique technique, superior product quality, exceptional customer service, or a relaxing and luxurious salon environment. Identifying and promoting your USP will help attract and retain customers.

Implement Health and Safety Protocols

In conjunction with purchasing business insurance, establish stringent health and safety protocols. This is crucial in the beauty industry, particularly for services close to the eyes. Develop clear procedures for hygiene, customer safety, and employee training. This not only protects your clients but also enhances your business’s reputation for professionalism and care.

Purchase Business Insurance

Running any business comes with its risks. For instance, what if a natural disaster wipes out your inventory? What if an employee or a customer suffers an injury? What if your online operations fall prey to a hacker?

You’re bound to invest plenty of time and money into the success of your lash business, so you’ll want to obtain business insurance to protect that investment.

Consider insurance policies, including property insurance, liability insurance, and cyber insurance, if you are selling or marketing services in the online marketplace.

Buy the Necessary Equipment

What equipment will you need to operate your eyelash company? Of course, you’ll need basic office equipment, such as a desk, chairs, and a computer, as well as decor to create a relaxing atmosphere. But a small business owner launching an eyelash extensions business will also want to invest in the following equipment:

Lighting – You will need bright, high-quality portable lighting to ensure you and your aestheticians can clearly see every individual lash.

Reclining chair or lash bed – Where will your customers relax while you attend to their lashes?

Linens and sanitary covers – Don’t forget covers for your lash bed that keep customers comfortable and clean.

Comfortable chair – You and your lash artists will be spending hours in your chairs as you apply eyelash extensions. Make sure you are comfortable while doing it.

Shelves and storage – Keep an organized salon with plenty of shelves and other storage containers.

A lash cart can be stocked with all your different extensions and other lash supplies, making it easy to access everything you need.

Sink and sterilization area – Be sure to keep a clean and sterile business by equipping your salon with a sink and sterilization area.

Set Your Prices and Create a Menu

What services will your lash business offer customers, and how much will you charge for each? When determining your pricing schedule, look at the competition in your area. You might want to match competitors’ pricing, or you might want to launch with promotional pricing and charge even less than another local business when you can. Create a menu of services and pricing that your customers can reference when purchasing lash services from you.

Create a Professional Website and Email ID

Every business needs an online presence for success in the modern marketplace. Even if you aren’t engaging in e-commerce, a well-designed website and official email address will add a sense of professionalism to your new business and offer an important source of promotion for customers searching for lash services. It also can offer a booking tool, giving customers a simple way to reserve their appointments.

If possible, coordinate your website domain with your overall small business brand. Don’t worry if you have no web design experience. Many new business owners hire another professional to design their own website.

Choose a Booking System

How will you schedule your customers’ lash extension appointments for your business? The days of relying on pen, paper, and a desk calendar to manage appointments are behind us. Today’s lash business owner requires a robust booking system to guarantee efficient and professional scheduling.

A variety of booking software is available with features to accommodate practically any type of business. Choose from some of the best online booking software systems, such as Boulevard, Fresha, or Gloss Genius.

Invest in Point of Sale Software

How will your lash business process payments? By investing in point-of-sale software, you can ensure your business can accept a variety of payment forms from your customers both online and in person, as well as accurately track your sales.

Similar to booking system software, there is a wide range of point-of-sale software available, each offering distinct features and tools. Small business owners can select from some of the best point-of-sale software options, including Square Point of Sale, Shopify POS, Quickbooks Point of Sale, or Revel Systems.

Market Your Business and Build a Customer Base

It’s a competitive market, and you can’t expect customers to start forming a line just because you opened the doors of your new lash salon. You have to market your eyelash extension business to build a customer base.

Small business owners no longer have to invest in traditional advertising to market their products and services. You can reach prospective clients by engaging with them on a social media platform. Establish social media profiles for your lash business on popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

By posting compelling content, you can attract an audience of lash enthusiasts and potential clients. Some lash artists have developed impressive followings on YouTube and TikTok by sharing videos of them applying eyelash extensions to willing customers. You can even feature your own lashes to churn up interest in your brand.

Establish a Customer Loyalty Program

After marketing your business and starting to build a customer base, consider establishing a customer loyalty program. This could involve rewards for repeat services, discounts for referrals, or special offers on birthdays and other occasions. A loyalty program can encourage repeat business and turn occasional clients into regulars.

Launch Your Business

You’ve acquired the skills and certifications, you’ve purchased equipment and supplies, you’ve set up your salon, and you’ve built a customer base. Now it’s time to launch your lash business! Planning and organization are key to successfully launching your own eyelash brand.

Expand Your Services

Now that you’ve successfully launched your small business, you’ll want to start looking toward future growth. How will you expand your services and maximize your earnings? Remember, more high-quality services can equal more customers… and increased profits.

An entrepreneur who has launched a successful lash business can consider expanding to other services in a variety of ways. Perhaps you will develop a webinar and sell eyelash tutorials online. Maybe you will help to develop your own custom eyelash extensions and start your own lash label.

You might even become an eyelash wholesaler. With a creative mind, the opportunities are practically endless. You can also look into how to start a hair salon or how to start a nail salon to add more services.

Continuously Educate Yourself and Your Staff

As you expand your services, it’s vital to continuously educate yourself and your staff on the latest trends, techniques, and products in the eyelash industry. Attending workshops, participating in webinars, and obtaining advanced certifications can keep your business at the forefront of the industry and ensure that you are providing the best services to your clients.

Explore E-commerce Opportunities

Consider exploring e-commerce opportunities to supplement your physical business. This could involve selling eyelash care products, accessories, or even your own line of eyelash extensions online. E-commerce can be a significant revenue stream and help you reach a wider audience beyond your local area.

Be a Successful Business Owner

Once your lash business starts earning money, you are on your way to being the successful small business owner you envisioned. You’re now your own boss, but your lash artist journey is just beginning. Your business will need your ongoing support to continue to thrive.

Caring for Lash Extensions: Educating Your Clients

As a lash extension entrepreneur, it’s not just about providing excellent services but also about educating your clients on how to care for their lash extensions properly. Proper aftercare is crucial for maintaining the longevity and health of lash extensions. Educating your clients will not only ensure their satisfaction but also reduce the risk of potential damage to their natural lashes. Here are some essential tips to include in your aftercare education:

Avoid Oil-Based Products: Advise your clients to steer clear of oil-based makeup removers, cleansers, and skincare products. Oil can break down the adhesive and cause premature lash extension loss. Recommend water-based or lash extension-safe products for makeup removal and cleansing.

Advise your clients to steer clear of oil-based makeup removers, cleansers, and skincare products. Oil can break down the adhesive and cause premature lash extension loss. Recommend water-based or lash extension-safe products for makeup removal and cleansing. Gentle Cleansing: Instruct clients to clean their lash extensions regularly using a gentle, oil-free lash cleanser and a soft brush. Cleaning lashes removes dirt, debris, and bacteria, promoting lash health and preventing infections.

Instruct clients to clean their lash extensions regularly using a gentle, oil-free lash cleanser and a soft brush. Cleaning lashes removes dirt, debris, and bacteria, promoting lash health and preventing infections. Avoid Excessive Moisture: Advise clients to avoid excessive exposure to water, steam, or humidity for the first 24-48 hours after lash application. Water can weaken the adhesive bond during the initial curing period.

Advise clients to avoid excessive exposure to water, steam, or humidity for the first 24-48 hours after lash application. Water can weaken the adhesive bond during the initial curing period. No Mascara on Extensions: Emphasize that mascara should not be applied directly to lash extensions, as it can cause clumping, damage the lashes, and create a need for more frequent fills.

Emphasize that mascara should not be applied directly to lash extensions, as it can cause clumping, damage the lashes, and create a need for more frequent fills. Handle Lashes with Care: Advise clients against rubbing, pulling, or tugging at their lash extensions. Encourage them to treat their lashes gently during application and cleansing to minimize premature shedding.

Advise clients against rubbing, pulling, or tugging at their lash extensions. Encourage them to treat their lashes gently during application and cleansing to minimize premature shedding. Use a Silk or Satin Pillowcase: Suggest using a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction on the lashes during sleep, helping to maintain their shape and extend their lifespan.

Suggest using a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction on the lashes during sleep, helping to maintain their shape and extend their lifespan. Regular Refills: Educate clients about the importance of regular lash extension refills. Lash extensions shed naturally with the growth cycle of the natural lashes. Regular refills every 2-3 weeks will keep the lashes looking full and fresh.

Educate clients about the importance of regular lash extension refills. Lash extensions shed naturally with the growth cycle of the natural lashes. Regular refills every 2-3 weeks will keep the lashes looking full and fresh. Avoid DIY Removal: Strongly discourage clients from attempting to remove their lash extensions at home. Improper removal can damage natural lashes, leading to sparse and weak lashes.

Strongly discourage clients from attempting to remove their lash extensions at home. Improper removal can damage natural lashes, leading to sparse and weak lashes. Lash Filling Etiquette: Advise clients to arrive at their lash fill appointments with clean lashes, free of makeup and oils. This will ensure a better bond between the new extensions and existing lashes.

Advise clients to arrive at their lash fill appointments with clean lashes, free of makeup and oils. This will ensure a better bond between the new extensions and existing lashes. Know When to Seek Professional Help: Encourage clients to seek professional advice if they experience any discomfort, irritation, or unusual changes in their lash extensions. Prompt action can prevent potential issues from worsening.

Aftercare Tip Description Avoid Oil-Based Products Advise clients to avoid oil-based makeup removers, cleansers, and skincare products to prevent premature lash extension loss. Gentle Cleansing Instruct clients to clean lash extensions regularly with a gentle, oil-free lash cleanser and soft brush. Avoid Excessive Moisture Advise clients to avoid excessive exposure to water, steam, or humidity after lash application to maintain adhesive strength. No Mascara on Extensions Emphasize not to apply mascara directly to lash extensions to prevent clumping and damage, necessitating more frequent fills. Be Gentle with Lashes Remind clients to be gentle when touching or cleansing lashes to avoid premature shedding and maintain lash health. Use a Silk or Satin Pillowcase Suggest using a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction on lashes during sleep, preserving their shape and longevity. Regular Refills Educate clients about the importance of regular lash extension refills every 2-3 weeks to keep lashes full and fresh. Avoid DIY Removal Strongly discourage clients from attempting DIY removal, as improper removal can damage natural lashes and lead to weakness. Lash Filling Etiquette Advise clients to arrive with clean lashes for appointments to ensure better bonding with new extensions. Know When to Seek Professional Help Encourage seeking professional advice for discomfort, irritation, or unusual changes in lash extensions to address issues promptly.

By providing comprehensive aftercare instructions, you demonstrate your commitment to the well-being of your clients and their lash extensions. Well-informed clients are more likely to follow the proper aftercare routine, leading to happier, healthier, and more satisfied customers.

Moreover, your clients will appreciate your dedication to their lash health and are more likely to refer others to your lash extension business.

Is a Lash Business Profitable?

Are lash businesses profitable? According to Giovanni Eyelash Factory, U.S. customers now use more than 40 million pairs of false eyelashes every month, and that incredible amount continues to grow. It only makes sense that more entrepreneurs are finding success in the eyelash business.

You can earn money by opening an eyelash salon, and the above 25 steps should help you along the way.