How to Start a Pressure Washing Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide

Are you curious about learning how to start a pressure washing business? The pressure-washing industry was worth $1.2 billion in 2023 .

Pressure washing services are popular because they’re effective and eco-friendly. They also allow you to target niche markets, including eavestroughs, fence and deck cleaning, and window and driveway pressure washing.

There’s plenty of money to be made in this industry. According to Forbes Advisor, if you do two jobs a day at $250 each, you’ll make $130,000 a year. Interested in starting a pressure washing business? Use the following information to get your new business up and running.

How to Start a Pressure Washing Business: 14 Simple Steps

If you’re ready to learn how to start a business in the competitive field of pressure washing, read on for a guide.

1. Learn the Required Skills for Pressure Washing

You need the right skills to create a successful pressure wash business to get more customers.

Learning how to use the equipment properly is the first step in making good money on any pressure washing job. The Power Wash Academy has some courses to help you understand the best way to use pressure washers.

If you’re going to take some training, you should be sure the classes comply with Department of Transportation regulations as they apply to mobile contractors. Formal training is excellent for a pressure washing business starting out.

Training needs to include knowledge of the cleaning solutions used and how to handle and use them properly. To run a power wash business, you’ll also need training on Fall Protection according to OSHA 1910 General Industry Standard.

2. Create Pressure Washing Business Plan

Creating a comprehensive business plan is essential for a pressure washing company, serving as a roadmap to guide operations and growth. Here are the parts of a business plan to include:

Executive Summary : This section provides a concise overview of your business, including your mission statement, foundational goals, and a summary of what follows in the rest of the business plan.

: This section provides a concise overview of your business, including your mission statement, foundational goals, and a summary of what follows in the rest of the business plan. Company Description : Offer a detailed description of your pressure washing business. Include information about the business structure, location, and the specific services you will offer.

: Offer a detailed description of your pressure washing business. Include information about the business structure, location, and the specific services you will offer. Market Analysis : Analyze your target market, identify your potential customers, and understand the competition. Detail how your business fits into the existing market and how you plan to differentiate yourself.

: Analyze your target market, identify your potential customers, and understand the competition. Detail how your business fits into the existing market and how you plan to differentiate yourself. Marketing and Sales Strategy : Outline how you intend to attract and retain customers. Include strategies for pricing, promotions, advertising, and sales. Discuss both online and offline marketing tactics.

: Outline how you intend to attract and retain customers. Include strategies for pricing, promotions, advertising, and sales. Discuss both online and offline marketing tactics. Service Offerings : Residential services: homes, driveways, patios, and decks. Commercial services: building exteriors, parking lots, and public pathways. Specialized services: graffiti removal, industrial equipment cleaning, and more.

: Operational Plan : Describe the day-to-day operations of your business, including the equipment and human resources required. Explain the operational workflow and any suppliers or partners.

: Describe the day-to-day operations of your business, including the equipment and human resources required. Explain the operational workflow and any suppliers or partners. Management and Organization : Detail your business’s organizational structure, including key roles and responsibilities of the management team.

: Detail your business’s organizational structure, including key roles and responsibilities of the management team. Financial Plan: Provide financial projections and needs. Include startup costs, projected income, and expenses, and break-even analysis.

This structured approach will help define your business goals and the strategies for achieving them, providing a clear path for the success of your pressure washing company.

3. Learn More About Your Target Market

A successful business structure depends on defining your target demographic. Pinning down specific geographic areas with high demand helps. Don’t shy away from technology if you’re putting together the information to make a decision. For example, Semrush has a Market Explorer to help you analyze and benchmark against competitors and local businesses.

4. Price Your Pressure Washing Services

There are several different pricing models successful pressure washing companies favor. HubSpot provides a comprehensive list of strategies and pricing models to get this right. They include:

Competition-based pricing focuses on the going or existing market rates for any service or product. If you’re going to try this one, make sure that you understand it doesn’t take into account consumer demand or the costs involved with the product.

Dynamic pricing strategies, such as surge or demand pricing, are flexible choices that can be adjusted by analyzing customer and market demand for your cleaning business.

5. Set Up Your Pressure Washing Business

You need to set up a business bank account, which means you’ll need a federal EIN number . These offer limited personal liability protection. Get an employer identification number from the Internal Revenue Service.

This is also the time to decide on the business structure, such as whether you’ll be a sole proprietorship or partnership or a limited liability company. Sole proprietorships are the most straightforward choice and require the least paperwork.

Tracking business finances and expenses is crucial for cash flow in all pressure-washing businesses. Your pressure washing service should consider using a business credit card to buy supplies. Prompt payments add to a company’s credit history. It is also important to separate personal and business expenses for accounting and tax filing. Personal assets should not be mixed in with business accounts for legal and tax purposes.

6. Get Licenses and Permits

You might need a business license and business insurance. Consider liability insurance to protect your personal assets. Each state has different requirements. A permit to work with chemicals could be required.

If you have a mobile operation, you must contact your local Chamber of Commerce to see if you need individual municipal licenses. Other local businesses might help suggest the appropriate business structure.

7. Buy the Necessary Pressure Washing Equipment

Of course, a big chunk of your business expenses will be pressure washing equipment. Checking off a few boxes starts with deciding whether to buy gas or an electric pressure washer. Aim for low start-up costs but quality purchases.

The fuel cost is included if you buy gas-powered machines. You’ll need a generator or use clients’ energy if you go electric with residential pressure washers.

The kind you buy depends on the jobs. A commercial property requires a pressure washer that uses hot water, while a standard washer doesn’t.

Here is a list of all the necessary equipment.

8. Invest in Quality Cleaning Solutions

Small businesses need the right cleaning solutions. Pick eco-friendly detergents. Pick ones that don’t leave a film behind, like soaps. Look at the surfactants in detergents.

9. Hire Employees

Power washing equipment aside, you’ll need to hire workers. King of Pressure Wash.com suggests culture over qualifications. Teaching technical skills is easier than the right attitude and work ethic.

Potential clients respond to employees with soft skills.

10. Market Your Pressure Washing Business

Effective marketing strategies help. Your marketing materials can be social media-focused. Make sure your business name and logo are used consistently in the same way for online advertising. That includes fonts and colors on social media accounts.

Market research will tell you if business cards, flyers, and other print media will attract customers.

11. Look for Partners in your Community

Partnering with local business owners provides word-of-mouth advertising. For example, you might connect with a local cleaning franchise to recommend each other’s services to current clients. You can also host events like webinars to get customer feedback.

12. Make Sure Your Business Complies with OSHA Regulations

There are regulations for your pressure washer business. Like using water pressure above 2000 PSI requires a full face shield.

13. Scale Your Successful Pressure Washing Business

Digital marketing can help you expand your business. Make sure you have a good website that uses search engine optimization (SEO). Google and Facebook ads can help you get more clients.

14. Explore Diversification of Services

A pressure wash business can offer additional services like kitchen exhaust cleaning and graffiti removal. You can even purchase some pest control equipment and offer multiple home services.

Step Description 1. Learn the Required Skills Acquire skills in using pressure washing equipment, handling cleaning solutions, and adhering to safety standards such as OSHA 1910. Consider formal training programs that comply with Department of Transportation regulations for mobile contractors. 2. Create a Business Plan Develop a detailed business plan including elements like Executive Summary, Company Description, and Marketing Sales Strategy. Identify niche service offerings like window, deck, and driveway cleaning. 3. Learn About Your Target Market Understand the demographics and geographic areas of your target market. Utilize tools like Semrush’s Market Explorer to analyze competitors and market demands. 4. Price Your Services Decide on pricing models, considering options like competition-based and dynamic pricing. Ensure understanding of market rates and cost factors. 5. Set Up Your Business Establish a business structure (e.g., sole proprietorship, partnership, LLC), open a business bank account, and obtain a federal EIN. Focus on keeping personal and business finances separate. 6. Get Licenses and Permits Secure necessary business licenses and permits, including those for handling chemicals and for mobile operations. Consider local requirements and liability insurance. 7. Buy Pressure Washing Equipment Choose between gas and electric pressure washers based on your specific job requirements. Factor in costs like fuel and equipment quality. 8. Invest in Cleaning Solutions Select appropriate cleaning solutions, focusing on eco-friendly options and effective surfactants. Avoid products that leave residues. 9. Hire Employees Hire based on culture and work ethic, and focus on training employees in technical skills and customer service. 10. Market Your Business Implement marketing strategies using social media, business cards, flyers, and other materials. Maintain consistency in branding across all platforms. 11. Partner in the Community Engage with local business owners and the community through events and partnerships to enhance visibility and credibility. 12. Comply with OSHA Regulations Ensure compliance with all relevant OSHA regulations, including safety measures for using high-pressure equipment. 13. Scale Your Business Use digital marketing tools like SEO, Google ads, and Facebook ads to reach a broader audience and expand your business. 14. Diversify Your Services Consider adding diverse cleaning services such as kitchen exhaust cleaning and graffiti removal to broaden your business scope.

How Profitable is a Pressure Washing Business?

Forbes reports that you can make $130,000 USD a year if you work 260 days and do two jobs on each day as your own boss. A pressure washing business can be highly profitable with low startup costs and high demand in residential and commercial markets. Profits can increase with niche services and efficient operations depending on location and scale.

How Does My Pressure Washing Company Get Clients?

An optimized website that offers incentives like free services or a custom quote can help you gain clients. To attract clients to your pressure washing business, leverage online marketing, create a strong social media presence, and invest in local SEO to appear in local search results. Additionally, distribute flyers, offer promotions, and request referrals from satisfied customers to increase visibility and credibility.

Pressure Washing Vs. Power Washing Business: What’s the Difference?

The primary difference between pressure washing and power washing is the temperature of the water. Pressure washing uses normal-temperature water at high velocity, whereas power washing uses hot water to remove stubborn stains and mildew more effectively. Both serve similar markets but may differ in equipment cost and usage.