How Today’s Business Owners Benefit from Shopify, TikTok, and Other Online Tools

There are so many online platforms and digital marketing tools that can benefit today’s businesses. To make the best possible choices for your business, it helps to learn from those with even more experience. Members of the online small business community are well-versed in the most popular platforms and tools of 2024. Read on for some of their recent thoughts.

Make Money on Shopify

Shopify is one of the top ecommerce platforms available to small businesses. And there are plenty of ways to make money using the tools provided. Read a guide to some top options in this OptiMonk post by Nikolett Lorincz.

Learn About TikTok’s New Features

TikTok is always updating its features to stay relevant with both businesses and individuals. But that means businesses have to constantly learn about these changes in order to stay relevant. This post by Lisa D. Jenkins of Social Media Examiner features several recent updates that small business owners should know.

Use Videos to Market Your Local Business

Video marketing isn’t just for online businesses. This tactic can make a major difference for local businesses as well. Learn more in this Search Engine Journal post by Jeff Riddall.

Learn the Differences Between Multi-Cloud and Hybrid-cloud

Cloud technology is one of the top technologies affecting today’s businesses. But there are multiple types of cloud platforms available, each with its own benefits for small businesses. Check out this Multiquos post by Kashyap Pujara for an explanation of multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud options.

Learn About Internal Developer Platforms

Developers often have to manage several workflows while creating new technologies for businesses. Internal developer platforms offer a solution for managing the various tasks that go along with this. In this Control Plane post, Eyal Katz dives into the concept and provides an explanation for developers and businesses.

Excel in SEO with These Strategies

SEO strategies can vary dramatically from business to business. However, there are some tactics that tend to help many companies see positive results. Megha Khandelwal explores several top strategies in this DZ Insights post.

Gain Maximum Visibility on Twitter (or X)

X, formerly known as Twitter, provides a powerful platform for reaching potential customers. But in order to gain maximum visibility, you need to post at the right time. See tips for doing just that in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. After reading, head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying about the post.

Stay Informed About Digital Marketing Trends

Digital marketing is constantly changing, so staying on top of trends can help small businesses gain an edge. If you want to learn more about digital marketing in 2024, check out this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra.

Invest in Risk Protection Software

Risk protection software can help small businesses sidestep major issues. However, not all programs offer the same level of features and support. In this Memcyco post by Eran Tsur, you can read about ten of the top options available for small businesses.

Learn About the Top Tech Tools for Business Growth

The right tech tools can take your business to the next level. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to find the right mix for your business. In this Biz Penguin post, Ivan Widjaya goes over some top options that small business owners should know.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.