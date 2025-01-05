HP Unveils AI-Powered Support Services and Certified Refurbished Hardware Ahead of CES 2025

HP Solutions announced a series of expanded offerings designed to enhance IT productivity and sustainability, including upgraded support services, a new device registration service, and a broader portfolio of certified refurbished PCs. The announcements, made ahead of CES 2025 in Las Vegas, aim to streamline device management, reduce downtime, and support circularity goals for businesses worldwide.

HP’s enhanced Support Services now leverage artificial intelligence to proactively address device health issues, helping organizations avoid costly disruptions. The upgrades are available globally and cater to a range of IT needs with three tiered packages:

HP Essential Support : Adds onsite device repair to its standard remote support offerings. Customers can opt in to receive AI-powered device health insights for proactive issue identification.

: Adds onsite device repair to its standard remote support offerings. Customers can opt in to receive AI-powered device health insights for proactive issue identification. HP Premium Support : Offers 24/7 remote support, next-day onsite repair, and predictive AI tools for identifying device issues. End-user alerts and automated ticketing streamline repairs before disruptions occur.

: Offers 24/7 remote support, next-day onsite repair, and predictive AI tools for identifying device issues. End-user alerts and automated ticketing streamline repairs before disruptions occur. HP Premium+ Support: Builds on Premium Support with preferred access to parts and HP service experts, ensuring the fastest repair times.

“HP is helping organizations minimize employee downtime so they can remain productive and focused on business priorities,” said Marcos Razon, Senior Vice President and President of HP Lifecycle Services. “Leveraging the power of AI, HP is working to prevent issues for customers before they ever arise and give support staff the insights needed for faster first-time fixes.”

The enhanced support packages are available for both new and post-warranty devices and can be integrated into Managed Device Solutions.

HP also introduced the HP Device Registration Service, designed to ease IT workloads by automating the registration of new devices into modern management platforms like Microsoft Intune. The service is expected to launch globally in February 2025 and includes:

Automated integration : Devices are registered into preferred management platforms during the manufacturing process, reducing the need for manual configurations.

: Devices are registered into preferred management platforms during the manufacturing process, reducing the need for manual configurations. Rapid registration : Devices are registered within 48 hours of shipping, allowing IT teams to assign user profiles before delivery.

: Devices are registered within 48 hours of shipping, allowing IT teams to assign user profiles before delivery. Enhanced monitoring: Automation and reporting tools ensure efficient data management and secure access to registration data.

The service is particularly timely, with support for Windows 10 ending in October 2025, as organizations transition aging device fleets to modern platforms.

HP is increasing the availability of its Certified Refurbished PC portfolio, adding more devices under the HP Renew Solutions initiative. These products align with growing business demand for sustainable solutions and include:

HP EliteBook 830 G8 (US only)

HP EliteBook 840 G8

HP EliteBook 850 G8

HP EliteDesk Mini 800 G6

These refurbished devices come with a standard one-year warranty and offer two- or three-year offsite support packages. Availability will expand to the UK, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands in April 2025, joining the U.S. and France.

“Organizations are increasingly implementing circularity into business practices, driven by consumer preferences, customer commitments, and new government regulations,” said Grant Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Operations and Portfolio at HP Solutions. “We’re driving a broader mix of HP Certified Refurbished devices with availability across more countries to provide reliable solutions that meet both performance and sustainability requirements.”