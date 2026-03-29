HP Launches Next-Gen LaserJet Printers with Quantum-Resistant Security and AI Tools

HP has unveiled two new printer series designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) effectively bridge the gap between paper and digital workflows while enhancing security. The HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series and the HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series promise to address the critical needs of businesses looking to streamline operations and protect sensitive data amid rising cyber threats.

“Organizations are under pressure to digitize how work gets done while keeping their environments secure,” said Anneliese Olson, President of Imaging, Printing, and Solutions at HP Inc. This statement reflects the growing urgency among SMBs; a recent report found that 78% face challenges managing hardware and supplies, while 80% plan to adopt or expand print-related software for efficiency.

The LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series, tailored for smaller teams, aims to deliver high-quality monochrome printing in a compact design. Its two-sided printing is touted as the fastest in its class, making it an ideal choice for businesses with limited IT resources. The easy setup is complemented by efficient connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, which purportedly self-resets for uninterrupted service.

While the focus on security is crucial, HP claims the Pro series is the world’s first small business printer to feature quantum-resistant protection. This addition is timely, as cybersecurity experts predict an alarming 34% likelihood of quantum computer attacks by 2034, emphasizing the importance of advanced defenses for SMBs.

The series offers a reported 25% reduction in ongoing print costs compared to previous models, facilitated by HP’s innovative TerraJet Toner technology. Environmentally conscious businesses will benefit from energy-efficient designs that showcase certifications like EPEAT Gold, ENERGY STAR®, and Blue Angel.

The Enterprise 5000/6000 Series targets organizations requiring high-speed, dependable performance. Capable of scanning at 200 images per minute (ipm) and printing up to 57 pages per minute (ppm), it supports demanding teams that rely heavily on efficient printing and document digitization. Its built-in smart workflow solutions leverage HP’s AI capabilities to enhance document formatting, automate routine tasks, and streamline operations.

Security remains a top concern with this enterprise-grade series. It is powered by HP Wolf Enterprise Security, which is designed to minimize cyberattack risk dramatically. Organizations adopting these printers can maintain compliance and support digital transformation efforts while being aware of potential vulnerabilities.

Both the Pro and Enterprise series promise innovative workflow solutions that simplify management without the need for extensive IT support. Features like automated guided redaction and advanced optical character recognition (OCR) can save businesses significant processing time, cutting manual steps by as much as 50%.

While the initial adoption of these printers may require a financial commitment, the potential for long-term savings through reduced printing costs and efficient document management could prove beneficial. However, SMB owners should remain aware of possible challenges during the transition, including training staff to utilize new technologies effectively and ensuring the integration of existing systems for seamless operation.

The HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series is expected to launch in May, with pricing details forthcoming. The LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series will be available for contract sales starting in March, with broader availability in June.

In an ever-evolving business landscape, HP’s new LaserJet offerings aim to solidify the role of printing technology as a vital component of small business operations. For further details on HP’s announcements, visit the official release.