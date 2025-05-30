HP Unveils OmniBook 5 Series with Snapdragon, Touting Breakthrough AI Performance and Battery Life

HP has introduced the OmniBook 5 Series with Snapdragon, a new line of AI-powered laptops designed to deliver extended battery life, rapid responsiveness, and robust AI functionality in a compact, modern form factor.

Announced May 19, the 14-inch and 16-inch OmniBook 5 models are HP’s latest additions to its mainstream consumer laptop category. These devices boast what HP calls “the world’s longest battery life in a consumer AI PC notebook,” with up to 34 hours of battery life. The devices are aimed at students and families seeking sustained performance across multiple days without compromising processing power when unplugged.

In addition to all-day power, the OmniBook 5 Series offers HP Fast Charge, enabling users to recover up to 50% battery in 30 minutes using a new 65W mini adapter, which HP says is nearly half the size and weight of the prior model.

The laptops are powered by Snapdragon X and X Plus processors, equipped with a 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and feature built-in AI tools and experiences. According to HP, these systems provide future-ready performance in a thin, lightweight design. They are classified as Copilot+ PCs and come with AI-driven Windows features such as Recall (preview), Click-to-Do (preview), improved Windows Search, and Cocreator in Paint. HP also includes its own on-device tools through the HP AI Companion, which supports document analysis and PC performance optimization.

HP’s focus on display and entertainment quality extends to this series, with both models featuring 2K OLED screens for vivid visuals. Other features include a 1080p FHD IR camera for video conferencing and support for a single 5K or dual 4K external displays, enhancing the laptop’s utility as a home workstation. Audio performance is supported by HP Audio Boost 2.0, which includes dual speakers, two discrete amplifiers, and AI-powered noise removal.

HP also emphasized sustainability in the design of the OmniBook 5 Series, noting the use of recycled metals and ocean-bound plastics in its lightweight aluminum chassis. The devices are part of what HP describes as the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.

Pricing and Availability

The HP OmniBook 5 14 with Snapdragon is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $799.00 at hp.com. It will also be available at Amazon and Micro Center in June and at Best Buy and Costco in July.

The HP OmniBook 5 16 with Snapdragon is expected to be available in July starting at $849.00.